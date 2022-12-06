ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLWT 5

Former Louisville offensive lineman commits to University of Cincinnati

The University of Cincinnati Bearcats picked up a player from Louisville Thursday, offensive lineman Luke Kandra. Kandra, a 2020 Elder graduate, tweeted Thursday he's coming back home to play for the Bearcats. The commitment announcement comes days after the Bearcats introduced their new head coach, Scott Satterfield, who also came...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Louisville hires Jeff Brohm as head coach with 6-year deal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville has hired Jeff Brohm as the new head coach. The University of Louisville Athletic Association’s executive board approved a six-year contract that will pay the former Purdue coach a base salary of $5 million next season with annual increases of $100,000, plus incentives. Brohm,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check (football): Cincinnati by 1.5. —Jeff Brohm confirmed this morning that Ron English, Garrick McGee and Chris Barclay — three guys all with Louisville ties — will be coming with him from Purdue. —Louisville Report has five main takeaways from Jeff Brohm’s introductory press conference. —Eric...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

FULL VIDEO: UofL announces Jeff Brohm as football head coach

Rudolph’s Run, from the creators of Danger Run, returns to Louisville. A holiday scavenger hunt game played entirely inside your car is returning to Louisville. 7 homicides first 8 days into December in Louisville. Updated: 6 hours ago. The surge comes after two men were shot and killed Monday...
LOUISVILLE, KY
uoflcardgame.com

Brohms pack bags for return to Louisville football

Deck the halls with boughs of Brohms. Don’t save the wrapping paper. Time to celebrate the season. Gifts are being unwrapped three weeks early for University of Louisville football fans this holiday seaso. Jeff Brohm, who has been high on everybody’s wish list during UofL coaching searches, is under the tree, safely in the fold. He will be announced Thursday as the new head football coach at his alma mater.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment

Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Breaking: 5-Star Running Back Announces His De-Commitment

Rueben Owens, the No. 2 running back from the 2023 class, has decommitted from Louisville. He announced this decision just moments ago on social media. "I would like to thank the Louisville family and fans for all of the love you have shown me throughout this process. This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens tweeted. "After talking to my parents and taking everything into consideration I have decided to decommit from the University of Louisville. I will remain prayerful and grateful in this journey."
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky Kernel

Womens basketball squares off against Cardinals inside Rupp Arena

Wildcats square off against Cardinals inside Rupp Arena. After a convincing 82-56 win over UNC Greensboro on Sunday, which saw a great defensive game from the Cats, and a date in Minneapolis against Minnesota on Wednesday, Kentucky womens basketball is set to face Louisville on Sunday, Dec. 11, inside Rupp Arena.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Bailey, BNL’s ball hawks swoop on Seymour for 64-25 victory

BEDFORD – Don’t turn your back. If a dribbler dares to face away from a ball-hawking Bedford North Lawrence defender, if quiet junior Madisyn Bailey is left unattended, a price will be paid. Seymour suffered the penalty for both sins. Don’t look away. In the time a channel...
SEYMOUR, IN
wdrb.com

Kentucky's EV battery deals carry big costs for taxpayers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The biggest economic development deal in Kentucky history also comes with what is likely the most generous corporate subsidy the state has ever offered. Officials on Thursday gave final approval to a $250 million contribution of public money to BlueOval SK, the joint venture of Ford...
KENTUCKY STATE
teslarati.com

Kentucky may be next to get an Elon Musk Boring Company tunnel

Louisville, Kentucky, might be the next city to have a tunnel built by Elon Musk’s company, The Boring Company. Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and candidate for governor Ryan Quarles tweeted the latest work that the State Fair Board was working on. Quarles shared a screenshot of a Boring Tunnel Concept...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

1 dead, 6 taken to hospital in Jacobs neighborhood apartment fire

Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts for December 8th, 2022. This week we're talking about warm fronts and the cloudiest month in Louisville. It's located in Louisville on Barret Avenue. Froggy's Popcorn first storefront open now. Updated: 8 hours ago. It's located in Louisville on Barret Avenue. UofL students say...
LOUISVILLE, KY

