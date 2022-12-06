In a recent press release, the United Way of Steele County shared that The Owatonna Public School system (ISD 761) partnered with the United Way this year by hosting a workplace fundraising campaign throughout the school district. It was noted that due to the incredible generosity of the teachers and staff that make up ISD 761, the school district helped to raise over $16,000 for the United Way. This year’s fundraising total represents a 40% increase over the previous year’s giving total and far surpassed the goal the district had set for themselves.

OWATONNA, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO