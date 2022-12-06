Read full article on original website
Related
Hot Chocolate and Brownie Treat for the Paris Junior College Students
Paris Junior College Student Activities Coordinator Megan Chapman, left, passes out cups of hot chocolate and brownies to students at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus — a treat that is enjoyed during the holiday season. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas...
Southwest Dairy Farmers Say Cheese
Only 9 more shopping days until we are closed for the holiday season! Come stock on up cheese and dip mixes that you will need for all those last-minute holiday parties or put together a unique gift box for that person that is hard to buy for!!. We are open...
8 SSHS Wildcat Band Members Qualify For Area
Fifteen members of the Sulphur Springs High School Wildcat Band made the All-Region Band Friday, including eight whose auditions also qualified them for Area. Students selected to the All-Region Band following auditions Dec. 9, 2022, in New Boston include Carline Prickette, Laney Bankston, Mika Petty, Justin Chen, Isaac Stanley, Anthony Small, Levi Caton, Valeria Garcia, Cat Starzyk, Kate Hurley, Hannah Hughes, Aubrey Wiliams, Lucy McKenzie, Lauren Maynard, and Sadie Barnett; and Kami White was named a first alternate. Of those Prickette, Bankston, Petty, Chen, Stanley, Small, Caton and Garcia are also area qualifiers.
4 Killed In 5-Vehicle Crash On State Highway 19 North Sunday
Nine Others Transported by Ambulance To Hospital For Injuries Sustained In Crash. At least four people are reported to have been killed in a 5-vehicle crash, which shut down State Highway 19 north for more than 3 hours Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Nine others were transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of injuries, eight with what were reported as non-incapacitating injuries and one with capacitating injuries, authorities reported Monday morning.
Christmas In The Park Cancelled
Hopkins County Historical Society at approximately 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, reports Saturday’s rescheduled Christmas in the Park has been cancelled due to forecasted inclement weather.
City Approves 35 MPH Speed Limit For The Section Of Mockingbird Lane South Of I-30
In the future, you’ should be able to legally drive a little bit faster along Mockingbird Lane, south of Interstate 30. Sulphur Springs City Council on Dec. 6, 2022, approved Ordinance No. 2819, which sets a prima facie speed limit of 35 miles per hour along Mockingbird Lane. The...
DXA Exams, Non-Invasive Bone Density Scans, Available At Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Center
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Osteoporosis affects 27 million American women, and those who are post-menopausal are at increased risk for developing the disease. Early detection is key: Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA), an advanced bone measurement technology, uses low-dose radiation to safely, painlessly, and precisely measure Bone Mineral Density (BMD). The exam is fast and non-invasive: you remain fully clothed, comfortably positioned on a padded table as the unit scans the examination sites. The most common exam sites are the fracture-prone hips and spine.
Paris District Road Report for December 5, 2022
Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting Dec. 5, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
Russell Dean “Russ” Nuss
Russ was born the second of five sons to Paul Eugene and Wanda Sue Nuss in Denver, Colorado, but he spent most of his life in Texas. He left here and went to heaven on December 5th. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lori, and his children...
Texas To Receive $168M Of $3.1B Opioid Agreement with Walmart — Hopkins County Could Receive Portion of Funds
Another opioid lawsuit settlement was announced Friday. Walmart agreed to a planned $3.1 billion settlement for the business’ “role in the nationwide opioid epidemic.” That amount is to be divided among 17 states, with $168 million designated for Texas, Non-Litigating Threshold Subdivisions, Texas Attorney General’s Office reported in a news release Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Hopkins County is listed among 2,411 entities on the “Non-Litigating Threshold Subdivisions” list to potentially receive a small portion of the funding awarded to the state.
Judith Diane Cummings Wright
Judith Diane Cummings Wright, age 78, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. A memorial service will be on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home. Judith was born on March 7, 1944, in Delano,...
Nancy Ann Herman
Mrs. Nancy Ann Herman, age 82, of Como, formerly of Dike, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Nancy was born on December 2, 1940, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late, Henry Packard White and Nancy Hutchinson White. Nancy graduated high school and attended...
Corvette Club Donates Several Bikes To Blue Santa; Annual Campaign Still Far Behind Usual Pace
The Blue Santa Toy Drive has received several generous donations this year from businesses, individuals and groups, including several bicycles donated by Sulphur Springs Corvette Club. The drive continues until 7 p.m. Dec. 2, 2022, and as of Friday morning was still far behind the usual pace. According to Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatum, so far, they’ve only had about one-third of the donations the program usually receives.
City Council To Consider Bids, Award Contract For Construction Of New Senior Citizens Center
After a lengthy delay of more than a year, Sulphur Springs City Council is expected during Tuesday night’s regular December meeting to consider bids and at long last award a contract for construction of a new Senior Citizens Activity Center on Oak Avenue. The City Council is also slated...
Assault Suspect Found Hiding In Attic
Two men, a 24-year-old Sulphur Springs assault suspect was found hiding in the attic and a a 32-year-old Alba man, were each arrested on controlled substance charges Tuesday, according according to police reports. Kyle Street Arrest. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes and Lt. Mark Estes responded at 5:56 a.m....
Titus Regional Medical Center Named EMS Provider Of The Year
Titus Regional Medical Center EMS in Mount Pleasant was named EMS Provider of the Year at the Texas EMS Conference in Austin. The Texas Department of State Health Services EMS-Trauma Systems Program presented its annual emergency medical services awards on Nov. 22, 2022 at the conference. Each of the award categories honors a person or organization that exemplifies the highest standards of the Texas EMS/Trauma System.
All Rains ISD Classes Cancelled Dec. 2 To Allow For Gas Line Repairs
All Rains ISD classes have been cancelled Dec. 2, 2022, to allow for gas line repairs. Friday will be the third day potential gas issues have been addressed at high school, and the second day classes have been dismissed for secondary students, according to notices from RISD Superintendent Jennifer Johnson.
A Year in Review – Better Living for Texans
By Johanna Hicks, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Family and Community Health in Hopkins County, j[email protected]. Editor’s note: This is the 3rd in a series of program impacts, provided by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health – Hopkins County. Relevance. Better Living for Texans is...
Sulphur Springs Lit Up With Holiday Cheer For Annual Christmas Parade, Visits With Santa, Tree Lighting
Sulphur Springs lit up with holiday cheer Friday night for the annual Christmas Parade and Christmas on the square. Light poles along Connally and Main Street wrapped in red and white lights shone bright while trees along those streets also were dressed with shiny balls in holiday colors, all guiding people toward Celebration Plaza. The crown jewel of the city, the downtown square boasts the city’s official Christmas Tree, which was lit, signaling the official start of the Christmas season and growing anticipation for the Lions Club’s annual Lighted Christmas Parade. Families were invited by the Chamber of Commerce to stop by to let the kids visit with Santa before he headed to the park to take his place in the bucket of Sulphur Springs Fire Department’s tower truck.
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0