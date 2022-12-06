ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Sam Bankman-Fried Lobbied for Taylor Swift Deal as FTX Bled Cash and Execs Urged Restraint

While FTX's financials were suffering from the crypto sell-off earlier this year, Sam Bankman-Fried was trying to land a sponsorship deal with Taylor Swift, sources told CNBC. The partnership would have cost the now-bankrupt crypto company more than $100 million over three years. Former executives said the deal would have...
Reality Tea

Why Family Karma Is The Most Wholesome Show On Bravo

It’s now considered a treat when a Bravo show doesn’t revolve around throwing wine glasses across a table or the crew of a yacht isn’t making sure their blood alcohol content is straight vodka. Sometimes the network throws us a bone with a new series that features other cultures. Family Karma premiered in March of […] The post Why Family Karma Is The Most Wholesome Show On Bravo appeared first on Reality Tea.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy