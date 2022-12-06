Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newsdakota.com
City of Jamestown Reminds Residents of Snow Removal Ordinances
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – Due to the recent snowfall, the City of Jamestown wants to remind residents of the snow removal ordinances of the city. It is illegal to push or pile snow from your property onto the city right of way which includes streets and alleys. It is also illegal to push or pile snow from your property onto another’s property.
newsdakota.com
VCPS Prepared For Virtual Leaning Days If Needed
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Valley City Public School District (VCPS) is considering using Virtual Learning Days (Weather-Related) at Valley City Public Schools in 2022-2023. Superintendent Josh Johnson said a framework for the district is attached below that has guided the creation of virtual learning plans at each of our...
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Water Outage and Lane Reduction
JAMESTONW, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – On December 8th there will be a temporary water outage and lane reduction on the 600 block of 5th St NW/Highway 52/281 in Jamestown. The lane reduction will continue until the work is finished. City officials estimate it will be about a week. Motorists advised to...
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Snow Removal Plan
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – City crews have begun clearing snow in residential areas beginning today. A reminder that City Ordinance Section 25-10 requires that a property owner keep the sidewalk adjoining the property clear of snow and ice. Do not deposit snow or ice on the city street after the city plow has cleared the street. These violations are class B misdemeanors under the general penalty and will result in a fine.
newsdakota.com
Leona Reuer
Leona Reuer, 93, Jamestown, ND died Tuesday December 6, 2022 at SMP Health- Ave Maria. Leona was born June 20, 1929 on the family farm west of Gackle, ND, the daughter of Benjamin and Anna Marie (Schuldheisz) Borth. She attended elementary school at Gackle and in 1937 she moved to Medina with her family. She graduated from Medina High School in 1948.
voiceofalexandria.com
Air travel in North Dakota poised for strong holiday season
Passenger numbers at North Dakota's eight commercial service airports in October indicate a strong holiday season is in store, according to the state Aeronautics Commission. The airports in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Devils Lake, Jamestown, Dickinson and Williston had a total of 94,620 passengers in October, 9% more than in October 2021.
newsdakota.com
VCPS Virtual Learning Day On Monday, December 12
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Monday, December 12th, Valley City Public Schools will be initiating a K-12 Virtual Learning Day due to unprecedented levels of student illness in our school district. Superintendent Josh Johnson said as of this afternoon, 22% of students at Jefferson Elementary and 20% at...
newsdakota.com
Stutsman County Commission Reorganizes After Election
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Stutsman County commission met yesterday. At the meeting, the yearly reorganization and the election of officers occur. Mark Klose remains the commission chairman, and Steve Chicos is vice chairman. The board welcomed new commissioners Jerry Berquist, and Chad Wolsky. Both were elected in November. Bergquist and Wolsky replaced Ramone Gumke and Denny Ova. Gumke and Ova did not seek reelection. Cichos was reelected in the November general election.
newsdakota.com
Minot Shuts Out Blue Jay Girls
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – After three games on the road to start the season, the Blue Jay girls hockey team played its home opener on Friday night at Wilson Arena versus Minot High. The Magi scored three 2nd period goals and topped Jamestown 3-0, outshooting the Jays 35-19. Minot...
newsdakota.com
12 Days of Christmas Winners & Window Decorating Contest
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce 12 Days of Christmas promotion continues as participating businesses in Valley City. Congratulations to the first half winners in the 12 Days of Christmas. Day 1 – The Green Room – Kym Wells. Day 2...
Sioux City Journal
Vertical jump helps Jamestown Anna Holen make up for lack of height
SIOUX CITY -- At 5 feet 6 1/2 inches tall, Anna Holen doesn't look like the prototypical women's college volleyball outside hitter. But what the Jamestown (North Dakota) University senior lacks in height, she more than makes up for with a standing vertical jump of about 32". "My teammates always...
newsdakota.com
Luverne Man Injured in Steele County Rollover Crash
HOPE, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Luverne man was seriously injured Tuesday night in a one-vehicle rollover crash near Hope in Steele County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, around 11:44 p.m., 29 year-old Justin Olson was heading west on Steele County Road 5 near the 125th Avenue Southeast intersection, when the vehicle apparently left the roadway, entered the ditch, rolled and came to rest on the passenger side.
Times-Online
Stuff &Things does a little bit of everything, for everyone, in Valley City
Stuff & Things is the newest, strangest shop in the Valley City downtown, whose eclectic spirit is right in the name. “I got sick of when people would ask me ‘what are you guys doing in there?’ and I finally just (said) ‘stuff and things!’ and we really are doing everything,” Lucas Sieg, owner of Stuff & Things, a general purpose junk shop, consignment store, trading post and general store that’s taken roost in the old Ace Hardware building in downtown Valley City.
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested for DUI while car hangs over the side of a bridge
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley City Police say at 2:52, Saturday morning, they were called to a crash on the bridge deck in the 800 block of 8th Ave. SW., near the VCSU Bubble and the Gaukler Wellness Center. Police say when the got to the area,...
newsdakota.com
Haley Dyer & Gaby Sarkis Recognized as Honorable Mention All-American
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown’s Haley Dyer (SR/Honolulu, Hawaii) and Gaby Sarkis (SO/Campbelltown, Sydney, Australia) were recognized as honorable mention All-American by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics All-America Committee. The NAIA All-America Committee, which consists of the NAIA-Women’s Soccer Coaches Association officers and seven...
wdayradionow.com
Murder charge upheld for man accused of McHenry hit-and-run
(McHenry, ND) -- A murder charge is being upheld for a man accused of killing a teen in a hit-and-run in McHenry. The judge found 41-year-old Shannon Brandt intended to drive his vehicle forward when he allegedly ran over and killed 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson after a street dance in September.
Comments / 0