On Nov. 23 at 10:55 p.m., Officer Angel Martinez responded to the Kearny Avenue Quick Chek where a carbon monoxide alarm had activated. While the officer was awaiting completion of the fire department’s investigation, he reportedly had to stop Dejon A. Wilson, 37, of Kearny, several times from entering the store. Not only was the store potentially unsafe at that point, but Wilson had previously been banned by the store’s management due to prior objectionable incidents there.

KEARNY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO