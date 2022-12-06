ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
siouxlandnews.com

Northwest Iowa Trust Funds receive grants from state finance authority

DES MOINES, Iowa — Four "housing trust funds" in Northwest Iowa helping people stay in their homes are getting a funding boost from the state of Iowa. Those four agencies split just over $1.5 million in grants awarded by the Iowa Finance Authority as part of 1$1 million awarded statewide.
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Application deadline for New Language Learners Grant extended to January 13

DES MOINES, Iowa — The application deadline for the new funding opportunity to help reduce language barriers in the workforce has been extended to allow for more applicants. The Iowa Language Learners Job Training Program will provide $5 million in grants to fund employer programs that support improved communication and language instruction in the workplace.
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

WATCH: 'Thundersnow' strikes in NE Iowa

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa's News Now meteorologist Nick Stewart captured thundersnow on camera early Friday morning in Charles City. Thundersnow is when thunder and lightning occurs while it's snowing, typically leading to higher snowfall rates. It's a fairly rare phenomenon because it requires the atmosphere...
CHARLES CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Rollover on Wesley Pkwy and Vets Bridge during storm stops traffic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Those icy conditions made. travel difficult for drivers Thursday night with one big wreck disrupting the evening rush hour. The accident happened about 5:30 p.m. on Wesley Parkway near the Veterans Memorial Bridge between Iowa and Nebraska. A car rolled where the bridge crosses over I-29 stopping traffic in both directions while emergency crews responded and cleared the scene. Traffic began flowing normally on Wesley Parkway shortly before 6 o'clock.
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Iowa Lottery winners will soon have shorter period to claim prizes

Changes approved by the Iowa Lottery Board on Tuesday will shorten the amount of time winners have to claim prizes. Currently Iowans have a full year following the drawing date to claim any prizes in the Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, and Lotto America drawings. Sometime in 2023, that...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy