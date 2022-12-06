Why put the blame on MDT? Or state's budgeting? If ALL drove slower, have proper snow tires, and carry chains! And NOT drive when roads have zero disability. Make drivers accountable for their decision driving in these conditions. Problem solved!
people from out of state that haven't drove in the snow should take a safety course make it a mandate in the middle of winter or let folks learn how to drive in this snow people over correct there driving if they had a place for folks to learn how to slide and keep it under control like we use to be able to in empty parking lots the old sheriff from zoo town didn't mind people doimg that but nowadays u got all these feelings people so idk if they alow it any more but make this situation better plus drive slow if ur in such to hurry all the time for what to die
It would be nice if we had more people to take care of the roads, but most Montanans know how to drive in this and worse weather and they slow the heck down. You just don't hurry in the snow and ice!
Comments / 25