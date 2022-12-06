ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC New York

33-Year-Old Jewelry Designer Ditched Amazon and Walmart, Now Brings in $4.8 Mil/Year: Big Companies ‘Make Such Stupid Mistakes'

Al Sandimirova knew their jewelry designs made an impact when two women proposed to each other with engagement rings from their business, Automic Gold. The New York City-based company, which designs and markets jewelry for the LGBTQ community, is only 6 years old — but it brought in $4.8 million in revenue last year, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It.
Getaround Stock Crashes After Carsharing Company Goes Public in SPAC Deal

Carsharing company Getaround saw its share value drop by as much as 65% in its public market debut after merging with a blank-check company. That drop is not only reflective of current market conditions, but also the chilly environment for both SPACs and rideshare-related companies like Lyft and Uber. Getaround,...
Ron Insana Says Fed Rate Hikes Won't Fix What's Wrong With the Economy

In 1968, Jerry Lewis starred in a movie entitled, "Don't Raise the Bridge, Lower the River." The title keeps coming to mind when I think of how Federal Reserve policy relates to two vexing problems facing the economy today. First, and possibly most important, the labor shortage driving up wages.
Google, Oracle, Amazon and Microsoft Awarded Pentagon Cloud Deal of Up to $9 Billion Combined

Of the four companies receiving cloud-computing contracts from the Pentagon, all of them had received requests for bids from the U.S. federal agency last year. At that time, the General Services Administration didn't expect that Oracle, a lesser player in the cloud-infrastructure business, would be able to meet the Pentagon's needs.
Kelly Evans: The Most Spectacular Call of the Year

It's hard to overstate how insane it seemed earlier this year when Ed Morse of Citigroup predicted that oil prices would crash below $70 by year-end. And yet that's almost exactly what's happened. Yesterday, U.S. benchmark WTI crude oil settled at just $72.01 a barrel--a new low for the year....
Walmart-Backed Fintech Startup Plans to Launch Its Own Buy Now, Pay Later Loans

A Walmart-backed fintech startup plans to launch a buy now, pay later option as soon as next year, according to a source familiar with the matter. The retail giant is the majority owner of One, which is led by Goldman Sachs veterans. It plans to launch the new payment method...
Used Vehicle Demand and Prices Continue to Decline From Record Highs

Wholesale prices of used vehicles reached their lowest level in more than a year last month, as retail sales decline amid interest rate hikes, rising new vehicle availability and recessionary fears. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, which tracks prices of used vehicles sold at its U.S. wholesale auctions, has...
Economists Think Inflation Has Peaked. Main Street Is Preparing for More Pain

An overwhelming majority of small business owners say they expect inflation to continue to rise, according to a quarterly poll conducted by CNBC and SurveyMonkey. That comes amid conflicting economic indicators and consumer sentiment data related to peak inflation, ranging from a higher than expected PPI reading to gas prices falling below the level from a year ago.

