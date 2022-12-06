Here Are All The Best Books Releasing December 2022

This sweet contemporary romance with a time travel twist makes for perfect cozy reading over the winter. Tired of the unceasing pace of Chicago and her work there, graphic designer and artist Isla moves to a small town in Missouri and takes a job at a more relaxed graphic design firm in St. Louis. She hopes living a quieter life will help with her chronic anxiety and panic attacks, which, though something she’s always experienced, have revved up since her mother’s death the previous year. Soon after moving into her small but lovely cottage, she receives a text message from a man claiming to be her husband, Ewan. He says he’s from the near future and texts her a picture from their wedding to prove he’s telling the truth. Slowly drawn in by this charming but clearly sad man, Isla begins to open up, falling in love all over again — or rather for the first time — with Ewan. However, Ewan hopes to be able to change the future, and with an altered future, the only way for them to be together is if Isla learns to love herself, anxiety and all. —Margaret Kingsbury