It may sound like a broken record at this point, but people wouldn't complain about it weren't happening as often as it does. People, PLEASE leash your dog!. That has been the sentiment on a few posts within a local Facebook group geared to the people of Mays Landing in Atlantic County. Apparently, it's pretty common for people to come across dogs freely roaming around certain neighborhoods. While I'm no "Karen", I do believe in practicing good safety when it comes to my pets. Truth be told, no dog should EVER be off-leash if on walk.

MAYS LANDING, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO