Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Lakers-Cavs Game

Anthony Davis is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Anthony Davis is on the injury report for the game, but he is probable, so he will likely be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (back) probable for Tuesday."

Davis has been playing unbelievably over the last two games.

On Friday night, he had 44 points, ten rebounds, four assists and three blocks in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Meanwhile, on Sunday night, he had 55 points, one assist, 17 rebounds and three blocks in a win over the Washington Wizards.

The Lakers got off to a terrible start to the season but are now playing much better as of late.

They are 10-12 in their first 22 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

That being said, they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and 8-2 in their last ten games.

With how close the west has been, they are only 3.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets for the fourth seed.

Right now, they are 4-6 in ten games on the road.

As for the Cavs, they come into the game as one of the best teams in the NBA.

They are 15-9 in their first 24 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 7-3, and they are an impressive 10-1 in the 11 games they have hosted in Cleveland, Ohio.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here