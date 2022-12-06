Read full article on original website
Missouri man leaves a trail of bloody assaults; spends very little time in custody
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A serial wife beater with a criminal history in three states rarely served any jail time for his assaults. Larry Dustin Flowers, 39, currently sits in the Cherokee County jail awaiting transport to the Kansas Department of Corrections to serve two sentences: 16-months, and 40-months, for running from law enforcement officers and drug possession.
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor...
Who is Missouri’s new attorney general, what are his priorities?
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s new attorney general will officially take office in a few weeks, after Eric Schmitt was elected as the state’s newest U.S. Senator in November. Gov. Mike Parson didn’t have to go far to find Missouri’s new top prosecutor. Andrew Bailey is currently...
Missouri marijuana changes – FAQ
MISSOURI — Many residents in Missouri are still confused about the changes in Missouri’s marijuana legislation and what it means for them. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has a newly activated website to help those who still have questions about the changes and what it means for Missourians.
Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Missouri today
FERGUSON, Mo. – One month ago, Missourians voted ‘yes’ on Amendment 3, legalizing recreational marijuana in the state. Anyone 21 and older without a medical marijuana card will be able to buy it for recreational use. However, they cannot just walk into a dispensary and purchase marijuana, at least not yet.
Kansas Governor ‘fully expects’ abortion rights debate
TOPEKA, (KSNT)- Kansas Governor Laura Kelly weighed in on an ongoing discussion over abortion rights in the state. The governor indicated that she expects the issue to be a topic in next year’s session, in an interview Wednesday. “I will be going into my 19th legislative session, and I...
Kansas superintendent refutes “Worst School in Kansas” moniker
HUMBOLDT, Kan. — A Southeast Kansas school district superintendent is speaking out against an online publication that names the worst school districts in all fifty states. The website’s pick for the state of Kansas is Humboldt Unified School District 258. Now, Superintendent, Dr. Amber Wheeler wants to set the record straight, and make right, what she claims the publication got wrong.
MO state’s timeline to purchase recreational marijuana
MISSOURI — Recreational marijuana is now officially legal in Missouri, but the odds are it can’t be legally purchased just yet. Amendment 3 has officially taken effect — which gives permission to any adult 21 and up. What hasn’t yet changed is buying marijuana. Dispensaries that have...
Angler recalls catching ‘dinosaur’ fish out of Kansas River
TOPEKA (KSNT) — A Kansas angler who hooked a rare “one in a million” fish while on the Kansas river shared his experience with 27 News. Kevin Zirjacks wasn’t looking to catch anything particularly special when he started casting lines into the Kansas River in late November. As luck would have it, he hooked a fish so rare in Kansas that only 15 have reportedly been caught in the last 25 years, according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.
Oklahoma Regional Weather for 12/10/22
Showers taper off across Northeast Oklahoma today but some spots could have picked up another inch of rain by the time it winds down. A weak upper level wave in the jet stream is moving into Arkansas and Missouri today which will leave us with dry weather for the rest of the weekend. Look high temperatures in the lower 50s with a light north wind today.
Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas Raises over $218,000 on Giving Tuesday
KANSAS — The Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas hosts Match Day each year to join in the celebration of the generous tradition of Giving Tuesday, a national day dedicated to giving and philanthropy. November 29, 2022 was the seventh annual Match Day event. Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas (CFSEK)...
Kansas Regional Weather for 12/09/22
After a foggy start we will see sunshine today for Southeast Kansas. But rain moves in again late tonight night into Saturday morning. High pressure is making it’s way into Kansas right now. Cooler weather though is going to be coming in ahead if this feature. Then the sky will start to clear by morning. We are dry tomorrow but then showers develop Friday evening. Look for highs in the lower 50s with a northwest wind.
A Short Break From The Rain Today; Heavy Rain Possible Tonight
We are seeing some dense fog this morning across Southwest Missouri, Northeast Oklahoma, and Northwest Arkansas. This will last for the early part of today but we should remain dry for our Friday. This won’t last though as rain chances will be increasing tonight and there will be a possibility of some heavy rain as well.
Dense Fog Tonight, Showers Early Saturday
We are stuck with the fog again tonight. Most of the rain though has already moved out of the area. We will see sunshine tomorrow before rain moves in again late tomorrow night into Saturday morning. Low pressure is making it’s way across Kansas right now with warmer air ahead...
