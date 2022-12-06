Read full article on original website
Related
Why Family Karma Is The Most Wholesome Show On Bravo
It’s now considered a treat when a Bravo show doesn’t revolve around throwing wine glasses across a table or the crew of a yacht isn’t making sure their blood alcohol content is straight vodka. Sometimes the network throws us a bone with a new series that features other cultures. Family Karma premiered in March of […] The post Why Family Karma Is The Most Wholesome Show On Bravo appeared first on Reality Tea.
Home for the holidays? You can't go wrong with Roku or retro, Apple or Amazon
From inexpensive smart speakers and big-screen TVs to retro gaming systems, there’s never been a better time to be home for the holidays.
Comments / 0