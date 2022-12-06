Seekonk Public Schools Superintendent Rich Drolet announced Monday that Special Olympics Massachusetts recognized Hurley Middle School as an official Unified Champion School. “HMS is being acknowledged and honored with a banner and certificate for their commitment to inclusion and continuous efforts to provide opportunities and activities for all,” Drolet continued. “I would like to acknowledge (Principal Alexis) Bouchard, as well as Unified Basketball Coach Ms. Skodras and Unified Club Coordinator Mrs. Armoush for their efforts. Over the years, the Hurley community has been committed to facilitating school wide Warrior Pride Acceptance Days, where students and staff wear blue in awareness of their core values ‘Be Kind’ and ‘Be Respectful’ of “The Warrior Way.”

SEEKONK, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO