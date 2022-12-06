ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

2023 NFL draft: Giants currently slated to select 23rd overall

By John Fennelly
 3 days ago
The New York Giants, who have been selecting in the top half of the first round at the NFL draft for most of the past decade, will likely find themselves drafting a little further back come next April.

According to Tankathon, the Giants would be selecting 23rd in Round 1 if the season ended today. Big Blue hasn’t drafted that far back since 2017 when they took Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram 23rd overall.

The Giants’ record of 7-4-1 is the 10th-best in the league at the moment, a half-game behind the 7-5 Washington Commanders and half-game ahead of 8-4 Miami (who has forfeited their pick) and 8-4 San Francisco.

The 1-10-1 Houston Texans would currently select No. 1 overall while the Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) would select 32nd.

Things can and will change over the final several weeks of the season but even with a major collapse, the Giants aren’t going to finish with a top-10 pick this time around.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

