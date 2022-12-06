It is with great sadness and sorrow we announce the passing of our family matriarch, Gail Ann Daigle, age 77, on Dec. 6, 2022. Gail was born in New Britain, and attended local schools. She worked at Klinberg Family Center in New Britain for many years. She enjoyed her volunteer work at Plainville Food Pantry and was an avid reader. Gail loved the town of Plainville and lived there for 55 years. She was a proud member of the Senior Center, enjoying many card games and forming friendships that were meaningful to her.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO