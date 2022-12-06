Highest Paying Film & Video Jobs

It’s been almost a full year since I’ve written about Orlando no-wave standard-bearer Alien Witch. First, it’s because I wrote so much about their astonishing output in 2021, which averaged roughly an entire album per month. Second, it’s because 2022 has been somewhat fallow for this solo vehicle, with Dee Dee Crittenden shifting some focus into duo project Fabulous Weapon. Of course, in Alien Witch terms, this relative lull has translated into four albums so far this year.

