This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Visit the Magical Christmas City in IndianaTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
The Mary M. Miller Riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in businessAmarie M.Louisville, KY
wdrb.com
Santa Christmas Caravan returns to Louisville neighborhoods this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Santa Christmas Caravan will return this weekend around several Louisville neighborhoods. The caravan will visit neighborhoods and make several stops this Saturday and Sunday. Children and families will have the chance o take pictures with Santa Claus. Organizers said families will need to bring and...
wdrb.com
'Hole Lotta Love Donuts' in Elizabethtown closing after this weekend
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular sweet spot in Elizabethtown is closing down in just a few days. Hole Lotta Love Donuts announced on Facebook Friday morning that it will go out of business on Sunday, Dec. 11. The post mentions a tough financial reality, saying for several months sales...
spectrumnews1.com
8 places for holiday fun in Kentucky
KENTUCKY — Nothing warms up the holiday spirit quite like piling into a car with a hot thermos full of hot chocolate and taking in the magical twinkle of Christmas lights!. There are plenty of light shows and festivals across the state. A short drive away, Charlestown, Ind., hosts...
wdrb.com
Louisville Gardens studio plan includes downtown entertainment industry 'campus'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Four soundstages for film, television and other projects spanning 40,000 square feet of production room. A theater, office and retail space, and a museum. On the outside, a restored façade and the return of two eagle statues towering over Muhammad Ali Boulevard. The shuttered...
wdrb.com
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library coming to Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dolly Parton is bringing her Imagination Library to Bullitt County. All children from birth to age 5 are eligible to sign up for the program. Each month, a new book will be mailed to their home. There will be four chances for families to register in...
wdrb.com
Louisville HVAC company asking for community to nominate veterans for annual 'Gift of Heat'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Maeser Plumbing, Heating and Cooling wants to provide heat for a local veteran this winter. The company is asking the community to submit nominations of veterans who are in need of heat for the winter season for its annual "Gift of Heat" to a local veteran.
wdrb.com
Anonymous donor adopts remaining Angel Tree angels at New Albany Salvation Army
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone pulled off a Christmas miracle at the New Albany Salvation Army. The organization said in a Facebook post Tuesday that an anonymous donor has agreed to adopt the rest of the angels on the Angel Tree. Just last week, the Salvation Army still needed 300...
wdrb.com
Construction to begin on sound barrier in Bullitt and Jefferson counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction will start this weekend on sound barriers in Bullitt and Jefferson counties. The new barriers will be built along Interstate 65 in Bullitt County and the Watterson Expressway in Jefferson County. The Bullitt County project will cost just under $2 million and will stretch from...
wdrb.com
More than $10,000 raised so far by New Albany community for downtown small businesses hurt by construction
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Since this summer, the New Albany Sugar Shoppe has had to deal with the construction from the Main Street Revitalization Project being right outside its front door. And the owner, Stevie Carper, said she isn't sure how much longer her business can survive the mess.
wbiw.com
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
wdrb.com
Louisville preschools donate more than 4,500 canned goods to help combat food insecurity
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville preschools gathered more than 4,500 canned goods to donate to a local charity. According to a news release Friday, Primrose School at Old Henry Crossing and Primrose School of East Louisville donated 4,691 canned goods to Eastern Area Community Ministries through the Caring and Giving Food Drive.
wdrb.com
Latest proposal for Louisville Gardens brings new hope for vacant building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's new hope for a downtown Louisville entertainment site that has sat empty and boarded up, but it has a past full of highs and lows. A group called River City Entertainment Group was given preliminary approval for local and state incentives by the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority board to re-develop Louisville Gardens.
wdrb.com
NuLu restaurant's closure leaves employees frustrated, worried before holidays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant in NuLu is closing its doors after being in business for almost two years. Everyday Kitchen announced Wednesday on Facebook its plan to close permanently. The restaurant, located on East Market Street, will close Friday to the public. Its final day will be Saturday for a private event.
Wave 3
New driver's licensing regional office in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has a new driver licensing regional office in Jefferson County. It’s located at 6202 Willismore Drive, which is in the Valley Station area near the interchange of Dixie Highway and the Gene Snyder Freeway. The plan is for it to eventually replace a smaller regional office on Dixie Highway, according to an announcement from Gov. Andy Beshear.
wdrb.com
Louisville UPS driver who went viral on TikTok for reaction to snacks on porch meets homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A UPS driver who went viral on TikTok for his reaction to snacks left on the front porch of a Louisville home got to meet the family that made him famous. Dorian Young got excited when he found the snacks and drinks left out on the...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/8
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Main focus on the video is the storm system for next week and how the pattern will try to carve out more of a trough as we get into later next week. Could that lead to a wintry setup for the last 10 days of December?
wdrb.com
Weekend EB lane closures on Sherman Minton Bridge begin 2 weeks of commuter headaches
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews have completed the first of the five phases of the Sherman Minton Renewal Project. With the completion of Phase One, crews have finished the first half of the eastbound deck of the bridge. The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 crossing the bridge are set to...
wdrb.com
LMPD welcomes diverse group to active duty after graduation ceremony
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As a new face prepares to take over the role of interim chief, more than two dozen new officers prepare for their new roles on the Louisville Metro Police Department. Surrounded by family, friends and Louisville leaders, LMPD's newest officers were sworn in for duty Friday...
wdrb.com
Willett Distillery plans $93 million expansion in Springfield, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky bourbon known for it's long-necked bottle will make a long-term investment in growth. Willett Distillery of Bardstown has plans for a $93 million expansion of warehouses and production facilities. The project will add 35 full-time jobs to the family-owned distillery. "Kentucky’s bourbon industry is...
