New Britain Herald
New Britain man arrested following Bristol drug raid gets four years in prison on unrelated charges
BRISTOL – A New Britain man arrested during a drug raid in Bristol in February has been sentenced to four years in prison on unrelated charges. Richard Charette, 47, was one of three people charged after Bristol police seized more than $8,000 worth of drugs during a raid on Mercier Avenue on Feb. 10.
New Britain Herald
Plainville man who claimed to be the devil while threatening to blow up police department, skin officers granted diversionary program
PLAINVILLE – A Plainville man who threatened to blow up the local police department and torture officers will avoid a criminal prosecution if he’s compliant in a diversionary program. Jason Desanzo, 32, of 160 Whiting St., was granted a program during a hearing last week in New Britain...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man pleads not guilty to charges tied to shooting reported during child's birthday
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man has pleaded not guilty to charges tied to a shooting that occurred in a city park in August while a child’s birthday was taking place. Jordan Bellamy, 18, faced a judge in connection with the incident during a plea hearing last week in New Britain Superior Court.
New Britain Herald
Henry Borkowski
Henry Borkowski, a longtime resident of New Britain, passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Westerly, RI at the age of 96. He was the beloved husband of the late Florence (Teklinski) Borkowski who passed in 2018. He and his twin sister, Cecelia, were two of the 11 children of John and Teofila (Dzokowski). He was educated at local New Britain schools, and was fluent in both English and Polish.
New Britain Herald
New Britain resident gets on the radio
Lots of kids dream about being on the radio, but for 10-year-old Ocean it was an easy gig. The New Britain resident is a mentee in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Connecticut organization and his Big Brother Joe DeLautrie got him in. DeLautrie, who lives in West Hartford, took...
New Britain Herald
Bethany Lotstein (Diane Bartus)
Bethany Lotstein (Diane Bartus), died on Nov. 25 in Long Beach, CA, following a long term illness. Bethany was born as Diane Bartus on Aug. 25, 1947, in New Britain, to Annamae (Krzynowek) Bartus and Edward J. Bartus. She was predeceased by her parents and her son of Edward Majocha. Surviving Bethany are her former husband, primary caretaker, and best friend Charles Lotstein of Long Beach, CA.
New Britain Herald
Gail Ann Daigle
It is with great sadness and sorrow we announce the passing of our family matriarch, Gail Ann Daigle, age 77, on Dec. 6, 2022. Gail was born in New Britain, and attended local schools. She worked at Klinberg Family Center in New Britain for many years. She enjoyed her volunteer work at Plainville Food Pantry and was an avid reader. Gail loved the town of Plainville and lived there for 55 years. She was a proud member of the Senior Center, enjoying many card games and forming friendships that were meaningful to her.
New Britain Herald
Dominic Frank Ragaglia
It is with heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of Dominic Frank Ragaglia on Nov. 30, 2022. Our dad was a very special man, a loving husband, an incredible father, and grandfather. He leaves behind his loving wife who he adored, Marie S. (Marando) Ragaglia who he married on Oct. 20, 1956. She was the love of his life and his eyes sparkled whenever he was around her.
New Britain Herald
Air Temp Mechanical Services reopens in Berlin
BERLIN - Town officials recently joined a local family in celebrating the relocation of their business to town. Air Temp Mechanical Services just reopened at 63 Fuller Way in Berlin, the former site of Polamer Precision. “I started the company in Hartford in 2001,” owner Jeff Leone told the Herald...
New Britain Herald
Steven Henry Bauder
Steven Henry Bauder, age 69, of New Britain, formerly of Southington passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Born in Chicago, IL, he was the beloved son of the late Robert H. Bauder and Mary Joan (DeNiro) Bauder. Steven was the devoted husband to his wife Louise Patterson; and cherished brother of Scott Bauder and his wife Carine of Kauai, HI, Robin Bauder and his wife Sherri of Bristol, and Mary Jo (Bauder) O’Leary and husband David of Wenham, MA. Also surviving are his cousins, Bob, Jean and Dana; his niece Robyn; and nephews Eric, Ryan, Tim and Patrick.
New Britain Herald
Berlin, Notre Dame looking for first state title in 13 years
EAST HARTFORD -The No. 1 Berlin Redcoats (12-0) are back in the CIAC Class M Final for the second time in four seasons and are looking to put a bow on their perfect season this Saturday. The No. 2 Notre Dame Green Knights (9-3) will line up opposite the Redcoats at 2 p.m. from Rentschler Field in their first trip back to the big game since 2014 as members of Class L-Small.
New Britain Herald
New Britain Housing Authority employee to be honored
NEW BRITAIN- New Britain Housing Authority employee will be one of six being honored at The Urban League of Greater Hartford (ULGH) 2022 “Equal Opportunity Day (EOD) Dinner & Gala” this Thursday at 6 pm. “This EOD will mark the Urban League’s 58 years of service to the...
New Britain Herald
Janina Niklarz
Janina Niklarz, 92, of Newington, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Dec. 7, 2022. She is survived by three daughters and a son, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Janina was predeceased by her brother, but is survived by three nephews in Australia. Janina lived her life with a strong, positive, can-do attitude that was an inspiration to all that knew her, her loving family who will miss her dearly and carry on her legacy for generations to come.
New Britain Herald
One of an estimated 3,400 wreath-laying ceremonies taking place across the country next weekend is happening in Newington
NEWINGTON – One of an estimated 3,400 wreath-laying ceremonies taking place across the country next weekend is happening right here in town. The GFWC Newington/Wethersfield Woman’s Club is hosting a Wreaths Across America event at West Meadow Cemetery, 679 Willard Ave., next Saturday, Dec. 17 from 12 to 1 p.m.
New Britain Herald
Phelps looking to implement fast, tough brand of basketball in 1st season as Berlin coach
BERLIN - The Berlin Redcoats boys basketball team is less than two weeks from their season opener at the Newington Nor’easters. The program has been looking for stability since the tragic passing of 13-year head coach Mike Veneziano - Coach V - in 2021. Brendan Phelps was named the...
New Britain Herald
Newington library's Winterfest is returning
NEWINGTON – The library’s beloved Winterfest is returning in the New Year following a two-year hiatus. The Friends of the Lucy Robbins Welles Library last held their annual fundraising in social in Jan. 2020, right before the covid-19 pandemic took hold. “We’re very excited to bring the event...
New Britain Herald
New Britain will once again commemorate Wreaths Across America Day this year
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain community will once again commemorate Wreaths Across America Day this year on Saturday, December 17 at 11 a.m. “Our Wreaths Across America event will coincide with the National event,” expressed Tom Higgins of DAV Chapter 8. “So every one of the sites in the nation and that includes Hawaii and we’ve got 50 sites now overseas they ship to the Greenfield of France, Normandy areas, Italy and Sicily and places like that will participate.”
New Britain Herald
New Britain Symphony Orchestra is bringing its Brass Quintet and Pipe Organ Concert back
NEW BRITAIN – South Church will be alive and booming with music this weekend. The New Britain Symphony Orchestra is bringing its Brass Quintet and Pipe Organ Concert back to the downtown house of worship at 90 Main St. this Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. The show is...
New Britain Herald
Berlin to lean on chemistry from a veteran roster
BERLIN - On the heels of a 15-win campaign en route to the quarterfinals a season ago, the Berlin Redcoats girls basketball team is back with most of the roster intact. Six returning seniors and with only two seniors to replace from the 2021-22 season highlights the team head coach Sheila King will embark upon the winter with.
