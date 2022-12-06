Read full article on original website
California Reparations Task Force Investigates Ways to Make up for Harms Caused to Black Californians
The California Reparations Task Force is now looking into how to compute all that harm after a nearly 500-page report describing a history of discrimination against African Americans from colonial times to the current day was published. The task force has been engaged in what chairperson Kamilah Moore referred to...
After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody
Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
Texan Families Eligible for $1.4B Pandemic Food Benefits – Gov. Abbott
Governor Greg Abbott announced recently that Texas families with children would receive a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) after the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Around 3.5 million qualified children will receive a total of $1.4...
Families First Program Beneficiaries in Tennessee, Receive $500 Extra Payment on EBT Cards
Around 24,000 children will receive holiday presents this year, families in Tennessee will receive an additional $500 in benefits, and payment will be sent through EBT cards. It is a one-time payment that will be given to households with a case in the Families First program as of Dec. 1.
Disaster-Hit, Eligible South Carolinians May Get Stimulus Checks Worth $800
The state government of South Carolina has announced that residents can sign up to get a relief check from the government valued at up to $800. The state’s Department of Revenue unveiled a $1 billion tax rebate plan in June, which would be a partial refund, as per the Narcity.
Farmers, Markets in Massachusetts Now Eligible for SNAP Benefits – Officials
The Baker-Polito administration announced on Dec. 5 that $95,000 in equipment grants had been given to 65 farmers and farmers’ markets to help increase local food access points for low-income residents throughout the Commonwealth. According to 22News’ report, this third round of awards gives free equipment to direct-marketing farms...
