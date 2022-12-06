ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Charges pending after dog found severely neglected in Ohio

By Jennifer Rodriguez
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kzpam_0jZF6Ljk00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) — Animal Charity of Ohio is asking for donations after a severely neglected dog was rescued .

The emaciated mastiff was located in Mahoning County. The Mahoning County Dog Warden and Friends of Fido rushed the dog to Medvet to begin treatment.

‘I’m going to kill you:’ Suspect accused of kicking Ohio police officer with high heel

The dog was found to have severe emaciation, hookworms and anemia. He will be transferred to Animal Charity on Tuesday to continue recovery.

According to a Facebook post by Animal Charity , the dog’s owner was located and charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ohio man arrested, charged for stealing Pittsburgh ambulance while medics treating patient

An Ohio man was arrested for allegedly stealing a Pittsburgh ambulance early Friday morning while medics were treating a patient. Medics were in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street in Mount Washington just before 4:30 a.m. responding to a call when Vincent Scrbacic, 32, of Irondale, Ohio, stole an ambulance and fled the city, according to state police and Pittsburgh Public Safety.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Salem woman accused of 'stomping' leg of behavioral health worker in Liberty

A Salem woman was in the Trumbull County Jail on Friday, accused of assaulting an employee at a behavioral health facility in Liberty Township. Girard Municipal court issued an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Kirsten Kuhns, who is charged with felonious assault. The alleged victim is a 52-year-old man who was...
SALEM, OH
WFMJ.com

Sharon woman faces sentencing for death of Masury motorcyclist

A sentencing hearing is scheduled next month for a Sharon, Pennsylvania woman convicted on charges filed after the traffic death of a motorcyclist from Masury, Ohio. Chanel Georgalas, 26, will be sentenced on January 6 on charges that include homicide by vehicle, DUI, and driving without a license. Georgalas pleaded no contest to the charges as part of a plea agreement. Other charges were dropped.
SHARON, PA
WDTN

WDTN

37K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy