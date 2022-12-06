Sheriff: 2 arrested in Georgetown County after large amount of meth found in stolen vehicle

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man and a woman were arrested Monday after trafficking amounts of meth were found in a vehicle that was reported stolen, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Wesley Ramsey, 36, of Rochester, New York, and Chelsea O’Connell, 35, of Tilton, New Hampshire, were arrested at a traffic stop, deputies said. Deputies charged the two individuals after finding a large amount of meth in the vehicle and found that the tags to the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Ramsey had an active order of protection from the state of New Hampshire that was issued by O’Connell, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ramsey and O’Connell are currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing, deputies said.

No additional information was immediately available.

