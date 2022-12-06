ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Miami

FDA Authorizes Covid Omicron Vaccines for Children as Young as 6 Months Old

Children as young as 6 months old can now receive the updated Covid vaccines that target the omicron variant. The FDA's decision to authorize the shots for the youngest kids comes as Covid infections and hospitalizations are increasing nationally. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized updated Covid shots...
NBC Miami

FDA Expected to Decide on Pfizer RSV Vaccine for Older Adults by May 2023

Pfizer, in a statement Wednesday, said the FDA has accepted its RSV vaccine candidate for review under an expedited process that reduces the approval process by four months. The FDA is expected to make a final decision on whether to approve the vaccine by May 2023. Between 60,000 and 120,000...
The Associated Press

Adicet Bio Reports Positive Data from Ongoing ADI-001 Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Aggressive B-Cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 10, 2022-- Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer, today announced positive safety and efficacy data from the Company’s ongoing Phase 1 study of ADI-001 for the potential treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell NHL. The Company believes these data continue to support the potential of Adicet’s investigational gamma delta CAR T cell therapy to provide significant benefit both in terms of anti-tumor activity and safety. Based on the study findings as of a December 5, 2022 data-cut date, Adicet plans to transition ADI-001 into a potentially pivotal program in the second quarter of 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005627/en/ Figure 1: ADI-001: Preliminary Efficacy Data (Graphic: Adicet Bio)
NBC Miami

Grocery Delivery Firm Getir Acquires Embattled Rival Gorillas as Industry Consolidates

Getir didn't disclose financial details for the deal but said in a statement that it underscores consolidation in the sector. The long-rumored takeover reportedly values Gorillas at $1.2 billion, down 15% from its last valuation. Turkish grocery delivery firm Getir acquired its German rival Gorillas for an undisclosed amount, the...

