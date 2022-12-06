Sulphur Springs lit up with holiday cheer Friday night for the annual Christmas Parade and Christmas on the square. Light poles along Connally and Main Street wrapped in red and white lights shone bright while trees along those streets also were dressed with shiny balls in holiday colors, all guiding people toward Celebration Plaza. The crown jewel of the city, the downtown square boasts the city’s official Christmas Tree, which was lit, signaling the official start of the Christmas season and growing anticipation for the Lions Club’s annual Lighted Christmas Parade. Families were invited by the Chamber of Commerce to stop by to let the kids visit with Santa before he headed to the park to take his place in the bucket of Sulphur Springs Fire Department’s tower truck.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO