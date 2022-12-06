Read full article on original website
In the U.S., You Can Legally ‘Be Fired for Any Reason Or No Reason at All' — Here's Why
Tech companies have been making headlines lately for laying off hundreds and even thousands of employees. Twitter was the first, cutting hundreds of staff members overnight on November 3, and Meta followed suit, announcing it would cut more than 11,000. At the end of November, DoorDash announced it would lay off 1,250.
33-Year-Old Jewelry Designer Ditched Amazon and Walmart, Now Brings in $4.8 Mil/Year: Big Companies ‘Make Such Stupid Mistakes'
Al Sandimirova knew their jewelry designs made an impact when two women proposed to each other with engagement rings from their business, Automic Gold. The New York City-based company, which designs and markets jewelry for the LGBTQ community, is only 6 years old — but it brought in $4.8 million in revenue last year, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It.
Disney+ Is Raising Its Prices by $3 a Month — Here's How to Lock in a Lower Rate for the Next Year
Disney Plus is getting more expensive, and now's your last chance to avoid the price hike. Starting Dec. 8 the home of hit shows like "The Mandalorian" and "Loki" will see the cost of its ad-free membership tier increase from $7.99 per month to $10.99 per month. Unlike other streaming...
Getaround Stock Crashes After Carsharing Company Goes Public in SPAC Deal
Carsharing company Getaround saw its share value drop by as much as 65% in its public market debut after merging with a blank-check company. That drop is not only reflective of current market conditions, but also the chilly environment for both SPACs and rideshare-related companies like Lyft and Uber. Getaround,...
Ron Insana Says Fed Rate Hikes Won't Fix What's Wrong With the Economy
In 1968, Jerry Lewis starred in a movie entitled, "Don't Raise the Bridge, Lower the River." The title keeps coming to mind when I think of how Federal Reserve policy relates to two vexing problems facing the economy today. First, and possibly most important, the labor shortage driving up wages.
‘There Is a Slowdown Happening' – Wells Fargo, BofA CEOs Point to Cooling Consumer Amid Fed Hikes
After two years of pandemic-fueled, double-digit growth in Bank of America card volume, "the rate of growth is slowing," CEO Brian Moynihan said. While retail payments surged 11% so far this year to nearly $4 trillion, that increase obscures a slowdown that began in recent weeks: November spending rose just 5%, he said.
Google, Oracle, Amazon and Microsoft Awarded Pentagon Cloud Deal of Up to $9 Billion Combined
Of the four companies receiving cloud-computing contracts from the Pentagon, all of them had received requests for bids from the U.S. federal agency last year. At that time, the General Services Administration didn't expect that Oracle, a lesser player in the cloud-infrastructure business, would be able to meet the Pentagon's needs.
Kelly Evans: The Most Spectacular Call of the Year
It's hard to overstate how insane it seemed earlier this year when Ed Morse of Citigroup predicted that oil prices would crash below $70 by year-end. And yet that's almost exactly what's happened. Yesterday, U.S. benchmark WTI crude oil settled at just $72.01 a barrel--a new low for the year....
Walmart-Backed Fintech Startup Plans to Launch Its Own Buy Now, Pay Later Loans
A Walmart-backed fintech startup plans to launch a buy now, pay later option as soon as next year, according to a source familiar with the matter. The retail giant is the majority owner of One, which is led by Goldman Sachs veterans. It plans to launch the new payment method...
Used Vehicle Demand and Prices Continue to Decline From Record Highs
Wholesale prices of used vehicles reached their lowest level in more than a year last month, as retail sales decline amid interest rate hikes, rising new vehicle availability and recessionary fears. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, which tracks prices of used vehicles sold at its U.S. wholesale auctions, has...
Billionaire Investor Charlie Munger: ‘The World Is Not Driven by Greed, It's Driven by Envy'
Billionaire investor Charlie Munger says he's never cared about comparing his riches to the money of others. Rather, he says his motivation in accumulating wealth has always been about securing independence, the freedom to do what he wishes in business and in life — and he wishes more people would follow his example.
Economists Think Inflation Has Peaked. Main Street Is Preparing for More Pain
An overwhelming majority of small business owners say they expect inflation to continue to rise, according to a quarterly poll conducted by CNBC and SurveyMonkey. That comes amid conflicting economic indicators and consumer sentiment data related to peak inflation, ranging from a higher than expected PPI reading to gas prices falling below the level from a year ago.
Tech Layoffs in Southeast Asia Mount as Unprofitable Startups Seek to Extend Their Runways
Tech layoffs have been increasing in Southeast Asia this year. GoTo Group, Glints and Carousell are the most recent companies to downsize their headcounts — within the last 30 days. "Founders are being prudent by managing costs in this environment to ensure there is sufficient runway till late 2024,"...
Inflation Tops Covid-19 as Americans' Biggest Concern, But Infection Remains a Costly Threat
This time last year, the Delta variant was about to send Covid-19 cases to what would be their highest peak of the pandemic so far. It's no wonder, then, that 45% of Americans ranked Covid as the biggest issue facing the U.S. at the time, according to last year's Consumer Trends survey from The New Consumer.
