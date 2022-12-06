Russia is on its way to becoming India’s top oil supplier this month in a move that will likely undermine the impact of a price cap imposed by G7 countries and their Western allies.Russian crude oil loadings bound for India climbed to the highest level in November as refiners purchased more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd), according to data provided to The Independent by commodities tracking firm Kpler.The Narendra Modi-led government has been snapping up crude at discounted rates from Russia since the Ukraine invasion, as Western nations looked to pivot away from their reliance on Moscow...

