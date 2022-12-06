Read full article on original website
dailygalaxy.com
Chinese Scientists Build an Atom-sized Quantum Engine to Our Planet’s Eight Billion People (Planet Earth Report)
Today’s stories include Why a Puzzling New Image Of Jupiter Could Help Us Find Life Beyond Earth to Scientists Test Einstein’s Relativity On A Cosmological Scale and Discover Something Strange, and much more. Why This Puzzling New Image Of Jupiter Could Help Us Find Life Beyond Earth, reports...
PC Magazine
Astronomers Troubled by 'Unprecedented Brightness' of Huge BlueWalker 3 Satellite
A large satellite that’s designed to beam internet to consumer cell phones is now one of the brightest objects in the night sky—much to the chagrin of the astronomical community. Their concerns revolve around the prototype BlueWalker 3 satellite from Texas-based AST SpaceMobile. Earlier this month, BlueWalker 3...
Astronomers discovered a mysterious solar system that’s nothing like ours
Earlier this month, astronomers announced the discovery of an old solar system located just 90 light-years from Earth. The mysterious solar system, which is believed to be the oldest we know of so far, lies around a white dwarf star, the remnants of a system long lost to time and space. Now, though, scientists say that this solar system may have been very different from our own.
Chinese companies claim they have built the world's biggest 16 MW wind turbine
It's claimed to have been created following calls made by Chinese authorities for the independent development of cutting-edge technology.
Life on Mars? Scientists confirm that Mars' Jezero Crater was full of organic materials
NASA's Perseverance mission on Mars has performed several world firsts, including the first controlled flight on another planet and the first extraction of oxygen from the Martian atmosphere. The mission also confirmed once and for all last year that the Jezero Crater on Mars was once a massive lake. Now,...
Scientists discover massive 'extragalactic structure' behind the Milky Way
An uncharted region of space known as the "zone of avoidance" lurks behind the Milky Way's center – and astronomers just found an enormous, multi-galaxy structure there.
CNBC
Germany says borrowing more money to compete with the U.S. would be a 'threat' to Europe
BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies for North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
Construction starts on the world’s biggest radio telescope, which will ‘hear’ signals billions of light-years away
Western Australia will soon host over 130,000 Christmas tree-like antennae. Michale Goh/ICRAR-CurtinThe radio telescope will span parts of Australia and South Africa.
marinelink.com
French Navy Intercepts Brazilian Vessel Carrying €150 Million Worth of Cocaine
A Brazilian vessel carrying more than 4.6 tonnes of cocaine worth over 150 million euros ($157.4 million) was intercepted last week by the French Navy off the coast of Sierra Leone, the Europol international police agency said on Wednesday. Europol said the vessel, which was en route to Europe, was...
China’s former CDC head predicts 90% of population could get COVID as Beijing eases restrictions: ’It’s going to be inevitable’
One of China's top medical advisors predicted that about 60% of China might initially get infected with COVID as it loosens containment measures. Investors and businesses may be welcoming China’s surprise pivot from years of COVID-era lockdowns, mass testing and isolation, but one of the country’s top medical advisors is warning it’ll come with a cost: a massive wave of COVID case that will occur as containment measures are lifted.
scitechdaily.com
James Webb Space Telescope Reveals Oldest Star Clusters in the Universe
A team of astronomers used the James Webb Telescope (JWST) to identify the most distant globular clusters ever discovered. These dense groups of millions of stars may be relics containing the first and oldest stars in the universe. The early analysis of Webb’s First Deep Field image, which depicts some...
New food technologies could release 80% of world’s farmland back to nature
Here's the basic problem for conservation at a global level: food production, biodiversity and carbon storage in ecosystems are competing for the same land.
The largest telescope on Earth is coming to hunt radio-waves from the early universe
After 30 years of planning, construction of the SKA Telescope, set to be the world's largest telescope array, began in South Africa on December 5.
India to make Russia its number one oil supplier in move that could scupper impact of price cap
Russia is on its way to becoming India’s top oil supplier this month in a move that will likely undermine the impact of a price cap imposed by G7 countries and their Western allies.Russian crude oil loadings bound for India climbed to the highest level in November as refiners purchased more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd), according to data provided to The Independent by commodities tracking firm Kpler.The Narendra Modi-led government has been snapping up crude at discounted rates from Russia since the Ukraine invasion, as Western nations looked to pivot away from their reliance on Moscow...
World’s oldest land animal who lived through both World Wars and American Civil War turns 190
The world's oldest known land animal that has lived through two World Wars, the American civil war, the disintegration of the Soviet Union, and countless uprisings in the 20th century has turned 190 years old.A week-long birthday bash was thrown for Jonathan, a Seychelles giant tortoise in the South Atlantic island of St Helena, a small British overseas territory that has been his home for a major chunk of his life.Jonathan is believed to be born around 1832, based on shell measurements, and spent nearly 50 years in Seychelles before he was brought to St Helena in 1882 as...
Largest radio observatory ever will reveal secrets of the universe
Construction of the world’s biggest radio astronomy facility, the SKA Observatory, begins today. The observatory is a global project 30 years in the making. With two huge two telescopes, one in Australia and the other in South Africa, the project will see further into the history of the Universe than ever before.
Confirmed! James Webb Space Telescope has bagged the oldest known galaxies
Astronomers confirmed that four ancient galaxies detected by the James Webb Space Telescope in the early months of its operations are the oldest ever seen, nearly as old as the universe itself.
Gizmodo
‘Mind-Blowing’ 2-Million-Year-Old DNA Reveals Ancient Ecosystem in Greenland
A team of scientists sequenced the most ancient DNA yet, found in permafrost in the northernmost reaches of Greenland. The DNA is 2 million years old, blowing past the previous record for the most ancient DNA by a million years. The genetic material came from 41 sediment samples collected from...
Watch the moon eclipse Earth in stunning video from Artemis 1's Orion spacecraft
Artemis 1's uncrewed Orion capsule captured a jaw-dropping view of the moon crossing in front of Earth on Nov. 28, 2022.
Phys.org
Australia starts building 'momentous' radio telescope
Australia on Monday started building a vast network of antennas in the Outback, its section of what planners say will eventually become one of the most powerful radio telescopes in the world. When complete, the antennas in Australia and a network of dishes in South Africa will form the Square...
SlashGear
