Shania Twain went back in time for some pitch-perfect nostalgia. The 57-year-old megastar walked the red carpet at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6 in an outfit that resembled the iconic leopard-print two-piece she wore in the music video for her 1998 hit "That Don't Impress Me Much." As Twain posed for pictures, she wore a leopard-themed body-con dress with sheer fabric, which covered her stomach, arms, and hands. The gown also featured a hood similar to that worn in her iconic music video. The Canadian-born star also updated the original leopard-printed bottoms with a velvet skirt and complemented the outfit with bold bubblegum-pink hair. She explained to Elle earlier this year what the leopard-print look meant to her. "Some people say 'white is my neutral' or 'black is my neutral.' For me, leopard print is my neutral," she told the outlet. "When I first started shooting music videos at the very beginning of my career, I would gravitate to all the leopard print options on the rack during the styling process. I just felt like it was the no-fail neutral that I could wear with anything."

2 DAYS AGO