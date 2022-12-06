ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.7 KISS FM

Need to Dance? Epic EDM Concert Announced for 2023

With 2022 coming to an end, we believe there's no better time to start planning a fun and lively 2023—here's where you can start. Logjam Presents is the biggest music promoter in Montana, with several venues in Missoula and Bozeman. From small venues to their large outdoor amphitheater, Logjam provides shows that anyone can enjoy. So when Logjam announced an upcoming summer show, we knew it would be one for the books.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Could This Be The Next Big Beverage in Montana?

An interesting new beverage is hitting the shelves, and we have a feeling that the college crowd would love it. Montana loves its adult beverages. In 2018, Montanans consumed more White Claws per capita than any other state, and Bozeman city leading that statistic. Bozeman folks love White Claws so much that we had a White Claw shortage. Bozeman is clearly the perfect place for this new beverage--so why haven't we seen it on shelves yet?
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?

Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

14 Reasons Why Bozeman is Still Pretty Excellent

Need a few friendly reminders why Bozeman, Montana is still cool? The growing pains are real and the price of breathing this pristine air certainly reflects that. But set the shade aside for a moment and let me share my Bozeman gratitude with you. As a side note, I added...
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

This Is The Most Popular Christmas Song In Montana? Seriously?

If you love Christmas music, then this is certainly your time of year. It seems like every store you walk into across Gallatin County greets you with a familiar holiday tune. Personally, I love Christmas music and look forward to it all year long. Playing Christmas music while putting up the tree and decorations is a family tradition in our house.
MONTANA STATE
hotelnewsresource.com

Under Canvas North Yellowstone - Paradise Valley to Open June 2023

Under Canvas announced its latest brand addition with the opening of its 11th camp, Under Canvas North Yellowstone - Paradise Valley, for its inaugural season on June 15, 2023. Located on 50 acres of spectacular Montana ranchland with expansive valley and mountain views, Under Canvas North Yellowstone - Paradise Valley...
LIVINGSTON, MT
NBCMontana

Montana's first Whole Foods nears opening

BOZEMAN, Mont. — It’s beginning to look a lot like the long-awaited debut of Montana’s first Whole Foods Market could be happening in the not-too-distant future. Tradespeople of all sorts were filing in and out of the new building that is nearing completion in a corner of the Gallatin Valley Mall property this week, and a Bozeman city official said inspections are in the works that would allow Whole Foods to bring its products to consumers sometime in early 2023.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State takes another step toward indoor practice facility

BOZEMAN — One of the best weeks in Montana State athletics history included a small but important step for MSU’s proposed indoor practice facility. During its meeting Nov. 18 in Bozeman, the Montana University System’s Board of Regents authorized MSU to spend up to $1.5 million “toward programming and design services” for an indoor facility. The authorization allows MSU to hire an architect, do feasibility studies, complete facility drawings and figure out exactly how much funding is needed to build the multi-sport complex, MSU athletic director Leon Costello told 406mtsports.com on Tuesday.
BOZEMAN, MT
Alt 95.7

One of Montana’s Oldest Steakhouses Will Reopen Soon

This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
CARDWELL, MT
KULR8

Snow & Cold Wind Chills: Tues PM - Wed AM

Areas of blowing and drifting snow are expected in the foothills from Livingston to Big Timber and also the Nye vicinity. Visibility will drop below 2 miles at times, and could even drop to less than a quarter mile locally. Snow will remain across portions of Northeast Montana before exiting to the east Tuesday evening, with cold air will settling across much of the region with wind chills as low at 35 below zero expected along the Hi-Line.
LIVINGSTON, MT
96.7 KISS FM

“Cowpoke” Country Singer Records Two New Songs in Montana

One of today's most talented and unique country artists recently traveled to Montana to record two new songs. Colter Wall is a relatively new name in country music, but he's definitely made a name for himself since releasing his self-titled debut album in 2017. Three of Wall's songs are featured in the fourth season of the Paramount series Yellowstone, and he's no stranger to Montana.
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Weather causing massive delays on I-90 outside of Bozeman

MANHATTAN, MONTANA- Multiple crashes have brought stretches of I-90 outside of Bozeman to a standstill. Via phone, Gallatin County Officials are currently asking commuters to avoid I-90 from Three Forks to Manhattan. Officials say long stretches of black ice and wind and causing significant problems. The undersheriff is reporting slide-offs...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

National Cookie Day Is Here! Where To Celebrate In Bozeman

A good cookie can bring a smile to your face and change your entire mood in one bite. This is the perfect occasion to reward yourself. National Cookie Day is on Sunday, December 4th, and it's a day we should all celebrate. Cookies are a versatile and comforting treat, whether you eat them as snacks, late-night indulgences, or a side to your lunch or dinner.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Two Airlines Announce Big Plans For Bozeman in 2023

It's never too early to plan trips out of the Bozeman airport. There are so many quality flights to great destinations. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport dominates Montana when it comes to air travel. Almost three times more passengers travel through the Bozeman Airport than through Montana's second busiest airport. The Bozeman airport has great destination options every day, from Los Angeles to New York.
BOZEMAN, MT
