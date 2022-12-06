Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The richest person in Houston is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Native Brittney Griner's Release a Reason to Celebrate, Texas State and Local Officials SayMae A.Houston, TX
Houston celebrates the release of hometown hero Brittney GrinerAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
Related
POLITICO
Houston’s mayor on Brittney Griner’s return
With help from Jesse Naranjo, Ella Creamer, Jesús Rodríguez and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! WNBA star Brittney Griner is home on U.S. soil, Congress passes the Respect For Marriage Act and surprise! Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announces she’s leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. First, though, a chat with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
The richest person in Houston is giving away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best BBQ Joints in Houston Texas
Despite its modest size, CorkScrew BBQ is the real deal regarding slow-smoked meats. With one location in Spring and another in Columbus, Ohio, the small smokehouse draws a crowd from all over the Lone Star state. The restaurant's main claim to fame is its pulled pork. While the meat is undoubtedly succulent, the sauce is not ordinary.
travelawaits.com
11 Incredible Things To Do In Charming Alvin, Texas
Alvin, Texas, nestled halfway between Houston and Galveston, has grown tremendously in the 21st century, yet the city’s Southern charm remains intact. It’s a hidden gem if you ask me. Once a farming and ranching town, Alvin’s rich history dates back to 1845 and is widely spread in...
defendernetwork.com
South Belt Houston Chapter of Jack and Jill celebrates 30 years
The South Belt Houston Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. recently commemorated its’ 30th Anniversary. With roots in Pearland, the chapter has made an impact across the Southern Houston area for more than three decades. To honor the chapter’s 30 years of dedicated service, the Mayor of...
fox26houston.com
Houston ranked 4th most sinful city, according to study
HOUSTON - Surprising news out of a recent study showed Houston to be one of the most sinful cities in the U.S. And while it's certainly not our place to judge, but rather, to inform, the study from WalletHub looked at several factors of 'sinful behaviors,' including anger and hatred, jealousy, vices, greed, and lust.
1 Texas Place Is Among America's Top 10 Most Sinful Cities
WalletHub compiled a list of America's most sinful cities.
Snake Eyes: What Is The Most Sinful City In The State Of Texas?
Being bad sometimes feels good doesn't it? Though all of us after the fact will regret our decision sometimes. But it turns out there is more than meets the eye when it comes to "sinful" events in the nation. As we all know, data is routinely collected around the United...
Luxury living with room to roam awaits at new community just north of Houston
Want to be semi-close to Houston's hustle and bustle yet still enjoy your space? Just head north of the Loop to Hockley, where the new luxury gated community of Stallion Lakes is starting to take shape.Lots are now being sold — in sizes ranging from 1.5-3.5 acres — that future residents can base their new dream home on.You'll have your choice of five builders — Jeff Paul Homes, Kickerillo Companies, Matt Powers Custom Homes, Morning Star Builders, and William David Homes — to create your new custom home, in a community which will feature private concrete streets, natural gas, and...
thetexastasty.com
Best Ice Cream in Houston
Houston is famous for being home to NASA’s space center with the famous line “Houston we got a problem”. Well today, we don’t have a problem, just tasty treats. We have created a list of Houston’s best ice cream places where you can enjoy some out-of-this-world ice cream!
texasbreaking.com
2 Farmers-turned-entrepreneurs open first Black-owned grocery shop in Houston
The first Black-owned grocery store, Fresh Houwse Grocery, was recently established in Houston, Texas, by former farmers Ivy Lawrence-Walls and Jeremy Peaches. The company’s mission is to offer local produce to its neighborhood’s residents. Lawrence-Walls said that food insecurity in Sunnyside is a present issue within their area....
Houston had America’s first commercial monorail. So what happened to it?
Urban planners and city leaders from all over the world headed to Houston to see the monorail, which became a showcase of transportation technology.
Cheer world in uproar after Sam Houston's team barred from nationals
Sam Houston State administrators barred the cheer team from national competition for alleged "hazing."
ualrpublicradio.org
An election probe heightens the tension between Texas leaders and the Houston area
Tension between GOP state leaders in Texas and election officials in the Democratic-leaning Houston area is at an all-time high after the 2022 election. Republicans are accusing Harris County officials of "election improprieties" that resulted in delayed polling site openings, paper ballot shortages and staffing issues on Election Day, among other things.
Houston family localizes diner, bakery franchise with House of Pies Cypress
The Monte Cristo is a triple decker of ham, turkey and Swiss cheese dipped in egg-cream battered, deep-fried and dusted with powdered sugar. $12.95 (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) The Ganim family has been in charge of House of Pies since the 1980s, when the previous owner and developer of IHOP, among...
Making history: Indigenous coach leads nation’s top basketball team
Kelvin Sampson’s team at the University of Houston leads the nation for men’s Division I basketball
cw39.com
Houston buys land to protect communities from future storms
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston City Council voted Wednesday to purchase 73.08 acres (3,183,410 square feet) of land from the City of West University Place along the 9700 block of Ruffino Road for $10,509,460. The land, located along the southern bank of Keegan’s Bayou, will be used for the Ruffino Stormwater Detention Project and represents a significant step in Mayor Sylvester Turner’s goal to purchase open green space to convert into regional stormwater detention.
inforney.com
Demonstrators gathered outside the Harris County Courthouse in Houston
Why some Texas cities and counties had to return millions of dollars meant to help renters during the pandemic. In the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, the risk of mass evictions prompted the federal government to appropriate a historic amount of funding to help state and local governments keep low-income renters housed. In two installments, Texas cities and counties received nearly $1 billion for rental assistance, an unprecedented sum.
Body of missing Houston man found near San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — The body of Houston man Aamir Ali, missing since Friday night, was found Wednesday afternoon in Canyon Lake near Potters Creek Park, officials said. Ali disappeared while he was camping with his friends at the park, according to authorities. The Blue Diver and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake recovered the man's body; his family has been notified.
Comments / 7