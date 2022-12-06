ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearny, NJ

Bridget Mulroy

DWI in NJ For Not Driving

DWI in NJ for not driving.Photo by(@seanfboggs/iStock) Don’t drive drunk, but in this situation, it seems like the case had a strange outcome. Who knew that waiting in your car for a ride home would be considered driving under the influence?
WAYNE, NJ
theobserver.com

KPD: Man, despite being barred from Quick Chek, just had to get in there

On Nov. 23 at 10:55 p.m., Officer Angel Martinez responded to the Kearny Avenue Quick Chek where a carbon monoxide alarm had activated. While the officer was awaiting completion of the fire department’s investigation, he reportedly had to stop Dejon A. Wilson, 37, of Kearny, several times from entering the store. Not only was the store potentially unsafe at that point, but Wilson had previously been banned by the store’s management due to prior objectionable incidents there.
KEARNY, NJ
theobserver.com

Nutley PD: Food courier carjacked at gunpoint by jack & jill duo

A food courier was carjacked at around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, on Nutley’s Hilton Street, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo said. Police say they were called to the scene when the victim reported he was threatened and robbed at gunpoint by a man and woman. The actors reportedly brandished a gun and robbed the delivery person’s money, food and 2016 Acura.
NUTLEY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

2 men charged after verbal altercation involving knife in Hunterdon County

READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two men are facing charges after a verbal altercation on Route 22 on Wednesday Readington Township, police said. On Dec. 7, at around 3:11 p.m., a Readington Township police officer witnessed an altercation between a motorist and a pedestrian near the intersection of Route 22 and County Route 523 (Main St), police said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ

