Man Lurking In Secaucus Resident's Yard Had Loaded Handgun, Cocaine: Police
A New York man with an outstanding warrant found lurking in a Secaucus resident's yard in the middle of the night was found in possession of a handgun, cocaine, ecstasy and more, authorities said. Police were called to a Second Street home around 2:05 a.m. when the homeowner said her...
DWI in NJ For Not Driving
DWI in NJ for not driving.Photo by(@seanfboggs/iStock) Don’t drive drunk, but in this situation, it seems like the case had a strange outcome. Who knew that waiting in your car for a ride home would be considered driving under the influence?
theobserver.com
KPD: Man, despite being barred from Quick Chek, just had to get in there
On Nov. 23 at 10:55 p.m., Officer Angel Martinez responded to the Kearny Avenue Quick Chek where a carbon monoxide alarm had activated. While the officer was awaiting completion of the fire department’s investigation, he reportedly had to stop Dejon A. Wilson, 37, of Kearny, several times from entering the store. Not only was the store potentially unsafe at that point, but Wilson had previously been banned by the store’s management due to prior objectionable incidents there.
theobserver.com
Nutley PD: Food courier carjacked at gunpoint by jack & jill duo
A food courier was carjacked at around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, on Nutley’s Hilton Street, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo said. Police say they were called to the scene when the victim reported he was threatened and robbed at gunpoint by a man and woman. The actors reportedly brandished a gun and robbed the delivery person’s money, food and 2016 Acura.
Group of 5 men assault workers at Bronx deli, steal $4K in cash
A group of five men allegedly robbed a Bronx deli Wednesday, stealing thousands of dollars and assaulting the two employees, authorities said.
Man shot to death in hallway of Bronx public housing building, gunman at large
Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in the hallway of a public housing building in the Bronx Thursday night, authorities said.
Seaside Heights, NJ man sentenced for death of woman found in hotel room
SEASIDE HEIGHTS — A borough man has been sentenced to decades behind bars for the death of a 29-year-old woman in 2021. Gerardo Ruiz, 51, was sentenced Friday to 35 years in prison as a result of his guilty plea this September to aggravated manslaughter. On the morning of...
5 hurt after stolen BMW from SI rear-ends ambulance in NJ
A stolen car from Staten Island rear-ended an ambulance hauling three passengers in Newark early Thursday, injuring five people.
Paterson Detectives Slam Drug Dealers Serving Out-Of-Town Buyers Near City Transportation Hubs
Dealers slinging heroin and crack in Paterson had what clearly felt like a safe setup near the train station. Out-of-town buyers could walk a short stretch of Park Avenue -- a one-way street always thick with vehicles -- and cop their drugs before hopping a train back to wherever they came from.
wrnjradio.com
2 men charged after verbal altercation involving knife in Hunterdon County
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two men are facing charges after a verbal altercation on Route 22 on Wednesday Readington Township, police said. On Dec. 7, at around 3:11 p.m., a Readington Township police officer witnessed an altercation between a motorist and a pedestrian near the intersection of Route 22 and County Route 523 (Main St), police said.
Teen surrenders, charged for role in dragging woman off Brooklyn subway bench by neck
A 16-year-old boy has turned himself into police for his role in choking and dragging a 25-year-old woman off a Brooklyn subway bench, police said Thursday.
Duo Busted With Loaded Gun During Traffic Stop In Uniondale, Police Say
A traffic stop on Long Island ended with a man and woman in handcuffs for weapons charges, authorities said. Officers stopped the suspects’ Mercedes C320 just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Uniondale after observing a traffic infraction on Smith Street, Nassau County Police said. While searching the...
Owner Of Bergen Spray Tanning Business Receives $760,000 Settlement In Rear-End Crash
UPDATE: The owner of a popular Bergen County spray-tanning business has reportedly received a $760,000 settlement stemming from a chain-reaction crash.Mary Kathlynne Flanders, 47, was stopped in traffic on Kinderkamack Road in Oradell on April 29, 2017 when her vehicle was struck from behind, the …
Hot Coffee Thrown In Face Of Jersey School Security Guard By Woman Being Asked To Leave
A Jersey City school security guard had hot coffee thrown in his face by a woman being asked to leave the premises on Friday, Dec. 9, authorities said. The incident happened around 8:10 a.m. at Public School No. 23 on Romain Avenue, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The security guard...
Single East Orange Mom Dies After Weekend Hit-Run Crash In Irvington
A single mom from East Orange died four days after being struck with another woman by a hit-and-run vehicle in Irvington, as reported by RLS Media. Shauntice Paynes, 26, and the other victim were found on the ground after having been struck at Springfield and Clinton avenues around 2:05 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, the outlet said citing police.
Pregnant Pedestrian Struck By Jeep In Central Jersey Crosswalk: Police
A pregnant woman was struck by a Jeep in Edison, authorities said. At 8:41 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 8, a 31-year-old woman from Edison was struck in the crosswalk at Route 514E and Sunrise Drive, police said. She was conscious and alert when transported to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital. The driver,...
Man, 25, arraigned on hate-crime charges in Staten Island BB-gun attack on father, son, 7
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Prosecutors asked for bail but a 25-year-old suspect was released under supervision after his arrest in connection with the alleged BB-gun attack on a father and son leaving a kosher market in Meiers Corners. Jason Kish of Catherine Street in Port Richmond stood on crutches...
Police: Pedestrian killed in North Bergen crash
They say the crash happened in the area of Tonnelle Avenue and 91st Street.
Authorities Seek Public's Help In Shooting That Left Jersey Shore Man Dead In His Car
Authorities in Monmouth County seek the public's help in a shooting that took place in the fall. A 26-year-old Neptune Township man was fatally shot in his car.On Oct. 6, at approximately 10:48 p.m., Neptune Township Police Department responded to the 1700 block of Heck Avenue for a report of …
Bergen, Morris Lab Operators Charged With Defrauding Government Out Of $3.5M For COVID Tests
Two business partners from Bergen and Morris counties operated a clinical lab that defrauded government health insurance programs out of an estimated $3.5 million for COVID testing, federal authorities charged. Tariq Din, 55, of Saddle River, and Abid Syed, 45, of East Hanover, paid kickbacks to "marketers" for referrals to...
