When their flight was canceled, these 13 strangers got creative and rented a van together to make it to their destination on time. Remember that scene in Home Alone when Catherine O’Hara’s character gets in the van with the polka band to drive to Chicago because no flights are available? That’s pretty much what happened IRL in this viral story. While there was no polka band involved, 13 strangers banded together at the Orlando airport after their flight was canceled, rented a huge van, and road tripped together to Tennessee, documenting the whole strange journey on TikTok where it naturally went viral.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO