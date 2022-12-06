Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most SickJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
Related
No gloves, marinara sauce thrown out at Morristown pizza place
The pizza restaurant with the low score is in Hamblen County.
Knoxville nonprofit helps woman find new start after living on the street
A Knoxville woman now has a home for the first time in a long time that help from a local nonprofit. Kathy Hagy said hard work and help from Care Cuts Ministry led her to take the steps to qualify for and move into affordable housing.
New event center to be built in East Knoxville named 'Grandiflora'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new event center is expected to be built in East Knoxville soon, named "Grandiflora." It will be located off Magnolia Avenue at the old site of the Knoxville Baptist Tabernacle, which was sold to Lawson Partners LLC last year, according to reports and Knox County records.
wvlt.tv
New development coming to North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday the Knox County Planning Commission voted 11-1, for approval to move forward with the Belltown development. Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County. The project will consist of 1,098 residential neighborhoods/apartments, a commercial hub...
WBIR
Nativity Pageant of Knoxville starts this weekend
The first Christmas is coming to life in Knoxville this weekend! The pageant has been a tradition for families for over half a century.
Boys and Girls Club surprised with brand-new, donated passenger van
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley got a surprise Thursday — a brand-new van meant to help them safely transport children. Bridgestone, a tire and rubber company, donated the new van. With it, the organization will be able to safely and reliably take kids to and from the clubhouse, and to after-school activities.
Oak Ridge woman waiting for refund after contractor’s unfinished work
An elderly widow paid a handyman to make some minor changes to her home in Oak Ridge, but it didn't work out that way.
WATE
Unicorn World shares magical experience in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Unicorn World is bringing a magical experience to Knoxville for a weekend full of fun for the whole family. Unicorn World is an interactive attraction that will be in Knoxville on Dec 10-11. The event, which includes a magical forest and animatronic unicorns and will take place at the World’s Fair Exhibition Hall.
wvlt.tv
Oak Ridge fire crews respond to house fire
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge Fire Department crews responded to a fire in the early afternoon, according to a media release. Crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire at around 1 p.m. on S Lansing Road. ORFD officials said multiple callers reported the fire that was visible through the windows and roof.
wvlt.tv
CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake
Aramark, the Neyland Stadium refreshment vendor could have its beer license revoked or suspended. Christmas comes to life at Dolly Parton’s Stampede. The holiday season comes to life as toys start dancing and a live nativity comes together to tell the story of Christmas. More than $4 million needed...
Cyclists dressed in festive gear to roll through Knoxville on Saturday for Tour de Lights 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of Knoxville's largest holiday traditions will kick off from Suttree Landing Park on Saturday, filling the city's streets with bicyclists dressed in shining holiday gear. The Tour de Lights usually brings out several cyclists to roll through the city streets, showing off their decorated bikes...
13 Strangers Drive 10+ Hours Together After Flight Cancellation
When their flight was canceled, these 13 strangers got creative and rented a van together to make it to their destination on time. Remember that scene in Home Alone when Catherine O’Hara’s character gets in the van with the polka band to drive to Chicago because no flights are available? That’s pretty much what happened IRL in this viral story. While there was no polka band involved, 13 strangers banded together at the Orlando airport after their flight was canceled, rented a huge van, and road tripped together to Tennessee, documenting the whole strange journey on TikTok where it naturally went viral.
'Pup Ugly Sweater Party' to raise money to help small dogs rescue on Saturday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A popular craft beer bar in downtown Knoxville will host a party for pups and their families as they get into the holiday spirit. On Saturday, they will host the "Knox Brew Pup Ugly Sweater Party," which is expected to bring out some of the city's cutest dogs dressed in their best ugly holiday sweaters. The bar said it will donate $1 per beer sold during the party to the Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Firefighters extinguish three ‘suspicious’ fires in North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department said that crews extinguished three fires on Friday morning. Just before 5:30 a.m. Friday morning, KFD said firefighters were called to the 5000 block of Clinton Highway near Joe Nubert Collision Center for a dumpster that was on fire. While...
Planning Commission conditionally approves proposed massive development project in North Knox Co.
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knoxville-Knox County Planning Commission voted to approve plans for a massive development project in northern Knox County, as long as the developers follow some new conditions. According to reports from The Compass, the developers would need to pay for improvements to West Emory Road,...
Knoxville Fire responds to 3 ‘suspicious’ fires along Clinton Highway overnight
Investigations into what officials believe are suspicious fires are underway after Knoxville Fire Department crews worked three separate incidents along Clinton Highway early Friday.
Tennessee Tribune
Greyhound Passenger Dies in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, TN — A Christmas Story: The Night The Bus Stopped in Knoxville: Everyone beneath the sound of my voice, come with me….we are taking a trip into the future….all around you are people sitting in seats side by side…they are soldiers, young parents, grandparents, Abuelas, YAYAs, BIBIs, TIAs, immigrants, refugees….some are traveling for sanctuary, others…going home to surprise their loved ones…some will stop in Knoxville, others will travel through.
wvlt.tv
Authorities looking for missing high school student
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for a missing high school student. Mariah Murray is not wanted for anything, but the 16-year-old, who attends Austin East High School is missing. Murray was last seen leaving the Department of Child Services on Western Avenue in Knoxville on Dec. 6, 2022. Now, officials believe she may be in the Hardin Valley area.
iheart.com
'Invisible' Home For Sale In Tennessee
When searching for the perfect house to make a home, many perspective buyers look for an abode with unique features, like an in-ground swimming pool in a large backyard or a secret room hidden away behind a bookcase. One home for sale in Tennessee is a standout thanks to its completely unique exterior that makes it look nearly invisible to anyone passing by.
Who lived in the Smokies before the national park was established?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the latest edition of Smoky Mountain Minute, one volunteer with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has devoted more than a decade of research to document stories about the families that lived in the park before it was created. Frank March joined WATE 6 On Your Side to share some […]
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 1