With 2022 coming to an end, we believe there's no better time to start planning a fun and lively 2023—here's where you can start. Logjam Presents is the biggest music promoter in Montana, with several venues in Missoula and Bozeman. From small venues to their large outdoor amphitheater, Logjam provides shows that anyone can enjoy. So when Logjam announced an upcoming summer show, we knew it would be one for the books.
An interesting new beverage is hitting the shelves, and we have a feeling that the college crowd would love it. Montana loves its adult beverages. In 2018, Montanans consumed more White Claws per capita than any other state, and Bozeman city leading that statistic. Bozeman folks love White Claws so much that we had a White Claw shortage. Bozeman is clearly the perfect place for this new beverage--so why haven't we seen it on shelves yet?
Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
There's nothing quite like biscuits & gravy when it comes to comfort food. If you've got a craving for B&G, here are a few places that you need to check out in the Bozeman area. One of my favorite things about going home for the holidays is all of my...
Need a few friendly reminders why Bozeman, Montana is still cool? The growing pains are real and the price of breathing this pristine air certainly reflects that. But set the shade aside for a moment and let me share my Bozeman gratitude with you. As a side note, I added...
If you love Christmas music, then this is certainly your time of year. It seems like every store you walk into across Gallatin County greets you with a familiar holiday tune. Personally, I love Christmas music and look forward to it all year long. Playing Christmas music while putting up the tree and decorations is a family tradition in our house.
News that Whole Foods is finally bringing its grocery chain to Montana could be taken a couple of ways. First, it's another example of Montana consumers becoming increasingly accustomed to having the same options as larger, more populated states, like California. But second, one has to wonder if it's yet...
hotelnewsresource.com
Under Canvas announced its latest brand addition with the opening of its 11th camp, Under Canvas North Yellowstone - Paradise Valley, for its inaugural season on June 15, 2023. Located on 50 acres of spectacular Montana ranchland with expansive valley and mountain views, Under Canvas North Yellowstone - Paradise Valley...
NBCMontana
BOZEMAN, Mont. — It’s beginning to look a lot like the long-awaited debut of Montana’s first Whole Foods Market could be happening in the not-too-distant future. Tradespeople of all sorts were filing in and out of the new building that is nearing completion in a corner of the Gallatin Valley Mall property this week, and a Bozeman city official said inspections are in the works that would allow Whole Foods to bring its products to consumers sometime in early 2023.
406mtsports.com
BOZEMAN — One of the best weeks in Montana State athletics history included a small but important step for MSU’s proposed indoor practice facility. During its meeting Nov. 18 in Bozeman, the Montana University System’s Board of Regents authorized MSU to spend up to $1.5 million “toward programming and design services” for an indoor facility. The authorization allows MSU to hire an architect, do feasibility studies, complete facility drawings and figure out exactly how much funding is needed to build the multi-sport complex, MSU athletic director Leon Costello told 406mtsports.com on Tuesday.
This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas here in Bozeman, but for those of you who are struggling to get into the spirit of the season, I have the perfect place for you to check out. As you travel around the area this holiday season taking in all the...
KULR8
Areas of blowing and drifting snow are expected in the foothills from Livingston to Big Timber and also the Nye vicinity. Visibility will drop below 2 miles at times, and could even drop to less than a quarter mile locally. Snow will remain across portions of Northeast Montana before exiting to the east Tuesday evening, with cold air will settling across much of the region with wind chills as low at 35 below zero expected along the Hi-Line.
Fairfield Sun Times
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A family driving home became stuck in the snow, and search and rescue crews were called out to get them out Tuesday. The family called 9-1-1 after their car slid into some snow next to a steep drop off in the area of Nixon Gulch Rd. and Gallatin River Rd.
Tis' the season! Every day is looking more and more like Christmas as the days go on. Many families have holiday traditions that have been passed down for generations, and many are just starting to make new traditions. When looking for a new family tradition to start, consider trying something...
One of today's most talented and unique country artists recently traveled to Montana to record two new songs. Colter Wall is a relatively new name in country music, but he's definitely made a name for himself since releasing his self-titled debut album in 2017. Three of Wall's songs are featured in the fourth season of the Paramount series Yellowstone, and he's no stranger to Montana.
montanasports.com
BUTTE — Don Ueland can still "vividly remember" that day in the early 1970s when then-Montana State head football coach Sonny Holland strolled up the steps at Butte Central High School to recruit him and his twin brother, Dan. "Here comes this guy with this long trench coat on...
Fairfield Sun Times
MANHATTAN, MONTANA- Multiple crashes have brought stretches of I-90 outside of Bozeman to a standstill. Via phone, Gallatin County Officials are currently asking commuters to avoid I-90 from Three Forks to Manhattan. Officials say long stretches of black ice and wind and causing significant problems. The undersheriff is reporting slide-offs...
A good cookie can bring a smile to your face and change your entire mood in one bite. This is the perfect occasion to reward yourself. National Cookie Day is on Sunday, December 4th, and it's a day we should all celebrate. Cookies are a versatile and comforting treat, whether you eat them as snacks, late-night indulgences, or a side to your lunch or dinner.
It's never too early to plan trips out of the Bozeman airport. There are so many quality flights to great destinations. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport dominates Montana when it comes to air travel. Almost three times more passengers travel through the Bozeman Airport than through Montana's second busiest airport. The Bozeman airport has great destination options every day, from Los Angeles to New York.
