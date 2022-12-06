ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are All The Best Books Releasing December 2022

By Dahlia Adler, Rachel Strolle, Farrah Penn, David Vogel, Kirby Beaton, Lara Parker, Margaret Kingsbury
At Certain Points We Touch by Lauren John Joseph

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RCP2b_0jZF6dQi00

A queer coming-of-age story told by an unnamed narrator about the first time they fell in love, this stunning debut pulled me in immediately and refused to let go. In attempting to piece together the narrative of a decade-long failed relationship, the narrator lets their audience experience the heady feeling of new love and the slow devastation of losing it. A distinctly singular narrative voice propels this gorgeous novel that’s funny, sexy, and bold by turns. —David Vogel

Bloomsbury

Roses, in the Mouth of a Lion by Bushra Rehman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oSIaN_0jZF6dQi00

Roses, in the Mouth of a Lion is at its core about the relationships between Razia and others and her relationship with herself — from a childhood friendship that collapses due to a family rift, to a new friendship filled with tiny rebellions. Her acceptance at Stuyvesant changes things even further, transporting the image of future Razia that her parents wanted even farther away from the school as the true Razia discovers new feelings toward a girl named Angela. And when that itself is discovered by an Aunty in their community, Razia will have to determine what she's truly willing to risk. —Rachel Strolle

Flatiron Books

The Light Pirate by Lily Brooks-Dalton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=496V7F_0jZF6dQi00

The Light Pirate is a devastatingly beautiful yet heavy story that pictures a dystopian American in the midst of climate change disaster. Wanda, born during a detrimental hurricane in Rudder, Florida, lives with her brother and father in what remains of the state. Wanda’s deep connection to her home and a special ability keep her tethered to a place she loves, with people she loves, even if disaster has diminished the community. —Farrah Penn

Grand Central Publishing

Grime: A Novel by Sibylle Berg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LFgAb_0jZF6dQi00

For fans of dystopian fiction, the first English translation of this international success is a must-read. Told in alternating perspectives, Grime follows a quartet of disaffected teenagers who bond over Grime music (a successor to punk) and their status as outsiders, and hatch a plan to enact revenge on the people they hold responsible for their misfortune. Immersive, engrossing, and entertaining, this is one readers of fiction won’t want to miss. —David Vogel

St. Martin's Griffin

The Vibrant Years by Sonali Dev

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iUN4e_0jZF6dQi00

Dev’s vibrant, female-centric novel follows Bindu, Aly, and Cullie, three generations of desi women who come together at Bindu’s retirement community in Florida, where Bindu purchased a condo after unexpectedly inheriting $1 million. Cullie’s mother, Aly, attempts to keep her head above water at the news station while Cullie fights back against the company who purchased her app, pitching a new idea to investors in order to keep the business from going under. —Farrah Penn

Mindy's Book Studio
So When Are You Having Kids? by Jordan Davidson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dmNhj_0jZF6dQi00

With its share of humor and ability to vividly paint scenarios for readers, So When Are You Having Kids? is a much-needed exploration of the age-old question that plagues us all at one time or another. Author Jordan Davidson offers an inclusive, thought-provoking journey for all humans, no matter where they are in their own questions surrounding parenthood. Packed with insight into the various ways to become a parent, alongside an honest look at just how hard it can be to achieve, this book will open your eyes to the all-encompassing role of the idea of having children in our culture — and how the stigma of maybe not wanting to choose this, or the way in which it is chosen — has kept this conversation from happening in the ways it should have before. With Jordan’s own extraordinary and candid personal story at its heart, this book is a must-read for all. —Lara Parker

Sounds True

Young Bloomsbury by Nino Strachey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uIaNc_0jZF6dQi00

This group biography chronicles the second generation of the iconoclastic Bloomsbury Group and their attempts to elevate the group to new heights by pushing personal and professional boundaries. These little-known stories of an artistic community that influenced culture for decades are enlightening and informative for creatives in any discipline. Also revolutionary for their unorthodox embrace of freedom of gender expression and sexuality, Young Bloomsbury is a fascinating history of just how long queer people have been fighting for respect and visibility. —David Vogel

Atria Books

Weightless: Making Space for My Resilient Body and Soul by Evette Dionne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31kDwg_0jZF6dQi00

The brilliant Evette Dionne's newest masterpiece discusses life as a fat Black woman and the way that shapes experiences. With little positive fat representation on TV, a toss-up experience on dating apps of being rejected for size or being fetishized for it, and the free pass doctors think they have to not listen to their patients since they can just say to "lose weight," many societal beliefs about bodies are discussed in this book. As self-held expectations clash with cultural expectations, Dionne grows to further believe in self-love and the extreme power it can hold. Dionne is a spectacular writer, and this book is a necessary addition to shelves. —Rachel Strolle

Ecco Press

Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit and Glamour of an Icon by Kate Andersen Brower

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05LFt4_0jZF6dQi00

Kate Andersen Brower’s biography of Elizabeth Taylor is the first authorized biography published since the star’s death in 2011. Using previously unseen documents and letters, Brower has constructed a riveting and thoroughly entertaining portrait of one of the most famous celebrities of the 20th century, a woman who helped define the concept of global celebrity. The coverage of Taylor’s AIDS activism is particularly engrossing, showing just how ahead of her time she was. A great read that would make a perfect gift for any fan of classic Hollywood. —David Vogel

Harper
The Ingenue by Rachel Kapelke-Dale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HGeYf_0jZF6dQi00

The Ingenue is a post-#MeToo, slow-burn mystery about headstrong Saskia, a piano prodigy, who returns home after the death of her mother only to discover she’s sold the family’s estate to Peter, a man whom Saskia shares a complex and tumultuous relationship. Saskia attempts to figure out her mother’s motivations all while confronting her past and present as she attempts to save her family’s home. —Farrah Penn

St. Martins

Cursed Bunny by Bora Chung

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ydx33_0jZF6dQi00

This short story collection is like a car crash you can't look away from: grotesque in the best way. From body horror to sci-fi elements to moralistic fables, Chung pens stories that shock and titilate as you jump from genre to genre. Translated from Korean by Anton Hur, the writing itself is matter-of-fact in an unsettling way, as if Chung knows that the scariest things are the closest to our reality. Each story is fantastically unique, and unlike anything I've ever read before. A woman is haunted by a head made up of her own bodily waste; a bunny lamp is cursed with disastrous consequences; a pregnant woman must find a father for her child before something horrific happens. Like all good scary stories, these beg to be read at night — but make sure to sleep with the lights on. —Kirby Beaton

Algonquin Books

The Opportunist by Elyse Friedman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VyM9t_0jZF6dQi00

Single mother Alana has better things to worry about than the frantic texts from her brothers about their 76-year-old father's 28-year-old nurse and new girlfriend, Kelly. Despite her best efforts, she still gets dragged into their plan to break up the couple after a wedding announcement. Teddy and Martin are hoping to protect their inheritance more than anything, and Kelly isn't one to give in easily. Fans of family-driven stories, rich people problems, and especially fans of Meredith Blake from 1998's The Parent Trap will love this twisty thriller. —Rachel Strolle

Mira Books
The Circus Train by Amita Parikh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PLgXp_0jZF6dQi00

Even in the World of Wonders — Europe's most magical traveling circus — Lena has never felt like she fit in. Polio as a child has left her in a wheelchair, but her doting father and her academic studies keep her occupied as they travel the world. When she stumbles upon Alexandre, a young Jewish boy, the small family takes him in as their own. But Europe is on the brink of war, and when Alexandre and Lena's father are captured she's forced to face the dark world on her own. The juxtaposition of the magical and mysterious circus with the bleakness of pre-WWII Europe is enrapturing in this unique take on a well-worn time period. —Kirby Beaton

Putnam

An Impossible Return by Caroline Laurent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KuTSV_0jZF6dQi00

A moving account of an overlooked period in history, told with acute attention to detail and simmering emotion. In 1976, Mauritius declares its independence, striking a deal with the UK to evict the Indigenous Chagossians and turning their island over as a military base, effectively exiling its people forever. This fraught moment is captured through the eyes of Marie, a young Chagossian mother who falls in love with Gabriel, a Mauritian government official. Tied up in the brutal colonialism is the tragic love between Marie and Gabriel and that for their infant son, Joséphin, who later provides a sharp perspective on the situation as an adult in 2019. Laurent's devastating writing is as emotional as it is eye-opening. —Kirby Beaton

Amazon Crossing
Twice in a Lifetime by Melissa Baron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jAsYd_0jZF6dQi00

This sweet contemporary romance with a time travel twist makes for perfect cozy reading over the winter. Tired of the unceasing pace of Chicago and her work there, graphic designer and artist Isla moves to a small town in Missouri and takes a job at a more relaxed graphic design firm in St. Louis. She hopes living a quieter life will help with her chronic anxiety and panic attacks, which, though something she’s always experienced, have revved up since her mother’s death the previous year. Soon after moving into her small but lovely cottage, she receives a text message from a man claiming to be her husband, Ewan. He says he’s from the near future and texts her a picture from their wedding to prove he’s telling the truth. Slowly drawn in by this charming but clearly sad man, Isla begins to open up, falling in love all over again — or rather for the first time — with Ewan. However, Ewan hopes to be able to change the future, and with an altered future, the only way for them to be together is if Isla learns to love herself, anxiety and all. —Margaret Kingsbury

Alcove Press

Well Traveled by Jen DeLuca

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NOl9N_0jZF6dQi00

The newest addition to the Ren Faire romance series that has been a favorite of mine since day one, Well Traveled follows Mitch's cousin Lulu and guitarist Dex. Dreaming of an escape from her job as an attorney and the pressure of her family, Lulu gets pulled into the world of the Renaissance Faire by her cousin. As she travels with them, Dex, part of the Dueling Kilts band, finds her immune to his usual charms, and faces even more uncertainty when something happens that shakes up the band itself. Both are on journeys away from and toward something unexpected, and slowly they learn more about each other. But is their romance just destined for the road trip? —Rachel Strolle

Berkley Books

A Dash of Salt and Pepper by Kosoko Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ddPvJ_0jZF6dQi00

If you, like me, have found yourself obsessed with the excellent food-themed queer romances of late, you'll be excited to learn about Jackson's newest. Especially if you, like me, have a soft spot for single parent romances. Xavier has started over, though not by choice, and has gotten a job as a prep chef in his hometown. Logan, the chef and single father who owns The Wharf, is not the best at assigning tasks. Though Xavier's sarcasm and Logan's lack of options make the chemistry between them all the more surprising, it will take a lot for the two of them to make it work. —Rachel Strolle

Berkley Books
Nine Liars by Maureen Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MZxUu_0jZF6dQi00

Fans of Johnson's Truly Devious series are in for a serious treat with the fifth installment, which is unquestionably my favorite one since the killer series opener. It brings Stevie and the gang to London, where her boyfriend, David, has managed to secure them all a place to stay at his school for a week. Of course, Stevie's promptly dropped into a cold case, this one brought to her by David's far-too-close-for-Stevie's-comfort friend Izzy. As the book alternates between Stevie in the now and the group of nine friends who attempted to spend a wonderful break together in 1995 only for two to end up brutally murdered, it's clear one of the "friends" wasn't so friendly once upon a time, and if Stevie can't figure it out, the killer may strike again. Johnson once again combines an edge-of-your-seat mystery with a cast you'll love to hang out with, and while I won't talk about that ending, I will warn you that you'll be clamoring for Stevie's return ASAP. —Dahlia Adler

Katherine Tegen Books

A Million to One by Adiba Jaigirdar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q2cbN_0jZF6dQi00

Four girls are boarding the RMS Titanic with a common goal: the jeweled Rubaiyat , a book encrusted with thousands of jewels lined with gold. Thief Josefa has put together a group to undertake this heist with her: acrobat Hinnah, artist Emilie, and actor Violet. And as is bound to happen in a story set aboard the doomed vessel that is the Titanic , disaster strikes, and an adventure to steal a book becomes a quest for survival that not all of them are guaranteed to make it out of. —Rachel Strolle

Harpercollins

