rrobserver.com
Kids carol at county building to bring joy
BERNALILLO — Twenty-five caroling choir students brought Christmas cheer to Sandoval County employees Friday, Dec. 9. The Mountain View Middle School sixth-graders made one of three caroling stops at the county administration building. Their choir teacher, Jolynn Alarid, said the students had only been taking choir for a semester.
KRQE News 13
Grand reopening of ‘Kickstand Cafe’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Kickstand Cafe, and Kickstand cycles are locally owned and operated cafes and cycling shops surrounded by Albuquerque’s premier biking trails. This weekend they will be hosting a grand reopening with all sorts of fun things planned. Throughout the weekend, the cafe encourages locals...
KRQE News 13
Downtown Holiday Shop & Stroll returns to Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The holidays are in full effect. If you still need to do some holiday shopping, the Downtown Holiday Shop & Stroll is on Dec. 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. This year they have put together all the local shops participating in a map...
santafe.com
Celebrate the Season in New Mexico Christmas Towns
Get into the holiday spirit by visiting one of the area’s “Christmas Towns” for a weekend. Several communities throughout New Mexico offer unique experiences during the holiday season with classic winter activities, elaborate light displays, and small-town charm. Here are a few places to check out. MESILLA.
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 9 – 15
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 9 – Mariachi Christmas – Popejoy Hall will host the return of Mariachi Christmas. This event will showcase the sights and sounds of Mexico at Christmas with rich mariachi music accompanying traditional ballet folklórico. Tickets are $25 […]
KRQE News 13
What's New Mexico's favorite holiday song?
Now that Thanksgiving has passed, the holidays are in full effect, and there's Christmas music everywhere you go. Do you have a favorite Christmas song that you keep on repeat? Using Google Trends, FinanceBuzz found the most popular Christmas song per state. What’s New Mexico’s favorite holiday song?
kunm.org
Students in Santa Fe are making hard decisions between their education and surviving economic downturn
In the 2018 Yazzie v. Martinez lawsuit, New Mexico was found not to be providing equitable education to low-income, Native American, and English language learners. Years later, many students living at or below the poverty level are facing hard decisions about continuing their education. One non-profit tries to address systemic poverty to help students stay in school and graduate.
Santa Fe Reporter
A Prayer For Mikey Rae
Some years ago, while visiting Austin, Texas, I posted to Facebook in search of any Santa Fe friends who wanted to hang out. Santa Fe people are great at traipsing the globe, finding other Santa Feans and only hanging out with each other, and I’m no different. I thought it was a lost cause, but within minutes, I received a text from Mikey Rae, an old friend from my halcyon days hanging around teen art center Warehouse 21:
Santa Fe Reporter
3 Questions With Honeymoon Brewery Co-Founder Ayla Bystrom-Williams
Honeymoon Brewery (907 W Alameda St., Unit B, (505) 303-3139) has always supported Santa Fe musicians while serving up some of our fair city’s finest hard kombuchas and local beers. Then came the pandemic (blah, blah, blah, we’re all sick of hearing about that part) and major changes for how all food and drink businesses stayed open. According to Honeymoon co-founder Ayla Bystrom-Williams, though, learning the value of solid outdoor and indoor/outdoor seating has changed the game, and that’s why she and others from the brewery plan to build a new removable structure for making the great outdoors feel a little nicer—while creating a better place for performers to do their thing. We caught up with Williams to learn how she plans to make that happen, and it all starts with a benefit event on Friday, Dec. 9 (6 pm, free) with acts like The Spiraling Buds and Steve Rydeen—plus a $5 raffle for exciting prizes such as a $75 Paper Dosa dinner. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon office holding job fair
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon office is hiring and they’re holding a job fair next week. The office is hiring full-time employees to help processing claims in Santa Fe, las Vegas, and Mora. Applicants can stop by the Santa Fe Community Convention Center next Wednesday, December 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. […]
rrobserver.com
RR’s community centers get new defibrillators
From left, City of Rio Rancho Director of Parks, Recreation and Community Services Connie Peterson, cardiologist Dr. Barry Ramo and Rio Rancho Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Ryan Floersheim. (Michaela Helean) Community centers in Rio Rancho have lacked defibrillators for a while, but today that changed. Project Heart Start, a...
Flights from Las Cruces to Albuquerque to begin January 2023
According to a feasibility study done in 2019, on an annual basis, there were thousands of trips between Las Cruces and Albuquerque.
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are highly praised for their food and service.
KRQE News 13
MacKenzie Scott donates $5 million to Santa Fe nonprofit
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Santa Fe nonprofit received a $5 million donation from global philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott. The donation will go towards Con Alma Health Foundation to help health equity. “Con Alma is the only foundation in New Mexico focused solely on health. We are honored...
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho High School briefly placed on lockdown
Rio Rancho Police Department learned of an unconfirmed threat of violence directed toward Rio Rancho High School around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, RRPD Lt. Jacquelynn Reedy told the Observer. As it was an early-release day, school was not in session. The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution while officers investigated the incident; students and faculty still on campus for extracurricular activities were evacuated from the campus in an orderly manner by law enforcement.
ksfr.org
Santa Fe Looking For Safe Spaces For The Homeless
Santa Fe is continuing to look for new ways to find safe places for the city’s homeless population. A meeting held Tuesday night may have a solution. About 150 people gathered at the Santa Fe Convention Center for the Safe Outdoor Space Community Forum. They heard from a group...
rrobserver.com
RRPS mulls options for 2 overcrowded schools
Rio Rancho Public Schools leaders are considering constructing two new buildings to alleviate overcrowding. With Independence High and Cyber Academy above enrollment capacity, RRPS is about to decide what’s next – and where to build two new schools. The district Board of Education heard about the issue and...
KOAT 7
Winter storm to impact New Mexico on Monday
A winter storm is headed toward New Mexico and could impact many areas of the state, including Albuquerque. Here's what you need to know about the storm. The storm is expected to arrive in New Mexico late Sunday night and impact New Mexico as early as Monday. Some impacts could be seen as late as Tuesday.
KRQE News 13
City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare: ‘Operations Silent Night’
Animal Welfare is preparing for its ‘Operation Silent Night‘ drive that will run through December 31st. Tis’ is the season of giving and the best way to get in the spirit would be to help out local pets by donating some holiday cheer with a toy and a treat.
KOAT 7
Police interview shows why 17-year-old UNM student set up basketball player Mike Peake
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — According to police documents and a newly released New Mexico State Police interview, a 17-year-old UNM student played a key role in luring NMSU basketball player Mike Peake to the UNM campus on Nov. 19. Although the 17-year-old student is being charged in this case, Action...
