LOCAL HOLIDAY EVENTS
ABC 27 has you covered with holiday events that are set to take place locally in South Ga and the Big Bend area.
FLORIDA
Tallahassee:
- The 36th annual Winter Festival
- Takes place on Saturday, Dec.3, in downtown Tallahassee from 3-10 p.m. Local community members will be able to enjoy festivities, holiday lights, food vendors and arts and crafts merchants.
- Candy Cane Lane
- Takes place in McCarty Park at the Winter Festival on Dec.3 from 3-10 p.m., and will be open on Dec. 4 through Dec.11 from 6-9 p.m.
- Capital Chordsmen 2022 holiday show
- On Dec. 8 and Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. at the Tallahassee Senior Center, located at 1400 N. Monroe Street.
- Tickets are $10 and can be purchased www.capitalchordsmen.com/ticket .
- Holiday Stroll through Cascades Park
- Takes place at Cascades Park, located at 1001 S. Gadsden St., on Saturday, Dec.10 from 6-7:30 p.m.
- Santa Calling
- On Thursday, Dec.8, from 6-8:30 p.m., children may have the opportunity to receive a call from Santa.
- Registration opens on Monday, Nov.28.
- Elf Night at Dorothy B. Oven Park
- On Thursday, Dec.15, from 5:30-8 p.m., Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and elves will reportedly make an appearance at Dorothy B. Oven Park.
- Public parking will be available at Thomasville Road Baptist Church, located at 3131 Thomasville Road, next to the park.
- Soul Santa Events
- Children up to age 10 will be able to attend Soul Santa, which will be held at the LeVerne Payne Community Center on Friday, Dec.16, from 2:30-6 p.m. and at the Walker-Ford Community Center on Saturday, Dec.17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Registration is required.
To register for Santa Calling and Soul Santa events, visit Talgov.com .
- Holiday Cheers
- Community Co-op Market is hosting an event on Dec. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m.
- Meet and take photos with Santa, live music from Tim Russell, dinner special discounts, a holiday pie bar and more.
For more details, visit www.ccmgrocery.coop .
GEORGIA
Thomasville:
- 36th annual Victorian Christmas
- Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 in Downtown Thomasville from 6 to 9 p.m. The event will feature carriage rides, live entertainment, food vendors, strolling carolers, live reindeers, pet adoptions, Visits with St. Nick and more.
Visit Thomasvillega.com/attractions for more information.
- Tree of Lights
- Dec. 6 on the front lawn of John D. Archbold Memorial Hospital at 6 p.m. The event will feature Santa Claus, holiday music, refreshments, hot chocolate and s'mores.
Bainbridge
- Christmas Back Home Concert
- Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. in Downtown Bainbridge
- Free event
Comments / 0