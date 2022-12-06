Read full article on original website
Washington Square News
Iranian students from NYU, Columbia refute New York Times reporting
Around 50 students from NYU and Columbia University gathered in front of The New York Times headquarters in solidarity with a global movement to secure human rights in Iran on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The protest fell on Student Day in Iran, the anniversary of the police killing of three students at the University of Tehran in 1953.
whswindsorwire.com
Interview: Kristine Johnson, CBS Reporter
Student Journalist, Keilianette DeJesus had the opportunity recently to interview CBS News anchor for the New York City metro area, Kristine Johnson. The following is their conversation:. WW(Windsor Wire): What drew you to broadcasting how did you know you wanted to pursue that?. KJ: I think my own sense of...
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidate
The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.
I Love The Parrots Outside My Window...And I Live In New Jersey
Did you know that New Jersey has a little secret? It's true. Back in the later part of last century, a small bunch of small green parrots escaped from a home. The parrots were never to be seen indoors again, but that doesn't mean that they died.
theobserver.com
Belleville Historical Society expands for Wreaths Across America Day
Every year, the Belleville Historical Society takes part in Wreaths Across America Day. But in 2022, it’s taking on a completely different — and significantly special — meaning. Here’s why. U.S. Marine Corp Private First Class Donald Saunders of Belleville, Marine Corp Private First Class Richard...
Are They Eating Rotisserie Rats in New York City?
This is one way to solve the rat problem in New York City. People can't stand rats. Some are just downright afraid of them. Rats cause a lot of trouble in big cities. Rats are taking over certain cities here in the Empire State. New York has some of the rattiest cities in the country.
The many sins of Prosecutor Valdes | Editorial
Some top Democrats are now publicly defending the Passaic County Prosecutor re-nominated by Gov. Phil Murphy, as a broad coalition of critics demand her resignation. The excuse they’re making for her, in essence, is that this whole fuss is just about a few vindictive employees. John Currie, her political patron who also helped Murphy get elected, has even claimed that the criticisms of Camelia Valdes, who is Dominican, might be racist.
Where do NYC pigeons go in the winter?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers looking up at birds flying south for the winter are out of luck if they’re hoping to see pigeons. The Big Apple’s ubiquitous bird is no fair-weather friend to New York City. Pigeons are tough and stick in the five boroughs, even as the cold settles in, Sunny Corrao, […]
WBUR
After workers allege racism, the Commissioner of NYC's child welfare system addresses priorities
Black and Brown families have long believed that New York's child welfare system is racist. Now, a new survey shows some caseworkers on the inside agree. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes speaks with Jess Dannhauser, commissioner for New York City's Administration for Children's Services, and Joyce McMillian, the director of the nonprofit JMac for Families.
Mayor Eric Adams was surprise guest at Andrew Cuomo’s 65th birthday party
Mayor Eric Adams was a surprise guest at former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s 65th birthday party, we hear. A group of 75 former top staffers and pals gathered at Kenneth Cole and Maria Cuomo Cole’s swank Sutton Place spread in Manhattan, sources said, on Tuesday night to celebrate Cuomo. Maria is Andrew’s sister, and has been married to the fashion designer since 1987. Toasts were given by former top aides including Steve Cohen, Bill Mulrow and Melissa DeRosa before a red velvet cake with sparklers was wheeled out. As the night wound down, we hear, party-hopping mayor Adams showed up unexpectedly with...
edisoninsider.com
20/20 lunch schedule causes controversy
Now that the pandemic has come to an end, Edison Intermediate School runs a 20/20 lunch. This means groups splitting grades up with half the grade going to the cafeteria to eat lunch for 20 minutes, while the other half of the grade remains in lunch study or goes outside for recess.
Unprofessional, ‘boorish behavior’ in workplace not illegal under N.J. laws, town says in court filings
A township in Essex County has fired back at its chief financial officer’s lawsuit, claiming unprofessional, “boorish behavior” in the workplace is not a violation of state whistleblower laws meant to protect employees from retaliatory acts. Padmaja Rao, chief financial officer for Montclair, alleges in court papers...
theobserver.com
REMEMBERING 2 LOCAL HEROES WHO GAVE THEIR LIVES 3 YEARS AGO
We often say, in the face of tragedy, and when a hero is lost, that we must never let such a hero’s memory be forgotten. Three years ago, our region faced such a senseless tragedy when Joseph Seals, a North Arlington resident and Jersey City police detective, was shot and killed in the line of duty during one of the worst shootings we’ve ever known.
Fox Soul's Al Reynolds to Host Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District's 20th Anniversary Fete On Thursday
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District (LPCCD) announces the official 20th Anniversary of the non-profit organization marking two decades of arts, culture, and community development. Upon the occasion of its platinum anniversary milestone, Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District will host its first-ever full in-person fundraising benefit awards dinner entitled The Lagniappe Experience: Dîner en Noir et Blanc (in Black & White) at the nearly 100 year-old Newark Symphony Hall on Thursday, December 8th, 2022 at 5:30pm-10:00pm.
These two NJ cities top the entire U.S. for tech careers
With the job market tightening, it’s not going to be as easy, according to some experts, to find employment here in the state. A few months ago, you could pretty much write your own ticket when it came to a job with employers, practically begging for people to come work there.
Port Authority helps job seekers with criminal justice system history
NEW YORK -- Getting a job can be difficult for those who have gone through the criminal justice system. Lack of employment can often be a reason people end up back behind bars. But there's a new program aiming to change that. Andre Parker is a construction spotter supervisor with the Van Wyck Expansion Project. He plays a vital safety role. "We're always here to make sure nothing obstructs that guideway," said Parker, referring to the structure that supports the AirTrain system to Kennedy Airport. "This has been a great opportunity all the way around." It's a career that seemed out of reach for...
Carload Of Fool's Gold Sinks Jersey City DEA Imposter's Plan For Riches: Feds
When a Massachusetts woman contacted federal authorities to report a man claiming to be one of them and asking for $330,000 in gold bars, they came up with a plan that would turn the tables and ultimately land the Jersey City imposter in police custody.The undercover agents set up a meeting with 38…
baristanet.com
Have You Been Wonder-Ing? (POLL)
Montclair, NJ – By now, you’ve seen the purple trucks and maybe even wondered…”What is Wonder?”. Or maybe you already had one of those trucks parked in front of you house, on a night you didn’t feel like cooking. Wonder, a mobile kitchen and food-delivery...
As Staten Island sees an urgent need for foster parents, a family shares their amazing story
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Cynthia and Jasmine Mora of Mariners Harbor always knew they wanted a family. But after the couple faced fertility problems, they began to research different agencies with the hope of becoming foster parents. “We immediately began researching different agencies and found Children’s Aid and began...
theobserver.com
Kearny’s Mikael Fernandez awarded 4-year, NROTC Marine Option Scholarship
Mikael Fernandez, the son of Josie Millan Fernandez and Michael Fernandez, has been awarded an NROTC Marine Option scholarship, good for his four years at any college. At the end, he will commission as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corp. Fernandez is currently a senior at High...
