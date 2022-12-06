Read full article on original website
Reese Witherspoon Reprising Decades-Old Role for Sequel Movie
Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as ambitious go-getter Tracy Flick in a sequel to the Oscar-nominated political comedy Election titled Tracy Flick Can't Win. Witherspoon, now 46, appeared in the original film at age 22 and landed a Golden Globes nomination for best actress after its release to critical acclaim.
'GMA': T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Had Perfect Reaction to 'Owning Your Truth' Advice on Friday's Episode
As Good Morning America viewers continue to obsess over T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's cheating scandal, one of their last segments together is resurfacing on social media. The two interviewed preacher and author Nona Jones together for a "Faith Friday" story where they discussed the importance of "owning your truth." In the clip, Holmes even emphasized how much that concept meant to him and Robach in particular.
Major Rapper Joins 'Abbott Elementary' Cast
Abbott Elementary has a new cast member. Vince Staples appeared on the latest episode as Maurice, one of Gregory's (Tyler James Williams) friends that was teased as a possible love interest for Janine (Quinta Brunson). Viewers remember Janine previously broke up with her longtime rapper boyfriend, Tariq (Zack Fox), in the Season 1 finale. The Season 2 premiere showcased Janine struggling to deal with the breakup despite knowing the relationship ran its course due to Tariq's lackadaisical about life and responsibilities. Gregory has been crushing on Janine for some time, and there's plenty of chemistry, but the two remain good friends. Now, this new romance with Staples' character could be on the way.
Kate Middleton Reportedly Wants Her Own 'Tell-All' Following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Netflix Doc
Kate Middleton might be following in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's footsteps. According to InTouch Weekly, Kate apparently wants to do a tell-all documentary of her own. The report comes on the heels of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's own docuseries, the aptly titled Harry & Meghan, being released on Netflix.
Oscar Hopefuls Have Daddy Issues
Sometimes a flurry of films focus on the same subject; it might be coincidence or maybe the filmmakers are tapping into the collective unconscious. Either way, a lot of Oscar contenders this year deal with daddy issues. A key example is “Narcosis,” the Netherlands’ international-film submission. The movie, directed by Martijn de Jong and written by him and Laura van Dijk, centers on a man’s wife, son and daughter when he fails to return from a dangerous job. “It’s about love and life and how loss forces you to look at that in a brighter light,” de Jong tells Variety. It’s a...
Offset Claims He's in a 'Dark Place' in Wake of Migos Member Takeoff's Murder
Migos rapper Offset is having difficulty processing the loss of his cousin and bandmate, Takeoff. The rapper was gunned down at a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. He was just 28 years old. His group members and musical peers have described him as the glue of the group, and the person responsible for creating their iconic and unique sound. He was memorized in a star-studded ceremony in Atlanta at the State Farm Arena, with both Migos rappers Offset and Quavo giving heartfelt speeches. Chloe Bailey and Justin Beiber hit the stage to perform. Now, Offset is opening up on social media about how hard things are to process. The 30-year-old tweeted on Dec. 8 that he was "in a dark place" alongside a middle finger emoji. Most assume it's due to Takeoff's shocking death.
Dove Cameron Told Us The Advice She Got From Selena Gomez When She First Was Cast In "Liv And Maddie" On The Disney Channel
"I would text her in a panic being like, 'I don't know what to do, I've never done this before!'"
Al Roker Mourns Death of Former 'Today' Show Stage Manager Mark Traub
Al Roker has not been having the greatest few months. The longtime TODAY Show standout has had a series of hospitalizations amid doctors discovering blood clots on his lungs. He has been off from for several weeks, returning on Noc. 24 just in time to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with his family. His beloved co-stars have been wishing him a speedy recovery. The NBC daytime show shared a tribute to Roker on Instagram after he was rushed back to the hospital after his brief return. He was even included in their holiday special video despite being unable to film in studio. Now, he's dealing with losing a close friend and former colleague.
Here Are The Messages Of Prince Harry Shooting His Shot With Meghan Markle
I love texts from a prince, IDK.
Elle King Suffers Concussion After Falling Down Stairs, Forced to Cancel Shows
Elle King revealed that she suffered a concussion recently and was forced to cancel three upcoming appearances on radio shows. The "Ex's & Oh's" singer, 33, said she was injured after she fell one evening. She was making a bottle for her 15-month-old son Lucky Levi at the time. "Just...
Netflix's 'Wednesday' Getting Backlash After Jenna Ortega Revealed She Had COVID While Filming
Wednesday is Netflix's newest big hit, with Jenna Ortega earning a breakout role as Wednesday Addams. One of the most buzzed-about scenes features her dancing to The Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck" in the fourth episode. Viewers loved the scene, although some are starting to turn against the show after Ortega revealed she had COVID-19 while filming.
Prince Harry Addresses Time He Wore a Nazi Costume: 'One of the Biggest Mistakes of My Life'
Prince Harry addresses an old shame. In the third episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's revealing new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, Harry finally speaks out about one of his "biggest mistakes." He recounts the time he wore a Nazi uniform to a costume party in 2005, calling it "one of the biggest mistakes of my life," according to E! Online. "I felt so ashamed afterwards," he adds. "All I wanted to do was make it right." As a result of the controversy, Harry met with the chief rabbi of London, which "had a profound impact" on him, and he also traveled to Berlin to speak with a Holocaust survivor. "I could have just ignored it and just got on and probably made the same mistakes over and over in my life," Harry explains. "But I learned from that." In the same episode, Harry discusses the 2017 conflict regarding Princess Michael of Kent (who is married to Queen Elizabeth's first cousin) wearing a "racist" brooch when she met Meghan Markle.
Elton John Quits Twitter
Elton John has quit Twitter. The British music icon announced he was leaving the social media platform on Dec. 9, making him the latest celebrity to abandon the platform since billionaire Elon Musk acquired it. Currently on his last world tour, John blamed Twitter's new policy change for the decision to leave. "All my life I've tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world," John tweeted to his 1.1 million followers. "I've decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked." Musk, who acquired Twitter in the fall, replied to the "Rocket Man" star an hour later. "I love your music. Hope you come back. Is there any misinformation in particular that you're concerned about?" Musk asked.
T.J. Holmes' 'Good Morning America' Segment About Physical Touch Resurfaces Amid Amy Robach Relationship
Another Good Morning America clip has resurfaced amid former co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's cheating scandal – this time regarding the health benefits of physical touch. In a segment from May, contributor Dr. Darien Sutton described new research showing how hugging and holding hands can be good for the human heart and hormones. He and Holmes wondered how Robach would respond to this kind of news.
Shania Twain Updates Iconic 'That Don't Impress Me Much' Outfit for People's Choice Awards
Shania Twain went back in time for some pitch-perfect nostalgia. The 57-year-old megastar walked the red carpet at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6 in an outfit that resembled the iconic leopard-print two-piece she wore in the music video for her 1998 hit "That Don't Impress Me Much." As Twain posed for pictures, she wore a leopard-themed body-con dress with sheer fabric, which covered her stomach, arms, and hands. The gown also featured a hood similar to that worn in her iconic music video. The Canadian-born star also updated the original leopard-printed bottoms with a velvet skirt and complemented the outfit with bold bubblegum-pink hair. She explained to Elle earlier this year what the leopard-print look meant to her. "Some people say 'white is my neutral' or 'black is my neutral.' For me, leopard print is my neutral," she told the outlet. "When I first started shooting music videos at the very beginning of my career, I would gravitate to all the leopard print options on the rack during the styling process. I just felt like it was the no-fail neutral that I could wear with anything."
'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff Reflects on Relationship With Caryn After Talking to His Mother in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Matt Roloff is taking a look at his relationship with girlfriend Caryn Chandler from a new perspective. After admitting in a recent episode that Chandler had "taken a little half a step back" amid his difficulties with the rest of the Roloff family, the Little People Big World star has his feelings for his longtime love reinforced during a dinner with his mother, Peggy Roloff.
'NCIS' Brings Three-Show Crossover to Fans
NCIS kicks off the New Year with a franchise-wide crossover event that fans have clamored for over the years. According to Deadline, all three NCIS shows in the franchise will crossover in a three-hour special event airing on Jan. 2. "We are so excited to finally have the long-awaited, first-ever...
'Carnival Row' Season 2 Will Be Its Last
It's a bittersweet time for Carnival Row fans, who finally got a trailer for Season 2 of their favorite series, but also learned that it will be canceled after that. Last month, Amazon Prime Video announced that Carnival Row Season 2 would be its last. The show will be canceled after its next installment airs in 2023.
Issa Rae's HBO Max Show Canceled
Issa Rae's foray into reality television came as an executive producer and not a star of the show. Sweet Life: Los Angeles appeared on the streaming service as an HBO Max Original. After two seasons, Deadline reports it's been cancelled, with no plans to return for a third season. The show follows a group of 20-somethings in various careers in lifestyle and entertainment as they navigate business, love, and friendships living in South Los Angeles. The transition into the next phase of adulthood and the oftentimes chaotic elements that come with it was heavily explored. The show chronicled the lives of Black cast members all connected through the L.A. social scene.
'Law & Order: SVU' Shares First Look at Wedding Before Kelli Giddish Leaves
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit detectives do not usually get to leave on a happy note. That is not the case for Kelli Giddish's Det. Amanda Rollins though. Ahead of the series' mid-season finale on Thursday, NBC shared a first look at the wedding that will end Rollins' 12-season run on SVU.
