Youngstown, OH

Coroner identifies victim of Ohio crash that sheared vehicle in half

By Chelsea Simeon
WDTN
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a crash in Youngstown in which the vehicle split into two pieces.

The passenger who died was identified as 22-year-old Kaitlyn Cefalde.

Investigators say Cefalde was the passenger in a vehicle that crashed Thursday on Mahoning Avenue. The car was sheared in half after it crashed into a pole around 7:40 p.m. near South Bon Air Avenue.

After the crash, half of the vehicle was in the CVS parking lot, while the other half was in the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles parking lot.

The driver, 22-year-old Jaquan Jenkins, was taken to the hospital after the crash, but police said he later left the hospital and his whereabouts are unknown.

Police in Austintown said Jenkins led them on a chase just before the fatal crash after they pulled him over in the 4000 block of Mahoning Ave. Police said they discovered that Jenkins had warrants for his arrest, and he took off.

Officers eventually called off the chase when the car disappeared as they approached Raccoon Road.

A few minutes later, they learned that the vehicle had been in a crash.

Jenkins faces charges for the Austintown chase, but charges have not been filed yet in the Youngstown crash.

WDTN

