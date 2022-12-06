REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 10, 2022-- Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer, today announced positive safety and efficacy data from the Company’s ongoing Phase 1 study of ADI-001 for the potential treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell NHL. The Company believes these data continue to support the potential of Adicet’s investigational gamma delta CAR T cell therapy to provide significant benefit both in terms of anti-tumor activity and safety. Based on the study findings as of a December 5, 2022 data-cut date, Adicet plans to transition ADI-001 into a potentially pivotal program in the second quarter of 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005627/en/ Figure 1: ADI-001: Preliminary Efficacy Data (Graphic: Adicet Bio)

