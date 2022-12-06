Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Mt. Holly, NJ, Man Sentenced For Possession With Intent to Distribute Crystal Meth
A man from Mount Holly has been sentenced to seven years in prison in connection to a case involving a large amount of crystal methamphetamine last year. 54-year-old Richard Mallinson had previously pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of CDS with the intent to distribute. On March 23, 2021, members of...
Marlton, NJ, Man Sentenced for Illegal Gun Possession
A man from Marlton has been sentenced on charges related to him illegally possessing firearms. On Monday, 51-year-old Gregory Carleton was sentenced to five years in state prison on each of three counts of possession of a handgun without a permit and 18 months on each of three counts of unlawful transport and/or sale of a firearm, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
How bad are car thefts in New Jersey? The real numbers for 2022
TRENTON – Car theft totals have begun to recede in New Jersey, still up 9% through November compared to the same point in 2021 but dropping since August when compared to the same months one year earlier. There were 14,322 car thefts reported in New Jersey over the first...
What’s The Deal With All The Unleashed Dogs In Mays Landing, NJ?
It may sound like a broken record at this point, but people wouldn't complain about it weren't happening as often as it does. People, PLEASE leash your dog!. That has been the sentiment on a few posts within a local Facebook group geared to the people of Mays Landing in Atlantic County. Apparently, it's pretty common for people to come across dogs freely roaming around certain neighborhoods. While I'm no "Karen", I do believe in practicing good safety when it comes to my pets. Truth be told, no dog should EVER be off-leash if on walk.
Have The Grinch Or Santa Deliver Your Christmas Tree in NJ!
If you haven’t gotten your Christmas tree yet, it’s not too late! Not only is it not too late, but you may also be able to give your family one of the most magical Christmas traditions ever!. This small business is doing Christmas tree deliveries like you’ve never...
Regional Pizza Restaurant Chain With NJ, PA Locations Declares Bankruptcy
Just because you sell food that just about everyone enjoys doesn't mean you'll have an easy time running a business. Just ask the folks to run a chain of pizza restaurants across our region as they have just filed for bankruptcy protection for a second time. No easy go. This...
This Is Why People Are Moving Out Of New Jersey More Than Any Other State
Why the mass exit? People are moving out of New Jersey in droves. In fact, we were named "the most moved out-of-state" for years now. Especially this year as we deal with COVID fallout, people need to save money and they are doing it by leaving. First, let's talk about...
NJ Man Admits Committing 13 Armed Robberies in 7 Months Across the Region
Federal authorities say a man from Union County has admitted participating in a conspiracy to commit multiple armed robberies during a span of seven months in 2018 and 2019. 45-year-old Jaime Fontanez of Elizabeth pleaded guilty on Wednesday to eight counts of an indictment charging him with one count of conspiracy to commit a Hobbs Act robbery, five substantive counts of Hobbs Act robbery, and two counts of brandishing a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.
Big Bucks: South Jersey Gets 2 NJ Lottery Winners in 3 Days
If you need some good news, South Jersey just had two big lottery winners in a span of fewer than 72 hours. And that news is even better if you are actually holding one of those winning tickets, obviously. $50,000 Powerball winner this past Saturday. Officials with the New Jersey...
These Are The Top 5 Least Expensive Towns To Raise A Family In New Jersey
New Jersey is one of the most expensive states to raise a family. Our taxes alone are equal to what some people pay for their mortgages. That makes looking into this more important than ever. Where do you get the most for your money in New Jersey?. Research was done...
Bill would make NJ first with bike helmet mandate for adults
TRENTON – Adults in New Jersey would be required to wear a helmet when bicycling, roller skating or skateboarding, under a bill introduced this week in the state Assembly. Kids have had to wear a helmet during those activities since 1992, but the new proposal (A4894) extends that law to begin applying to people aged 18 and older.
Auditions for Pete Davidson Movie Filming in NJ; Partial Nudity
A new movie filming late in late December and early next year in New Jersey and New York is casting three day-player roles with very specific types in mind. Two of the roles require old folks getting (partially) naked. The movie, called Home will star Pete Davidson, the former Saturday...
Amazing Retro New Jersey Diner Is Getting Some National Attention
There are so many wonderful things New Jersey is known for and, among them is the fact that we are the diner capital of the world. It seems that everywhere you turn, there is a diner in the Garden State, but it's not just a diner. It's an awesome diner.
Which Dog Breed Is The Most Popular In New Jersey?
We are a dog-loving bunch in New Jersey. We love our pets like they are family because they are. Let's take a look at the most popular dog breeds in the Garden State. There is always a question of whether you are a cat or dog lover, but one thing is absolutely certain, and there is no argument about it. New Jersey is an animal-loving state, and we celebrate all our pets. That means, cats, dogs, and any other animal we call family.
See ‘The Nutcracker Rocks’ — NJ twist on the holiday classic
For a lot of people, it isn’t the Christmas season without The Nutcracker. But the Axelrod theater, one of the preeminent theaters in New Jersey, presents an updated rock version this holiday season with a Jersey twist. Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater's (AXCBT,) Monmouth County’s only professional ballet company is...
People in New Jersey are among the least lonely in the U.S.
Living in New Jersey, it can feel like we’re living on top of each other, what with our crowded roads, especially. But it turns out that, according to a new study, we rank pretty low for loneliness. A site called AgingInPlace.com ranked the 50 states based on loneliness, based...
This Amazing Town Has Been Named The Coolest In All Of New Jersey
New Jersey has some of the most beautiful small towns in America, and maybe even the world. Is it even possible to choose just one as the coolest in New Jersey?. It turns out that is exactly the question one website, Far & Wide, wanted to answer, so they came up with a mega-list of the coolest small town in every state in the nation.
Where Did New Jersey Rank On The Most Fun Cities List?
We are a fun group in New Jersey, aren’t we? In fact, we spend over $3,500 on entertaining ourselves every year. WalletHub took a deep dive into what cities spend the most on fun and I was curious where New Jersey cities ranked. They came out with the “Most...
Deadlines Announced By The 3 Biggest Delivery Shippers In New Jersey
We are all shopping like crazy right about now. Part of the holiday rush is getting those gifts in the mail in time for Christmas. The three major delivery outlets announced their deadlines so here is what you need to know. By the way, Santa is shocked you are cutting it this close.
NJ residents handing out holiday tips — who gets one and how much?
Are you planning to give service workers a tip this Holiday Season or will you be playing Scrooge?. A new report finds more New Jersey adults anticipate giving their housekeepers, childcare providers, landscapers, mail carriers, teachers and trash collectors some extra cash this year compared to last, but the median tip amount is expected to be lower than in 2021.
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 0