'We knew his life was on the line.' Chaminade basketball player resuscitated by coach, athletic trainer
As all of this happened, P.J. Kellachan's teammates guided the first responders to the gym and prayed for their teammate's survival.
St. Louis Battlehawks Unveil New Jerseys
The jerseys nod to the city's history of jet aircraft manufacture and to the Gateway Arch
Rosati-Kain historic building complicates negotiations to stay open, alum remain optimistic
ST. LOUIS — Alumnae and students at an all-girls Catholic high school continue to fight to keep the school open. This is after the Archdiocese announced it would close Rosati-Kain and St. Mary's at the end of the school year, as part of a consolidation plan. However, while both...
Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and the chance of December severe weather in St. Louis next week
ST. LOUIS — As we near the date for last year's severe weather outbreak in our area, it's an important reminder that severe weather can happen at any point during the year. We're heading into a bit more of an active pattern for the next few days, and that includes severe weather potential in our region.
St. Mary’s plans big announcement Wednesday, Dec. 7
A big announcement is expected on Wednesday, December 7 about St. Mary's Catholic High School.
Sullivan Independent News
Two Sullivan Women Injured In Accident On Highway 47
Two Sullivan woman had injuries Wednesday in an accident on Highway 47 at Forest Hill Drive in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said three vehicles were involved. According to the patrol, the accident occurred at 6:40 p.m. when a 2011 Toyota Camry, driven by Matthew Heidman, 18, Washington,...
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: State adds new firearms deer hunting opportunities for 2023
As firearms deer hunting opportunities in Missouri are winding down for 2022, hunters in Jefferson County and other areas have a few new chances to say “wait till next year.”. The state Conservation Commission last week approved dates and new regulations for next season. The primary schedule stays the...
mymoinfo.com
Viburnum Community Mourns After Accident Claims Life of Lead Miner
(Viburnum) The Viburnum area is mourning the death of one of their own today. A miner lost his life Tuesday at around noon in a lead mine accident in Iron County. According to a family member, Hagen Barton was killed while working underground at the Doe Run Company’s Casteel Mine in Bixby.
Freeburg mayor, ex-Cards pitcher among 8 accused in Illinois poaching case
FREEBURG, Ill. – A mayor of one small Metro East village and a former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher are among eight people accused in an Illinois poaching investigation. Illinois Conservation Police have issued citations against Freeburg, Illinois, mayor Seth Speiser, 1980s Cardinals pitcher Danny Cox and six others. Others...
kjluradio.com
One employee dies in accident at Missouri lead mine
One man dies in a mining accident in Viburnum. The Doe Run Company confirms that Hagen Barton, an employee of the company’s Casteel Mine, died Tuesday while working underground. His body was discovered along a haul road outside his vehicle and he was unresponsive. Both the Mine Safety and Health Administration and local authorities are investigating.
2.5 Earthquake Hits STL Area
According to Missouri Storm Chasers, a small earthquake of 2.5 Magnitude hit around 8:32 p.m., Tuesday evening east of Kimmswick, Mo. It was initially reported as a 1.6 Magnitude, but later upgraded. The epicenter was located about 13 miles south of downtown St. Louis in Jefferson County at a depth of six miles, according to the USGS.
myleaderpaper.com
After searing loss, Thanksgiving is challenging for the Holman family
For most of us, the holiday season brings to mind fun get-togethers with family and friends. For some, though, it’s a dark time of year filled with loneliness and longing for those they’ve lost. Former Jefferson County Assessor Randy Holman said the holiday season brings back painful memories...
mymoinfo.com
Friday early morning accidents in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A Hillsboro woman was injured in a single vehicle accident in Jefferson County on Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2001 Ford F150 driven by 26-year-old Kolleen Hughes was driving on Highway 30 west of Whisper Valley Road when she travelled off the south side of the road to avoid a deer and overturned.
‘Lawn Pass’ gets you in over 30 huge St. Louis concerts this summer
FOX 2 will be giving away a pair of unlimited lawn passes next week.
‘We felt it’ 2.5M quake shakes along the Mississippi River
The epicenter of a small, 2.5 magnitude earthquake was about a mile east of Kimmswick, Missouri, at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. A lot of people say they felt it.
Kenny Chesney’s memorial dog song to help St. Louis pets
ST. LOUIS – On Friday, December 9, Kenny Chesney will release “Da Ruba Girl,” a song dedicated to his rescue dog Ruby. Stray Rescue of St. Louis receives 100% of the earnings from the song “Da Ruba Girl.” Anyone who has followed Kenny Chesney on social media in the last few days is aware of the death of his beloved rescue dog, Ruby.
mymoinfo.com
Blackwell Man Has Serious Injuries in Reynolds County Crash
(Black) A man from Blackwell was seriously injured Thursday morning in a traffic accident on Route ‘N’ in Reynolds County. The highway patrol says 52 year old Phillip Nixon was driving south when he crossed the centerline, ran off the left side, hitting a tree. He was taken...
mycouriertribune.com
Black Dems in Jeff City jump into action early
While outnumbered, Missouri Black legislators are primed take on the super majority of Republicans in Jefferson City. With several GOP members pre-filing bills that would strip the city of St. Louis of control of its police force, state Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, on Tuesday condemned the legal assaults on self-governance.
Plan could mean $500 monthly payments to some St. Louis families
Hundreds of St. Louis families may soon get $500 payments each month through a new program.
Ray Hartmann to Leave KTRS at the End of the Year
Hartmann will continue writing for the RFT and appearing on Donnybrook
