Boston, MA

NBC New York

Children as Young as 6 Months Old Are Now Eligible for Omicron Covid Vaccines

The CDC approval comes a day after the Food and Drug Administration gave its authorization. Children ages 6 months through 5 years old who received the two-dose Moderna can now get an omicron booster. Kids ages 6 months through 4 years old who are completing their Pfizer primary series will...
The Associated Press

Adicet Bio Reports Positive Data from Ongoing ADI-001 Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Aggressive B-Cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 10, 2022-- Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer, today announced positive safety and efficacy data from the Company’s ongoing Phase 1 study of ADI-001 for the potential treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell NHL. The Company believes these data continue to support the potential of Adicet’s investigational gamma delta CAR T cell therapy to provide significant benefit both in terms of anti-tumor activity and safety. Based on the study findings as of a December 5, 2022 data-cut date, Adicet plans to transition ADI-001 into a potentially pivotal program in the second quarter of 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005627/en/ Figure 1: ADI-001: Preliminary Efficacy Data (Graphic: Adicet Bio)
NBC New York

Getaround Stock Crashes After Carsharing Company Goes Public in SPAC Deal

Carsharing company Getaround saw its share value drop by as much as 65% in its public market debut after merging with a blank-check company. That drop is not only reflective of current market conditions, but also the chilly environment for both SPACs and rideshare-related companies like Lyft and Uber. Getaround,...

