Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Santa Christmas Caravan returns to Louisville neighborhoods this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Santa Christmas Caravan will return this weekend around several Louisville neighborhoods. The caravan will visit neighborhoods and make several stops this Saturday and Sunday. Children and families will have the chance o take pictures with Santa Claus. Organizers said families will need to bring and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

8 places for holiday fun in Kentucky

KENTUCKY — Nothing warms up the holiday spirit quite like piling into a car with a hot thermos full of hot chocolate and taking in the magical twinkle of Christmas lights!. There are plenty of light shows and festivals across the state. A short drive away, Charlestown, Ind., hosts...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library coming to Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dolly Parton is bringing her Imagination Library to Bullitt County. All children from birth to age 5 are eligible to sign up for the program. Each month, a new book will be mailed to their home. There will be four chances for families to register in...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Construction to begin on sound barrier in Bullitt and Jefferson counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction will start this weekend on sound barriers in Bullitt and Jefferson counties. The new barriers will be built along Interstate 65 in Bullitt County and the Watterson Expressway in Jefferson County. The Bullitt County project will cost just under $2 million and will stretch from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses

BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Latest proposal for Louisville Gardens brings new hope for vacant building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's new hope for a downtown Louisville entertainment site that has sat empty and boarded up, but it has a past full of highs and lows. A group called River City Entertainment Group was given preliminary approval for local and state incentives by the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority board to re-develop Louisville Gardens.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New driver's licensing regional office in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has a new driver licensing regional office in Jefferson County. It’s located at 6202 Willismore Drive, which is in the Valley Station area near the interchange of Dixie Highway and the Gene Snyder Freeway. The plan is for it to eventually replace a smaller regional office on Dixie Highway, according to an announcement from Gov. Andy Beshear.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Main focus on the video is the storm system for next week and how the pattern will try to carve out more of a trough as we get into later next week. Could that lead to a wintry setup for the last 10 days of December?
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD welcomes diverse group to active duty after graduation ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As a new face prepares to take over the role of interim chief, more than two dozen new officers prepare for their new roles on the Louisville Metro Police Department. Surrounded by family, friends and Louisville leaders, LMPD's newest officers were sworn in for duty Friday...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Willett Distillery plans $93 million expansion in Springfield, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky bourbon known for it's long-necked bottle will make a long-term investment in growth. Willett Distillery of Bardstown has plans for a $93 million expansion of warehouses and production facilities. The project will add 35 full-time jobs to the family-owned distillery. "Kentucky’s bourbon industry is...
SPRINGFIELD, KY

