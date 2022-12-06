ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

abc7amarillo.com

VFW Post 9022 in Dumas seeking funding to avoid closing

DUMAS, Texas (KVII) — During the last decade, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) has seen a decline of an estimated 700,000 members nationwide. A lack of active membership and financial struggles are making it tougher for many rural VFWs to remain open. In the Texas Panhandle alone a...
DUMAS, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Downed power line burns shed, causes multiple fires

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo firefighters put out a fire in a shed that spread to a nearby home on Thursday afternoon. The Amarillo Fire Department responded to the shed fire near NW 6th and N. Harrison at 2:32 p.m. and found multiple spot fires in addition to the shed.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

3 teenage sisters killed in rollover crash near Borger

BORGER, Texas (KVII) — Three teenage sisters were killed in a rollover crash in Hutchinson County, including one that was ejected. Madison Harris, 18, Kaitlyn Harris, 16, and Jeslyn Harris, 14, of Sanford, were killed around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in the crash on Ranch to Market 1319, approximately two miles northwest of Borger.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Sewer line break forces partial closure of Amarillo Civic Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A sewer line break forced the city to temporarily close part of the Amarillo Civic Center. The northeast side of Cal Farley Coliseum will be shut down for several days to excavate, remove and replace the original cast iron sewer main. Areas affected by the...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson not running for re-election

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson is not running for re-election. She made the announcement Thursday morning on Facebook. "I'm announcing today that I will not run for another term as mayor," Nelson said. "It is my hope that announcing this decision early will create the best opportunity for our city to select its next mayor."
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Wind, fire weather, and frigid air to hit the Panhandles next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Some patchy dense fog is possible this morning which could last into the morning commute until 9AM CST. You may want a few extra minutes for that morning drive to ensure a safer trip to your destination. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY will be in effect until 9AM MST for Curry and Roosevelt county.
AMARILLO, TX

