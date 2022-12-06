ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearny, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Washington Square News

Iranian students from NYU, Columbia refute New York Times reporting

Around 50 students from NYU and Columbia University gathered in front of The New York Times headquarters in solidarity with a global movement to secure human rights in Iran on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The protest fell on Student Day in Iran, the anniversary of the police killing of three students at the University of Tehran in 1953.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whswindsorwire.com

Interview: Kristine Johnson, CBS Reporter

Student Journalist, Keilianette DeJesus had the opportunity recently to interview CBS News anchor for the New York City metro area, Kristine Johnson. The following is their conversation:. WW(Windsor Wire): What drew you to broadcasting how did you know you wanted to pursue that?. KJ: I think my own sense of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theobserver.com

Belleville Historical Society expands for Wreaths Across America Day

Every year, the Belleville Historical Society takes part in Wreaths Across America Day. But in 2022, it’s taking on a completely different — and significantly special — meaning. Here’s why. U.S. Marine Corp Private First Class Donald Saunders of Belleville, Marine Corp Private First Class Richard...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

The many sins of Prosecutor Valdes | Editorial

Some top Democrats are now publicly defending the Passaic County Prosecutor re-nominated by Gov. Phil Murphy, as a broad coalition of critics demand her resignation. The excuse they’re making for her, in essence, is that this whole fuss is just about a few vindictive employees. John Currie, her political patron who also helped Murphy get elected, has even claimed that the criticisms of Camelia Valdes, who is Dominican, might be racist.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Where do NYC pigeons go in the winter?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers looking up at birds flying south for the winter are out of luck if they’re hoping to see pigeons.  The Big Apple’s ubiquitous bird is no fair-weather friend to New York City. Pigeons are tough and stick in the five boroughs, even as the cold settles in, Sunny Corrao, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Mayor Eric Adams was surprise guest at Andrew Cuomo’s 65th birthday party

Mayor Eric Adams was a surprise guest at former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s 65th birthday party, we hear. A group of 75 former top staffers and pals gathered at Kenneth Cole and Maria Cuomo Cole’s swank Sutton Place spread in Manhattan, sources said, on Tuesday night to celebrate Cuomo. Maria is Andrew’s sister, and has been married to the fashion designer since 1987. Toasts were given by former top aides including Steve Cohen, Bill Mulrow and Melissa DeRosa before a red velvet cake with sparklers was wheeled out. As the night wound down, we hear, party-hopping mayor Adams showed up unexpectedly with...
MANHATTAN, NY
edisoninsider.com

20/20 lunch schedule causes controversy

Now that the pandemic has come to an end, Edison Intermediate School runs a 20/20 lunch. This means groups splitting grades up with half the grade going to the cafeteria to eat lunch for 20 minutes, while the other half of the grade remains in lunch study or goes outside for recess.
theobserver.com

REMEMBERING 2 LOCAL HEROES WHO GAVE THEIR LIVES 3 YEARS AGO

We often say, in the face of tragedy, and when a hero is lost, that we must never let such a hero’s memory be forgotten. Three years ago, our region faced such a senseless tragedy when Joseph Seals, a North Arlington resident and Jersey City police detective, was shot and killed in the line of duty during one of the worst shootings we’ve ever known.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Fox Soul's Al Reynolds to Host Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District's 20th Anniversary Fete On Thursday

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District (LPCCD) announces the official 20th Anniversary of the non-profit organization marking two decades of arts, culture, and community development. Upon the occasion of its platinum anniversary milestone, Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District will host its first-ever full in-person fundraising benefit awards dinner entitled The Lagniappe Experience: Dîner en Noir et Blanc (in Black & White) at the nearly 100 year-old Newark Symphony Hall on Thursday, December 8th, 2022 at 5:30pm-10:00pm.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Port Authority helps job seekers with criminal justice system history

NEW YORK -- Getting a job can be difficult for those who have gone through the criminal justice system. Lack of employment can often be a reason people end up back behind bars. But there's a new program aiming to change that. Andre Parker is a construction spotter supervisor with the Van Wyck Expansion Project. He plays a vital safety role. "We're always here to make sure nothing obstructs that guideway," said Parker, referring to the structure that supports the AirTrain system to Kennedy Airport. "This has been a great opportunity all the way around." It's a career that seemed out of reach for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
baristanet.com

Have You Been Wonder-Ing? (POLL)

Montclair, NJ – By now, you’ve seen the purple trucks and maybe even wondered…”What is Wonder?”. Or maybe you already had one of those trucks parked in front of you house, on a night you didn’t feel like cooking. Wonder, a mobile kitchen and food-delivery...
MONTCLAIR, NJ

