Us Weekly

This Seriously Stylish Crossbody Is 1 of Amazon’s Most-Loved Gifts Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Here’s the thing with fashion gifts: In theory, they’re perfect for a stylish friend or family member. We know if someone grabbed us gorgeous clothing or a perfect bag, we’d be thrilled. The problem is that people tend […]
CBS News

Walmart holiday deal: Get a massive 75" Vizio QLED 4K smart TV for $698

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Upgrade your living room television in time for the holidays with this can't miss Walmart deal: You can get a...
NBC Miami

Jim Cramer Says Costco Is a Buy, Lululemon Is a Wait-And-See

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors how to approach the stocks of two retailers that reported earnings this week. “Two sets of expectations. One too high, the other too low. That’s the tale of Lululemon and Costco. The former was overestimated; the latter was underestimated,” he said.
NBC Miami

Grocery Delivery Firm Getir Acquires Embattled Rival Gorillas as Industry Consolidates

Getir didn't disclose financial details for the deal but said in a statement that it underscores consolidation in the sector. The long-rumored takeover reportedly values Gorillas at $1.2 billion, down 15% from its last valuation. Turkish grocery delivery firm Getir acquired its German rival Gorillas for an undisclosed amount, the...
NBC Miami

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Netflix, Lululemon, DocuSign and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Lululemon — Shares of Lululemon fell 12.85% after the athletic apparel company gave a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter outlook. In the third quarter, the company beat Wall Street's expectations on the top and bottom lines. Beyond Meat — Beyond Meat's stock dropped...
CBS News

3 inexpensive senior gift ideas

Amid the holiday season and budget concerns caused by inflation, American consumers may be searching for inexpensive but worthwhile gifts to give their loved ones. For older Americans who may be limited by health or monetary considerations, the search for the right gift can be even more challenging. Fortunately, there...

