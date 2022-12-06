ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seekonk School Committee Chair Calls for Civility

School Committee chair Erin Brouillette said Monday there had been a “misunderstanding about the purpose and format” of the public comment portion of the meetings. Brouillette noted a “visual timer” will be used from now on for all speakers. “We’ll continue to enforce both Massachusetts Open Meeting Law and our Public Participation policy for all meetings and we hope to continue in a civil and respectful way that continues to focus on improving the growth and achievement of Seekonk students,” Brouillette added.
Spotlight on Seekonk Schools

Seekonk Public Schools Superintendent Rich Drolet announced Monday that Special Olympics Massachusetts recognized Hurley Middle School as an official Unified Champion School. “HMS is being acknowledged and honored with a banner and certificate for their commitment to inclusion and continuous efforts to provide opportunities and activities for all,” Drolet continued. “I would like to acknowledge (Principal Alexis) Bouchard, as well as Unified Basketball Coach Ms. Skodras and Unified Club Coordinator Mrs. Armoush for their efforts. Over the years, the Hurley community has been committed to facilitating school wide Warrior Pride Acceptance Days, where students and staff wear blue in awareness of their core values ‘Be Kind’ and ‘Be Respectful’ of “The Warrior Way.”
