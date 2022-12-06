Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
Northwest Iowa Trust Funds receive grants from state finance authority
DES MOINES, Iowa — Four "housing trust funds" in Northwest Iowa helping people stay in their homes are getting a funding boost from the state of Iowa. Those four agencies split just over $1.5 million in grants awarded by the Iowa Finance Authority as part of 1$1 million awarded statewide.
Application deadline for New Language Learners Grant extended to January 13
DES MOINES, Iowa — The application deadline for the new funding opportunity to help reduce language barriers in the workforce has been extended to allow for more applicants. The Iowa Language Learners Job Training Program will provide $5 million in grants to fund employer programs that support improved communication and language instruction in the workplace.
Roads in the tri-state receive low marks in latest federal highway safety report
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Recently, the tri-state region scored low in the national highway safety report. The Report says South Dakota and Nebraska need much improvement in adopting more roadway safety laws on distracted driving and child passenger safety. The 2023 Highway Safety Report says South Dakota and Nebraska...
WATCH: 'Thundersnow' strikes in NE Iowa
CHARLES CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa's News Now meteorologist Nick Stewart captured thundersnow on camera early Friday morning in Charles City. Thundersnow is when thunder and lightning occurs while it's snowing, typically leading to higher snowfall rates. It's a fairly rare phenomenon because it requires the atmosphere...
Rollover on Wesley Pkwy and Vets Bridge during storm stops traffic
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Those icy conditions made. travel difficult for drivers Thursday night with one big wreck disrupting the evening rush hour. The accident happened about 5:30 p.m. on Wesley Parkway near the Veterans Memorial Bridge between Iowa and Nebraska. A car rolled where the bridge crosses over I-29 stopping traffic in both directions while emergency crews responded and cleared the scene. Traffic began flowing normally on Wesley Parkway shortly before 6 o'clock.
Iowa Lottery winners will soon have shorter period to claim prizes
Changes approved by the Iowa Lottery Board on Tuesday will shorten the amount of time winners have to claim prizes. Currently Iowans have a full year following the drawing date to claim any prizes in the Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, and Lotto America drawings. Sometime in 2023, that...
No evidence found at site where woman claimed her dad buried dozens of bodies
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa investigators found "no evidence or other items of concern" at a site in southwest Iowa where a woman claimed her dad murdered and buried up to 70 women. Lucy Studey claimed her father Donald, who died nearly a decade ago, was a prolific serial...
