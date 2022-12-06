ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

KSST Radio

Southwest Dairy Farmers Say Cheese

Only 9 more shopping days until we are closed for the holiday season! Come stock on up cheese and dip mixes that you will need for all those last-minute holiday parties or put together a unique gift box for that person that is hard to buy for!!. We are open...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

8 SSHS Wildcat Band Members Qualify For Area

Fifteen members of the Sulphur Springs High School Wildcat Band made the All-Region Band Friday, including eight whose auditions also qualified them for Area. Students selected to the All-Region Band following auditions Dec. 9, 2022, in New Boston include Carline Prickette, Laney Bankston, Mika Petty, Justin Chen, Isaac Stanley, Anthony Small, Levi Caton, Valeria Garcia, Cat Starzyk, Kate Hurley, Hannah Hughes, Aubrey Wiliams, Lucy McKenzie, Lauren Maynard, and Sadie Barnett; and Kami White was named a first alternate. Of those Prickette, Bankston, Petty, Chen, Stanley, Small, Caton and Garcia are also area qualifiers.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

4 Killed In 5-Vehicle Crash On State Highway 19 North Sunday

Nine Others Transported by Ambulance To Hospital For Injuries Sustained In Crash. At least four people are reported to have been killed in a 5-vehicle crash, which shut down State Highway 19 north for more than 3 hours Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Nine others were transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of injuries, eight with what were reported as non-incapacitating injuries and one with capacitating injuries, authorities reported Monday morning.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

DXA Exams, Non-Invasive Bone Density Scans, Available At Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Center

By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Osteoporosis affects 27 million American women, and those who are post-menopausal are at increased risk for developing the disease. Early detection is key: Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA), an advanced bone measurement technology, uses low-dose radiation to safely, painlessly, and precisely measure Bone Mineral Density (BMD). The exam is fast and non-invasive: you remain fully clothed, comfortably positioned on a padded table as the unit scans the examination sites. The most common exam sites are the fracture-prone hips and spine.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Paris District Road Report for December 5, 2022

Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting Dec. 5, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Russell Dean “Russ” Nuss

Russ was born the second of five sons to Paul Eugene and Wanda Sue Nuss in Denver, Colorado, but he spent most of his life in Texas. He left here and went to heaven on December 5th. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lori, and his children...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Texas To Receive $168M Of $3.1B Opioid Agreement with Walmart — Hopkins County Could Receive Portion of Funds

Another opioid lawsuit settlement was announced Friday. Walmart agreed to a planned $3.1 billion settlement for the business’ “role in the nationwide opioid epidemic.” That amount is to be divided among 17 states, with $168 million designated for Texas, Non-Litigating Threshold Subdivisions, Texas Attorney General’s Office reported in a news release Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Hopkins County is listed among 2,411 entities on the “Non-Litigating Threshold Subdivisions” list to potentially receive a small portion of the funding awarded to the state.
TEXAS STATE
KSST Radio

Judith Diane Cummings Wright

Judith Diane Cummings Wright, age 78, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. A memorial service will be on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home. Judith was born on March 7, 1944, in Delano,...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Nancy Ann Herman

Mrs. Nancy Ann Herman, age 82, of Como, formerly of Dike, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Nancy was born on December 2, 1940, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late, Henry Packard White and Nancy Hutchinson White. Nancy graduated high school and attended...
COMO, TX
KSST Radio

Corvette Club Donates Several Bikes To Blue Santa; Annual Campaign Still Far Behind Usual Pace

The Blue Santa Toy Drive has received several generous donations this year from businesses, individuals and groups, including several bicycles donated by Sulphur Springs Corvette Club. The drive continues until 7 p.m. Dec. 2, 2022, and as of Friday morning was still far behind the usual pace. According to Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatum, so far, they’ve only had about one-third of the donations the program usually receives.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Assault Suspect Found Hiding In Attic

Two men, a 24-year-old Sulphur Springs assault suspect was found hiding in the attic and a a 32-year-old Alba man, were each arrested on controlled substance charges Tuesday, according according to police reports. Kyle Street Arrest. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes and Lt. Mark Estes responded at 5:56 a.m....
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Titus Regional Medical Center Named EMS Provider Of The Year

Titus Regional Medical Center EMS in Mount Pleasant was named EMS Provider of the Year at the Texas EMS Conference in Austin. The Texas Department of State Health Services EMS-Trauma Systems Program presented its annual emergency medical services awards on Nov. 22, 2022 at the conference. Each of the award categories honors a person or organization that exemplifies the highest standards of the Texas EMS/Trauma System.
AUSTIN, TX
KSST Radio

A Year in Review – Better Living for Texans

By Johanna Hicks, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Family and Community Health in Hopkins County, j[email protected]. Editor’s note: This is the 3rd in a series of program impacts, provided by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health – Hopkins County. Relevance. Better Living for Texans is...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Lit Up With Holiday Cheer For Annual Christmas Parade, Visits With Santa, Tree Lighting

Sulphur Springs lit up with holiday cheer Friday night for the annual Christmas Parade and Christmas on the square. Light poles along Connally and Main Street wrapped in red and white lights shone bright while trees along those streets also were dressed with shiny balls in holiday colors, all guiding people toward Celebration Plaza. The crown jewel of the city, the downtown square boasts the city’s official Christmas Tree, which was lit, signaling the official start of the Christmas season and growing anticipation for the Lions Club’s annual Lighted Christmas Parade. Families were invited by the Chamber of Commerce to stop by to let the kids visit with Santa before he headed to the park to take his place in the bucket of Sulphur Springs Fire Department’s tower truck.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Community Policy