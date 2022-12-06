Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc7amarillo.com
Sentencing scheduled for Amarillo man who planned to blow up Tascosa High School
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A judge scheduled sentencing for an Amarillo man who planned to blow up Tascosa High School and then skip town. Erfan Salmanzadeh, 33, is scheduled to be sentenced on April 13, 2023 in federal court. According to documents obtained by ABC 7 , Salmanzadeh recorded...
abc7amarillo.com
'Fugitive of the Week' wanted for aggravated robbery, assaulting pregnant woman
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the Week" is wanted by two different departments. Joseph Labrone Gibbs Jr., 21, is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff's Office for aggravated robbery and by the Randall County Sheriff's Office for assaulting a pregnant woman. He's described as...
abc7amarillo.com
VFW Post 9022 in Dumas seeking funding to avoid closing
DUMAS, Texas (KVII) — During the last decade, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) has seen a decline of an estimated 700,000 members nationwide. A lack of active membership and financial struggles are making it tougher for many rural VFWs to remain open. In the Texas Panhandle alone a...
abc7amarillo.com
Downed power line burns shed, causes multiple fires
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo firefighters put out a fire in a shed that spread to a nearby home on Thursday afternoon. The Amarillo Fire Department responded to the shed fire near NW 6th and N. Harrison at 2:32 p.m. and found multiple spot fires in addition to the shed.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo Fire Marshal warns about space heater dangers after apartment fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office warned about space heater dangers after a space heater was blamed for an apartment fire. Only ABC 7 was there when an apartment at 2727 Virginia Circle caught fire around 9:15 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters kept the flames contained to one...
abc7amarillo.com
Man arrested after traffic stop leads to police finding gun, marijuana
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man was arrested Friday with a gun, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his possession after trying to run from police after a traffic stop. According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers made a traffic stop in the 3500 block of SW 45th Avenue. Joel...
abc7amarillo.com
3 teenage sisters killed in rollover crash near Borger
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — Three teenage sisters were killed in a rollover crash in Hutchinson County, including one that was ejected. Madison Harris, 18, Kaitlyn Harris, 16, and Jeslyn Harris, 14, of Sanford, were killed around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in the crash on Ranch to Market 1319, approximately two miles northwest of Borger.
abc7amarillo.com
Sewer line break forces partial closure of Amarillo Civic Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A sewer line break forced the city to temporarily close part of the Amarillo Civic Center. The northeast side of Cal Farley Coliseum will be shut down for several days to excavate, remove and replace the original cast iron sewer main. Areas affected by the...
abc7amarillo.com
City of Amarillo Utility Billing still unable to receive payments following upgrade
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The City of Amarillo's Utility Billing Department cannot process payments following an "unforeseen issue" during its system upgrade that has been ongoing since Dec. 1. According to a news release, payments can not be processed online, by phone or in person. Water bills will not...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson not running for re-election
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson is not running for re-election. She made the announcement Thursday morning on Facebook. "I'm announcing today that I will not run for another term as mayor," Nelson said. "It is my hope that announcing this decision early will create the best opportunity for our city to select its next mayor."
abc7amarillo.com
Wind, fire weather, and frigid air to hit the Panhandles next week
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Some patchy dense fog is possible this morning which could last into the morning commute until 9AM CST. You may want a few extra minutes for that morning drive to ensure a safer trip to your destination. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY will be in effect until 9AM MST for Curry and Roosevelt county.
Comments / 0