KSIS Radio 1050 AM

2.5 Earthquake Hits STL Area

According to Missouri Storm Chasers, a small earthquake of 2.5 Magnitude hit around 8:32 p.m., Tuesday evening east of Kimmswick, Mo. It was initially reported as a 1.6 Magnitude, but later upgraded. The epicenter was located about 13 miles south of downtown St. Louis in Jefferson County at a depth of six miles, according to the USGS.
KIMMSWICK, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Two Sullivan Women Injured In Accident On Highway 47

Two Sullivan woman had injuries Wednesday in an accident on Highway 47 at Forest Hill Drive in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said three vehicles were involved. According to the patrol, the accident occurred at 6:40 p.m. when a 2011 Toyota Camry, driven by Matthew Heidman, 18, Washington,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

One employee dies in accident at Missouri lead mine

One man dies in a mining accident in Viburnum. The Doe Run Company confirms that Hagen Barton, an employee of the company’s Casteel Mine, died Tuesday while working underground. His body was discovered along a haul road outside his vehicle and he was unresponsive. Both the Mine Safety and Health Administration and local authorities are investigating.
VIBURNUM, MO
Z1079

St. Louis To Consider Reparations For Black Residents

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed an executive order to create a reparations commission that will “recommend a proposal to begin repairing the harms that have been inflicted” by slavery and segregation, ABC News reported.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjluradio.com

Washington man arrested for dealing Fentanyl and methamphetamine

A man suspected of peddling Fentanyl and methamphetamine is arrested in Franklin County. The Washington Police Department reports the Franklin County SWAT Team served a search warrant Thursday morning at a home in the 500 block of Madison Avenue. The search warrant was part of an investigation by the Franklin County Drug Task Force.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Black Dems in Jeff City jump into action early

While outnumbered, Missouri Black legislators are primed take on the super majority of Republicans in Jefferson City. With several GOP members pre-filing bills that would strip the city of St. Louis of control of its police force, state Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, on Tuesday condemned the legal assaults on self-governance.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KSDK

Weather Alert: Rain expected during Thursday morning rush

ST. LOUIS — Rain is moving across southern Missouri during the overnight hours Wednesday into Thursday morning. The rain should be in St. Louis before dawn Thursday morning. Wet roads are expected across the St. Louis area for the early morning rush hour. Temperatures will be in the 40s...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

St. Clair district pulls book from library shelves as schools statewide grapple with new state-imposed book ban

A book from a Franklin County school district’s library was among nearly 300 books removed from school libraries across Missouri since August. After a review of its bookshelves, the St. Clair R-XIII School District took one book out of circulation: “The Hate U Give,” which is a young adult novel by Angie Thomas that depicts a fictional black teenager’s experience when her childhood friend is killed by a white police officer.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
krcu.org

“I Could Have Saved Bismarck with a Half Gallon of Water”: The 1901 Fire in Bismarck, Missouri

March 18, 1901, in Bismarck, Missouri dawned with a strong south wind. Bismarck, in western St. Francois County, had been founded 33 years earlier, and the county court incorporated the community as a town in 1877. Named for Otto von Bismarck, the “Iron Chancellor” of Germany—there was hope of attracting German settlers. The town prospered as a farming center, fostered by being on the main route of the Iron Mountain Railroad, and by 1901 had around 800 residents. The business district grew on the east side of the railroad and faced the tracks.
BISMARCK, MO
Awesome 92.3

Two Missouri Hospitals Named Top Hospitals of 2022

Each year the Leapfrog Hospital survey recognizes the top hospitals that excel in preventing medication errors, offer a higher quality of maternity care, and have lower infection rates and other laudable qualities the survey evaluates. This year two Missouri hospitals make the list. This isn't an easy award to get...
MISSOURI STATE
Sullivan Independent News

Deputies Recover Cash Scammed From Villa Ridge Woman

Franklin County sheriff’s deputies recovered nearly $10,000 in cash scammed from a Villa Ridge woman. Paul Axl Chahal-Roeriuez, 27, currently here from Peru on an expired passport and living in O’Fallon, Mo., was arrested. The money was seized and released back to the victim. On Dec. 8, deputies...
VILLA RIDGE, MO

