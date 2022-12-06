Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
Polygon Studios CEO on Solana, Investment in Space
Polygon Studios CEO Ryan Wyatt, who is one of CoinDesk's Most Influential 2022, weighs in on Solana. "This space is really fragile and really nascent," he says. But, he explains why he is bullish about a multi-chain future.
CoinDesk
AI-Related Tokens Surge as Maple, Ren Fall: CoinDesk Market Index Week in Review
Fetch.ai (FET), a blockchain-based project focused on artificial intelligence (AI), was the top performer this week among the 167 digital assets in the CoinDesk Market Index (CMI). The FET token’s price has jumped from 6 cents at the start of the week to now 11 cents, surging 80% in the...
CoinDesk
Polygon Studios CEO: Our Company Is a ‘Funnel’ for Big Brand Partnerships
Polygon Studios, a subsidiary of the India-based blockchain creator, is a “funnel” for consumer-facing brands that want to jump into Web3, according to the media production company’s CEO, Ryan Wyatt. Wyatt, previously head of gaming at YouTube, told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” on Friday the West Hollywood,...
CoinDesk
[SPONSORED] Empowering the Next Generation of Blockchain Leaders
What does the future of blockchain development look like for investors, developers, and the next generation? H.E. Justin Sun shares important lessons drawn from his personal experience investing in blockchain and crypto projects globally. In this webinar, he offers an inside look at:. -His vision to empower the next generation...
CoinDesk
Ethereum Developers Target March 2023 for Release of Staked Ether
Ethereum developers determined on Thursday that the network’s next hard fork, called “Shanghai,” will have a target release time frame of March 2023. This upgrade will include code known as EIP 4895 that will allow Beacon Chain staked ether (ETH) withdrawals. Developers also agreed to address the...
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research Secretly Funded Crypto Media Site The Block and Its CEO
Crypto media site The Block was secretly funded over the last two years by Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research, The Block confirmed on Friday. The Block’s CEO, Michael McCaffrey, immediately resigned after the loans came to light, and will also step down from The Block's board. The company said no one at the company had any knowledge of the loans except for McCaffrey.
CoinDesk
Did Sam Bankman-Fried Finally Admit the Obvious?
Despite the focus on FTX following its catastrophic collapse, it’s remarkable how little we know about how the crypto exchange and its in-house trading firm Alameda Research actually operated. New CEO John Jay Ray III has called Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto trading empire the “greatest failure of corporate controls” he’s seen.
CoinDesk
What Is dYdX? Understanding the Decentralized Crypto Exchange
The continued maturity of the crypto market has led to a positive feedback loop between the market and its participants. As new participants enter the market, the market has matured, leading to new crypto platforms and products to invest with. No other sector in crypto has experienced this positive feedback...
CoinDesk
Coinbase Waives Conversion Fees for Global Users to Switch USDT for USDC
Coinbase is waiving the conversion fees for users that wish to switch to a "trusted stablecoin" in a new campaign that highlights the quality of reserves that back Circle-owned USD Coin (USDC). "The Hash" panel discusses the potential reasons behind Coinbase's move.
CoinDesk
FTT Token Surges Following FTX's Revival Proposal Supported by Sam Bankman-Fried
FTX's exchange token FTT is skyrocketing over the last 24 hours after Sam Bankman-Fried tweeted his support of a plan to restart FTX by issuing a new FTT token and giving it to creditors and depositors. Matrixport Head of Research and Strategy Markus Thielen weighs in on this price jump, calling it the "second leg of [Bankman-Fried's] scam strategy."
CoinDesk
Three Arrows' Founders Subpoenaed in US Bankruptcy Case; Guiding Mainstream Brands Into the World of Web3
"The Hash" team discusses the bear market with gaming, NFTs, and an older story of Immutable X. Also, on a bigger note, a New York bankruptcy judge has agreed to issue subpoenas against the founders of Three Arrows Capital as liquidators seek to wind down the collapsed crypto fund. Plus, a “Hash” interview with Vayner3 President Avery Akkineni as she joins to discuss how she is onboarding mainstream companies into Web3 and why much of corporate America still has a crypto appetite.
CoinDesk
Crypto Will See 'a Lot More Proactive Enforcement' Thanks to the Four Horsemen of the Cryptocalypse: Columnist
CoinDesk Chief Insights Columnist David Z. Morris discusses how CoinDesk's Most Influential 2022's four horsemen of the cryptocalypse – Do Kwon, Su Zhu, Alex Mashinsky and Stephen Ehrlich – "got all the way to the top." He adds "there's going to be a lot more proactive enforcement of this stuff in the future."
CoinDesk
Privacy-Focused Gnosis Chain Executes Proof-of-Stake ‘Merge’ of its Own
Privacy-focused Gnosis, one of the first sidechains to Ethereum, conducted its own version of the Merge to replace its proof-of-authority (PoA) chain with its Gnosis proof-of-stake (PoS) beacon chain. Gnosis co-founder Martin Köppelmann joins "First Mover" to discuss the significance of the upgrade and how it compares to the Ethereum Merge.
CoinDesk
3 of the Most Influential Technologies in the Digital Economy
Long gone are the days of keeping rolls of cash under our mattresses. In our modern, mostly cashless society, we survive with all-powerful credit and debit cards and protect them with RFID-blocking wallets. Contactless payments are only one facet of the digital economy – the corner of the global economy...
CoinDesk
The 4 Most Influential Moments in Consensus History
Since 2015, Consensus has brought together the crypto community to reflect on the state of the industry and align on the year ahead. In an industry that is largely carried out online, the annual Consensus gathering has come to serve as a barometer for the industry year after year. From...
CoinDesk
NFT Marketplace Magic Eden Pushes Further Into Gaming With New Hire
Leading Solana-based non-fungible token Marketplace Magic Eden has hired a chief gaming officer, the company said Thursday. Chris Akhavan, the first person to serve in this role at the marketplace, was previously chief business officer at blockchain gaming company Forte. He told CoinDesk that he will work to build out Magic Eden’s efforts to tap into the gaming industry, supporting game developers building with Magic Eden’s infrastructure.
CoinDesk
ChatGPT Will Kill Search and Open a Path to Web3
It has been a long time since a software release has consumed the tech community as much as ChatGPT, the latest offering from OpenAI, the AI startup founded by Elon Musk. This chatbot, trained on massive pools of data and now able to answer any query you might have, gained more than a million users in less than a week. Post after post on Twitter revealed the inanimate interface crafting eloquent, believable prose on whatever topic was asked of it. Economist Tyler Cowen even got it to write a passable poem in iambic pentameter about economist Thomas Schelling’s theory of deterrence for foreign policy.
CoinDesk
FalconX Discloses Assets Locked on FTX
Crypto trading firm FalconX said Thursday it has a portion of its assets locked on failed crypto exchange FTX. "FalconX balances locked on FTX represented 18% of our unencumbered cash equivalents. This ratio was within our counterparty exposure limits," FalconX said in a blog post. It said it will remain...
CoinDesk
Crypto’s Most Influential of 2022, With Ben Schiller
I think it's fair to say that this year has been remarkable for crypto, as it is the ninth consecutive year that we honor people and institutions that have made a significant impact on crypto, whether for good or bad, by curating a list … CoinDesk’s Most Influential.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Tokocrypto Token Holders Benefit From Reports of Binance Acquiring the Indonesian Exchange
Prices: Bitcoin's late surge sends it above $17K again. Insights: Tokocrypto would not confirm reports that Binance is acquiring the Indonesia exchange. In the interim, Tokocrypto token holders are seeing the token price rise. Bitcoin Returns Above $17K After Late Surge. By James Rubin. Bitcoin ignored concerns about inflation, a...
Comments / 0