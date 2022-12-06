ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

LOCAL HOLIDAY EVENTS

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ndesu_0jZF3rR100

ABC 27 has you covered with holiday events that are set to take place locally in South Ga and the Big Bend area.

FLORIDA
Tallahassee:

  • The 36th annual Winter Festival
    • Takes place on Saturday, Dec.3, in downtown Tallahassee from 3-10 p.m. Local community members will be able to enjoy festivities, holiday lights, food vendors and arts and crafts merchants.
  • Candy Cane Lane
    • Takes place in McCarty Park at the Winter Festival on Dec.3 from 3-10 p.m., and will be open on Dec. 4 through Dec.11 from 6-9 p.m.
  • Capital Chordsmen 2022 holiday show
    • On Dec. 8 and Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. at the Tallahassee Senior Center, located at 1400 N. Monroe Street.
    • Tickets are $10 and can be purchased www.capitalchordsmen.com/ticket .
  • Holiday Stroll through Cascades Park
    • Takes place at Cascades Park, located at 1001 S. Gadsden St., on Saturday, Dec.10 from 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Santa Calling
    • On Thursday, Dec.8, from 6-8:30 p.m., children may have the opportunity to receive a call from Santa.
    • Registration opens on Monday, Nov.28.
  • Elf Night at Dorothy B. Oven Park
    • On Thursday, Dec.15, from 5:30-8 p.m., Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and elves will reportedly make an appearance at Dorothy B. Oven Park.
    • Public parking will be available at Thomasville Road Baptist Church, located at 3131 Thomasville Road, next to the park.
  • Soul Santa Events
    • Children up to age 10 will be able to attend Soul Santa, which will be held at the LeVerne Payne Community Center on Friday, Dec.16, from 2:30-6 p.m. and at the Walker-Ford Community Center on Saturday, Dec.17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • Registration is required.

To register for Santa Calling and Soul Santa events, visit Talgov.com .

  • Holiday Cheers
    • Community Co-op Market is hosting an event on Dec. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m.
    • Meet and take photos with Santa, live music from Tim Russell, dinner special discounts, a holiday pie bar and more.

For more details, visit www.ccmgrocery.coop .

GEORGIA
Thomasville:

  • 36th annual Victorian Christmas
    • Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 in Downtown Thomasville from 6 to 9 p.m. The event will feature carriage rides, live entertainment, food vendors, strolling carolers, live reindeers, pet adoptions, Visits with St. Nick and more.

Visit Thomasvillega.com/attractions for more information.

  • Tree of Lights
    • Dec. 6 on the front lawn of John D. Archbold Memorial Hospital at 6 p.m. The event will feature Santa Claus, holiday music, refreshments, hot chocolate and s'mores.

Bainbridge

  • Christmas Back Home Concert
    • Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. in Downtown Bainbridge
    • Free event

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALB 10

Thomasville’s Victorian Christmas back for another year

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville’s Victorian Christmas is back for another year. The Rose City’s annual festive blast to the past will be Dec. 8-9, from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Thomasville. Carriage rides. Live nativity presented by First Baptist Church. Visits with St. Nick. Crafts for kids. Marshmallow...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

Future of Tallahassee Veterans Day Parade in Peril

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The future of the popular Tallahassee Veterans Day Parade hangs in the balance after the non-profit that organizes it was charged several thousand dollars by the City of Tallahassee. Joe West, a notable name in the Tallahassee Veterans community, is speaking out after he says Veteran...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Monticello Christmas Christmas Around the World!

The streets of Monticello shone brightly on Friday night, Dec. 2, as members of the community gathered in the downtown area for a cheerful celebration of one of the town's most popular annual events, Monticello Christmas, presented by Experience Monticello. This year's theme was “Christmas Around the World,” and included a Christmas Lights Parade, tree lighting ceremony, visits with Santa and live music and entertainment. At 5 p.m. sharp, the town came alive with laughter, caroling and traditional holiday melodies as citizens enjoyed a walk along the festive streets that were filled with craft vendors, costumed characters and seasonally decorated local boutiques that stayed opene late for the event.
MONTICELLO, FL
wtxl.com

Another near-record breaking high day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another foggy start is in Friday morning's forecast. Visibility will be reduced to a mile or less through morning hours. Please take it slow in these areas. After multiple record-breaking or near-record highs, we have another chance Friday to break another record. Highs in Tallahassee...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
L. Cane

The Best Diners in Florida, According to Food and Travel Websites

Many Americans love diners. They're nostalgic. They generally serve comfort food. And they're usually not expensive. Quite often, the service is fast and friendly. According to Ibis World, there are currently around 8,600 diners in the United States. And Florida has plenty of its own. But which are considered the best? Although the answer to that question is arguably subjective, food websites like Eat This, Not That, and travel websites such as Only in Your State, Best Things Florida, and Scoutology have all weighed in. Their picks sometimes overlap with one another.
FLORIDA STATE
washingtoncounty.news

Cold front to potentially bring in severe weather

The National Weather Service (NWS) Storm Prediction Center is calling for a level two out of five risk for severe weather in the Florida panhandle valid through Wednesday. The risk area is roughly along and west-northwest of a line from Panama City to Defuniak Springs. More eastward expansions are possible but are too early to determine.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy