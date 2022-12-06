ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlton, NJ, Man Sentenced for Illegal Gun Possession

A man from Marlton has been sentenced on charges related to him illegally possessing firearms. On Monday, 51-year-old Gregory Carleton was sentenced to five years in state prison on each of three counts of possession of a handgun without a permit and 18 months on each of three counts of unlawful transport and/or sale of a firearm, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
MARLTON, NJ
What’s The Deal With All The Unleashed Dogs In Mays Landing, NJ?

It may sound like a broken record at this point, but people wouldn't complain about it weren't happening as often as it does. People, PLEASE leash your dog!. That has been the sentiment on a few posts within a local Facebook group geared to the people of Mays Landing in Atlantic County. Apparently, it's pretty common for people to come across dogs freely roaming around certain neighborhoods. While I'm no "Karen", I do believe in practicing good safety when it comes to my pets. Truth be told, no dog should EVER be off-leash if on walk.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
Have The Grinch Or Santa Deliver Your Christmas Tree in NJ!

If you haven’t gotten your Christmas tree yet, it’s not too late! Not only is it not too late, but you may also be able to give your family one of the most magical Christmas traditions ever!. This small business is doing Christmas tree deliveries like you’ve never...
NJ Man Admits Committing 13 Armed Robberies in 7 Months Across the Region

Federal authorities say a man from Union County has admitted participating in a conspiracy to commit multiple armed robberies during a span of seven months in 2018 and 2019. 45-year-old Jaime Fontanez of Elizabeth pleaded guilty on Wednesday to eight counts of an indictment charging him with one count of conspiracy to commit a Hobbs Act robbery, five substantive counts of Hobbs Act robbery, and two counts of brandishing a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Big Bucks: South Jersey Gets 2 NJ Lottery Winners in 3 Days

If you need some good news, South Jersey just had two big lottery winners in a span of fewer than 72 hours. And that news is even better if you are actually holding one of those winning tickets, obviously. $50,000 Powerball winner this past Saturday. Officials with the New Jersey...
Bill would make NJ first with bike helmet mandate for adults

TRENTON – Adults in New Jersey would be required to wear a helmet when bicycling, roller skating or skateboarding, under a bill introduced this week in the state Assembly. Kids have had to wear a helmet during those activities since 1992, but the new proposal (A4894) extends that law to begin applying to people aged 18 and older.
WASHINGTON STATE
Which Dog Breed Is The Most Popular In New Jersey?

We are a dog-loving bunch in New Jersey. We love our pets like they are family because they are. Let's take a look at the most popular dog breeds in the Garden State. There is always a question of whether you are a cat or dog lover, but one thing is absolutely certain, and there is no argument about it. New Jersey is an animal-loving state, and we celebrate all our pets. That means, cats, dogs, and any other animal we call family.
NEW JERSEY STATE
This Amazing Town Has Been Named The Coolest In All Of New Jersey

New Jersey has some of the most beautiful small towns in America, and maybe even the world. Is it even possible to choose just one as the coolest in New Jersey?. It turns out that is exactly the question one website, Far & Wide, wanted to answer, so they came up with a mega-list of the coolest small town in every state in the nation.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ residents handing out holiday tips — who gets one and how much?

Are you planning to give service workers a tip this Holiday Season or will you be playing Scrooge?. A new report finds more New Jersey adults anticipate giving their housekeepers, childcare providers, landscapers, mail carriers, teachers and trash collectors some extra cash this year compared to last, but the median tip amount is expected to be lower than in 2021.
NEW JERSEY STATE
