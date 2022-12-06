ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan, MO

Sullivan Independent News

Two Sullivan Women Injured In Accident On Highway 47

Two Sullivan woman had injuries Wednesday in an accident on Highway 47 at Forest Hill Drive in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said three vehicles were involved. According to the patrol, the accident occurred at 6:40 p.m. when a 2011 Toyota Camry, driven by Matthew Heidman, 18, Washington,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

OUTDOORS: State adds new firearms deer hunting opportunities for 2023

As firearms deer hunting opportunities in Missouri are winding down for 2022, hunters in Jefferson County and other areas have a few new chances to say “wait till next year.”. The state Conservation Commission last week approved dates and new regulations for next season. The primary schedule stays the...
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Viburnum Community Mourns After Accident Claims Life of Lead Miner

(Viburnum) The Viburnum area is mourning the death of one of their own today. A miner lost his life Tuesday at around noon in a lead mine accident in Iron County. According to a family member, Hagen Barton was killed while working underground at the Doe Run Company’s Casteel Mine in Bixby.
VIBURNUM, MO
kjluradio.com

One employee dies in accident at Missouri lead mine

One man dies in a mining accident in Viburnum. The Doe Run Company confirms that Hagen Barton, an employee of the company’s Casteel Mine, died Tuesday while working underground. His body was discovered along a haul road outside his vehicle and he was unresponsive. Both the Mine Safety and Health Administration and local authorities are investigating.
VIBURNUM, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

2.5 Earthquake Hits STL Area

According to Missouri Storm Chasers, a small earthquake of 2.5 Magnitude hit around 8:32 p.m., Tuesday evening east of Kimmswick, Mo. It was initially reported as a 1.6 Magnitude, but later upgraded. The epicenter was located about 13 miles south of downtown St. Louis in Jefferson County at a depth of six miles, according to the USGS.
KIMMSWICK, MO
mymoinfo.com

Friday early morning accidents in Jefferson County

(Jefferson County) A Hillsboro woman was injured in a single vehicle accident in Jefferson County on Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2001 Ford F150 driven by 26-year-old Kolleen Hughes was driving on Highway 30 west of Whisper Valley Road when she travelled off the south side of the road to avoid a deer and overturned.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Kenny Chesney’s memorial dog song to help St. Louis pets

ST. LOUIS – On Friday, December 9, Kenny Chesney will release “Da Ruba Girl,” a song dedicated to his rescue dog Ruby. Stray Rescue of St. Louis receives 100% of the earnings from the song “Da Ruba Girl.” Anyone who has followed Kenny Chesney on social media in the last few days is aware of the death of his beloved rescue dog, Ruby.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Blackwell Man Has Serious Injuries in Reynolds County Crash

(Black) A man from Blackwell was seriously injured Thursday morning in a traffic accident on Route ‘N’ in Reynolds County. The highway patrol says 52 year old Phillip Nixon was driving south when he crossed the centerline, ran off the left side, hitting a tree. He was taken...
REYNOLDS COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Black Dems in Jeff City jump into action early

While outnumbered, Missouri Black legislators are primed take on the super majority of Republicans in Jefferson City. With several GOP members pre-filing bills that would strip the city of St. Louis of control of its police force, state Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, on Tuesday condemned the legal assaults on self-governance.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

