Read full article on original website
Related
2.5 Earthquake Hits STL Area
According to Missouri Storm Chasers, a small earthquake of 2.5 Magnitude hit around 8:32 p.m., Tuesday evening east of Kimmswick, Mo. It was initially reported as a 1.6 Magnitude, but later upgraded. The epicenter was located about 13 miles south of downtown St. Louis in Jefferson County at a depth of six miles, according to the USGS.
Sullivan Independent News
Two Sullivan Women Injured In Accident On Highway 47
Two Sullivan woman had injuries Wednesday in an accident on Highway 47 at Forest Hill Drive in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said three vehicles were involved. According to the patrol, the accident occurred at 6:40 p.m. when a 2011 Toyota Camry, driven by Matthew Heidman, 18, Washington,...
‘We felt it’ 2.5M quake shakes along the Mississippi River
The epicenter of a small, 2.5 magnitude earthquake was about a mile east of Kimmswick, Missouri, at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. A lot of people say they felt it.
Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and the chance of December severe weather in St. Louis next week
ST. LOUIS — As we near the date for last year's severe weather outbreak in our area, it's an important reminder that severe weather can happen at any point during the year. We're heading into a bit more of an active pattern for the next few days, and that includes severe weather potential in our region.
kjluradio.com
One employee dies in accident at Missouri lead mine
One man dies in a mining accident in Viburnum. The Doe Run Company confirms that Hagen Barton, an employee of the company’s Casteel Mine, died Tuesday while working underground. His body was discovered along a haul road outside his vehicle and he was unresponsive. Both the Mine Safety and Health Administration and local authorities are investigating.
St. Louis To Consider Reparations For Black Residents
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed an executive order to create a reparations commission that will “recommend a proposal to begin repairing the harms that have been inflicted” by slavery and segregation, ABC News reported.
Two Missouri Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
Two hospitalized after underground collapse in Pacific, Mo.
Two people are hospitalized after an underground cave-in collapse Thursday in Franklin County.
kjluradio.com
Washington man arrested for dealing Fentanyl and methamphetamine
A man suspected of peddling Fentanyl and methamphetamine is arrested in Franklin County. The Washington Police Department reports the Franklin County SWAT Team served a search warrant Thursday morning at a home in the 500 block of Madison Avenue. The search warrant was part of an investigation by the Franklin County Drug Task Force.
mycouriertribune.com
Black Dems in Jeff City jump into action early
While outnumbered, Missouri Black legislators are primed take on the super majority of Republicans in Jefferson City. With several GOP members pre-filing bills that would strip the city of St. Louis of control of its police force, state Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, on Tuesday condemned the legal assaults on self-governance.
KSDK
Weather Alert: Rain expected during Thursday morning rush
ST. LOUIS — Rain is moving across southern Missouri during the overnight hours Wednesday into Thursday morning. The rain should be in St. Louis before dawn Thursday morning. Wet roads are expected across the St. Louis area for the early morning rush hour. Temperatures will be in the 40s...
St. Mary’s plans big announcement Wednesday, Dec. 7
A big announcement is expected on Wednesday, December 7 about St. Mary's Catholic High School.
Cardinals TV broadcaster charged with Persistent DWI
The 48-year-old McLaughlin was being held on $25,000 cash-only bond. The broadcaster is charged with persistent DWI – a felony offense – after 2 previous incidents a decade ago.
myleaderpaper.com
After searing loss, Thanksgiving is challenging for the Holman family
For most of us, the holiday season brings to mind fun get-togethers with family and friends. For some, though, it’s a dark time of year filled with loneliness and longing for those they’ve lost. Former Jefferson County Assessor Randy Holman said the holiday season brings back painful memories...
Couple’s viral fight to build a tiny Missouri home on A&E’s ‘Neighborhood Wars’
WARREN COUNTY Mo.— On A&E’s Neighborhood Wars, newlyweds Summer and Cody build a little house together and hear what their neighbors think. They moved to Missouri to start a new life together and planned to build a small house out of storage containers. The couple has gone viral for documenting their journey on TikTok and Facebook.
St. Louis Mayor Signs Order Creating Reparations Commission
The nine-member commission will explore solutions to St. Louis' turbulent racial history
Washington Missourian
St. Clair district pulls book from library shelves as schools statewide grapple with new state-imposed book ban
A book from a Franklin County school district’s library was among nearly 300 books removed from school libraries across Missouri since August. After a review of its bookshelves, the St. Clair R-XIII School District took one book out of circulation: “The Hate U Give,” which is a young adult novel by Angie Thomas that depicts a fictional black teenager’s experience when her childhood friend is killed by a white police officer.
krcu.org
“I Could Have Saved Bismarck with a Half Gallon of Water”: The 1901 Fire in Bismarck, Missouri
March 18, 1901, in Bismarck, Missouri dawned with a strong south wind. Bismarck, in western St. Francois County, had been founded 33 years earlier, and the county court incorporated the community as a town in 1877. Named for Otto von Bismarck, the “Iron Chancellor” of Germany—there was hope of attracting German settlers. The town prospered as a farming center, fostered by being on the main route of the Iron Mountain Railroad, and by 1901 had around 800 residents. The business district grew on the east side of the railroad and faced the tracks.
Two Missouri Hospitals Named Top Hospitals of 2022
Each year the Leapfrog Hospital survey recognizes the top hospitals that excel in preventing medication errors, offer a higher quality of maternity care, and have lower infection rates and other laudable qualities the survey evaluates. This year two Missouri hospitals make the list. This isn't an easy award to get...
Sullivan Independent News
Deputies Recover Cash Scammed From Villa Ridge Woman
Franklin County sheriff’s deputies recovered nearly $10,000 in cash scammed from a Villa Ridge woman. Paul Axl Chahal-Roeriuez, 27, currently here from Peru on an expired passport and living in O’Fallon, Mo., was arrested. The money was seized and released back to the victim. On Dec. 8, deputies...
Comments / 0