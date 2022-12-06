Read full article on original website
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Connecting Florida
Creating public-private partnerships is the key to blanketing Florida in broadband. The Florida Association of Counties is bringing together federal, state and local governments and private organizations to create a smooth download for federal broadband support. FAC is hosting a Broadband Summit Jan. 26 and 27 as a way to...
Shawn Hamilton stays on at DEP
Hamilton has received bipartisan praise and oversees a historic environmental budget. Shawn Hamilton will return as Secretary for the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ second term. Hamilton has received bipartisan praise at the Department, the state’s top environment management agency. He has led the Department...
Florida citrus forecast sours further following Hurricane Ian
'Growers are focused on recovery and continue to invest in new tools to help rebuild.'. The news for Florida’s citrus industry has gone from bad to worse following Hurricane Ian, with an already historically low forecast shrinking even more after the storm. The initial U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)...
Education Board to squeeze school districts on LGBTQ, racial equity practices
All nine school districts flagged also caught the state’s ire for defying the Governor’s ban on mask mandates. Nine public school districts and a specialized K-12 school in St. Augustine are under review by Florida’s Board of Education over their enforcement of the state’s law restricting classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual preference.
Last Call for 12.8.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Late breaking (again): Rep. Joe Harding has resigned from the House one day after being indicted on wire fraud and money laundering charges.
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.9.22
Politics shouldn’t be pale. Get ‘Sunburn’ed — right now. Congrats! — Today, Eric Carr, the Director of Legislative Affairs, Florida Commission on Offender Review, will graduate with a perfect 4.0 GPA in the Florida State University Masters of Applied American Politics and Program (FSU MAAPP).
Scott Franklin, Darren Soto lead delegation in seeking help for citrus after hurricanes
Hurricane Ian damaged 90% of citrus in the state. Hurricane Ian savaged Florida’s citrus industry. Now, members of Florida’s congressional delegation are coming together to make sure recovery has the juice it needs. U.S. Reps. Scott Franklin, a Lakeland Republican, and Darren Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat, led a...
Some hard truths about Florida companies selling water softeners
If you get offered a free water test, beware — it may end up sinking you. Florida, you may have heard, is a sunny place for shady people. We’ve had that reputation ever since the first grinning huckster sold an acre of swampland to an unsuspecting Yankee, promising it was “waterfront” property.
Gov. DeSantis announces return of Michelle Branham to Elder Affairs agency
Half of DeSantis' health care-related agency heads for his second term have been named. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration in his second term continues to take shape, with the Governor announcing Michelle Branham will return as the Secretary of the Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA). The Governor made the announcement...
Investigations, scandals suggest Florida should think twice — at least — before paying company $1.5M
As we enter the season of giving, it seems that employees of a Mississippi-based accounting firm with a lucrative Florida contract have allegedly been caught gifting themselves funds intended to help citizens in need. The firm, Horne LLP, is currently facing possible investigation following reports that some employees intentionally mismanaged the administration of a federal $147 million relief fund for Louisiana homeowners, receiving money themselves from the very grant program they were contracted to administer for individuals in actual need.
Kent Stermon, NE Florida political powerhouse and confidant of Ron DeSantis, found dead Thursday
He had just been discharged from the hospital after a stroke. Details continue to emerge Friday after one of the most connected political figures in Northeast Florida died just hours after being discharged from hospital for a stroke. Kent Stermon was found dead in his car at the Mayport Post...
Florida Justice Association: Lawsuits serve as ‘scapegoat’ in Florida property insurance crisis
Florida’s property insurance crisis, which has seen six companies fail this year as premiums have drastically increased and other companies have canceled policies, isn’t the fault of rampant lawsuits, the Florida Justice Association (FJA) said. The trial lawyer group reacted to the proclamation from legislative leaders for a...
Last Call for 12.7.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Breaking: Rep. Joe Harding has been indicted on federal wire fraud and money laundering charges. Read more here. ___. Florida House...
Joe Gruters announces bid for RNC Treasurer
The outgoing Republican Party of Florida state Chair boasts ties to Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) Chair Joe Gruters is launching a bid for Treasurer of the Republican National Committee (RNC). “We have had tremendous success here in Florida,” Gruters told Florida Politics. “My whole...
Jennifer Sweet: Investing in Florida’s communities is investing in our future
Florida is our community. This is our future. In my role as the leader of Aetna Better Health of Florida, a CVS Health company, I get to channel energy to improve the well-being of our communities, and I’m particularly excited about the investments we’ve been making to address housing needs and food insecurity.
Despite Hurricane Ian, Florida’s October revenues beat expectations by $140M
'The immediate response to inflation is an increase in sales tax collections that reflects the higher prices. Persistent inflation conditions, however, ultimately suppress collections.'. Florida received $3.23 billion in revenues in October, about $141.4 million above state economists’ projections, a monthly revenue report released by the Office of Economic and...
Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez to Air Force chief: Put space training center in Space Coast
'Locating STARCOM and Space Delta 13 in Florida means tapping the most innovative military training technology hub in the country.'. Florida’s top aerospace and defense industry boosters, led by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, are asking U.S. Air Force leaders to put a new space training headquarters in the Space Coast.
AmeriHealth Caritas Florida earns multicultural health care distinction from NCQA
AmeriHealth Caritas Florida received top marks across the survey. AmeriHealth Caritas Florida has earned the Multicultural Health Care Distinction from the National Committee for Quality Assurance. The Medicaid managed care plan, which serves seven Florida counties, was recognized for its excellence in providing services to meet the diverse cultural and...
Space junk seen as threat to Florida’s protected reefs, fisheries
“Space junk, bombs, atomic lasers falling from the sky,” the B-52s’ Fred Schneider sings. “Where’s my umbrella?”. A joke posed in three decades-old college rock song nonetheless comes to mind, as, indeed, what do you do with things falling out of the sky? There aren’t a lot of answers for that at the moment.
Political stuntman lampoons Ron DeSantis in Deerfield Beach’s holiday display
A 7-foot likeness of the Governor is an homage to 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.'. Broward County might be one of a handful one counties that did not prefer Gov. Ron DeSantis in last month’s election, but the Governor is starring in the latest installation from the area’s perennial political stunt artist.
