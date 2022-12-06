ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click2Houston.com

Texans claim Taylor Stallworth off waivers, Michael Dwumfour waived

HOUSTON – The Texans swapped out defensive tackles Wednesday. They claimed defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs and waived defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour. Stallworth, 27, is a former New Orleans Saints undrafted free agent from South Carolina. Stallworth has also played for the Indianapolis...
