Federal Prosecutors Investigate FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Over UST/Luna Collapse
While the crypto market still hasn’t fully digested the insolvency of FTX, U.S. federal prosecutors are investigating whether FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried played a role in the collapse of TerraUSD (UST) and Luna. The stablecoin UST lost its peg to $1 in May 2022, triggering the collapse of the...
Binance US Removes Trading Fee For Ethereum Pairs
Binance US has announced that the exchange has now dropped trading fees for the four main Ethereum trading pairs. After Zero Trading Fees For Bitcoin, Binance Has Expanded Policy To Ethereum. Back in June of this year, the US division of the crypto exchange Binance enacted a zero trading fees...
Audited And Fully Collateralized: Here’s Why Binance Remains The Best Bet
The fall of FTX saw crypto exchanges like Binance being put under the microscope in recent weeks. However, the crypto exchange has taken the criticism in stride and in turn, has been able to set even higher standards of operations for all exchanges across the space. The most recent developments, including a full audit by an external party, have cemented Binance’s dominance as the leading crypto exchange in the world.
Are You Looking For A High-Profit Ratio From Low-Value Crypto Coins Like Shiba Inu & Quant? Big Eyes Coin Is Made For You!
Versatility is the perfect word to describe the excellent market of cryptocurrencies. This market rose to prominence after the launch of Bitcoin (BTC). To date, it has seen around 12000 altcoins, and every coin has a different aim and idea. Shiba Inu (SHIB) took the market by surprise when it defeated a legend like Dogecoin (DOGE). The launch of Quant (QNT) also impressed the world with the unique idea of the agnostic gateway.
By The Numbers: How Many Millions Did Mr. Wonderful Lose In FTX Catastrophe?
Investor Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary gave more details about his participation in failed crypto exchange FTX and his insight on its former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). The crypto trading venue lost billions of its customers’ funds, including O’Leary and other prominent investment firms. In an...
Jeff Booth Believes Only BTC Will Survive: Why He’s Wrong and 5 Cryptos Set to Stay
The centralized structure of most cryptocurrencies will prove to be fatal for the industry, says bitcoin maximalist Jeff Booth. He predicts that the entire crypto ecosystem is going to zero, except bitcoin. “All of crypto is trying to rebuild a financial system that we already have based on manipulation and...
Ignite Your Crypto Portfolio With Any Of These Crypto Tokens – Avalanche, Cardano, and Big Eyes
Every crypto trader would tell you that 2022 has been a terrible year. The prices of cryptocurrencies have dipped massively. While many noobs have sold their holdings, the experts still expect a market reversal sooner or later. When this happens, there is a likelihood that only traders with reliable projects in their wallets will benefit. Weak projects may fail to lift off.
Crypto-Storage Recommendations: How To Overcome The Fear Of Fraud?
And over 300 million users in almost 150 countries demonstrate the widespread interest in cryptocurrencies. How did everything develop so rapidly? Maybe it’s because using them is easier than going to a bank, they help you save money on fees, and they’re available to everyone who wants to start investing.
Hong Kong To Prepare New Legislation Targeting Crypto Exchange Service Providers
The recent FTX fiasco not only shattered the spirit of crypto traders and triggered probes into various crypto companies but also pushed global law authorities to tighten regulations and set an eye on crypto exchange service providers. Similarly, following the footsteps of other jurisdictions, lawmakers in Hong Kong have proposed...
Three Essential Cryptocurrencies For Buyers In The Ongoing Bear Market – XRP, Cardano and Big Eyes Coin
There has never been a bear market quite like this in crypto history. Spanning over five months, it is the longest bear market in crypto history and by far the most brutal. When it inevitably comes to an end, it will surely be remembered for countless events, such as Bitcoin’s numerous dips past its physiological $20,000 support mark and Ethereum’s slump past $1000. Until then, members of the cryptocurrency industry must do all they can to ensure the safety and continuity of their businesses in this harsh climate.
The Block CEO Resigns After Ties With FTX Come To Light
The crypto market is struggling to get out of a bearish period mainly caused by the collapse of FTX. Yet, the infamous crypto exchange continues to bring down companies and prominent crypto personalities. This time, Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto news website The Block, resigned after failing to disclose...
Is The XRP Lawsuit Ending Soon? Top Ripple Lawyer Weighs In
The court may soon draw the curtain on the long-standing lawsuit legal battle between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple. The SEC filed a lawsuit in December 2020. In the initial filing, the commission alleged that the payment company and its executives raised over $1.3 billion through unregistered securities offerings, XRP.
The Best DeFi Coins: Oryen Network, Tezos, And XRP
XRP and Tezos – Tokenomics. XRP is a virtual token developed by Ripple labs, a renowned company in the digital asset space. Ripple labs is a company based in the United States that focuses on developments in the blockchain network. Ripple debuted in 2012 and is responsible for developing the Ripple payment protocol. XRP’s development gave power to decentralized finance technology through a transformation of the world’s financial space. The XRP ledger (XRP’s blockchain) offers a platform where institutions, organizations, and developers worldwide can interact with each other and use the XRP token as a mode of payment.
Why The Ledger Stax Could Be A Killer App For Crypto
This week, cryptocurrency cold storage wallet manufacturer Ledger, known for its Nano S and Nano X crypto wallets, revealed its new Ledger Stax product, complete with an “E-Ink” touchscreen. In the wake of the FTX fallout and millions of dollars worth of digital assets now locked away due...
SmarterWorx Makes Buyers Bullish On Blockchain Investing, May Pull Cardano And Avalanche Holders In
The crypto bandwagon has lately flooded news headlines. Bad news, such as the collapse of crypto institutions such as Voyager Digital, Celsius, FTX, and 3AC, has generated a wave of fear sending cryptocurrency prices plummeting to all-time lows. The recent saga on FTX and its affiliate Alameda Research Group sent...
Solana And Rocketize Token Are Top Choices For Crypto Traders
Bitcoin (BTC), the very first cryptocurrency, did a great job in publicizing the idea of a digital currency to the world. When Bitcoin (BTC) first broke into the mainstream media, many people ignored it as a passing craze that would soon fizzle out. However, as time passed, the crypto asset proved the naysayers wrong. Now, the crypto market is worth billions of dollars as more and more coins make their debut each day. With so many attractive features, many traders are also venturing into the crypto market to build their financial fortunes.
Experts Suggest Sparklo (SPRK) As Best Alternative Investment Over ChainLink (LINK) And Stellar (XLM)
Investors must look for profitable cryptos as the cryptocurrency market corrects from the previous bearish trend. Many cryptocurrencies were affected by the last general bearish trend, leaving some cryptos losing every value while others declined. It has then been challenging to find a cryptocurrency that has not been affected by the bearish sentiment or will provide gains in the coming months.
Looking To Maximize Profits In The Bear Market? Buy Rocketize, Loopring, And Ethereum
The crypto market is currently experiencing a large influx of new tokens. However, not all of these tokens would enjoy a significant rise in value over time. Thus, if you’re looking to maximize your gains in the crypto space, especially in the current bear market, consider buying Rocketize (JATO), Loopring (LRC), and Ethereum (ETH).
wBTC Chain Network Set For Global Adoption ICO Presale LIVE
WBTC Chain Network, a public blockchain protocol network built on EVM-based wBTC and a new ecosystem that boosts BTC and enables the development of NFT, Games, and user-friendly apps, has unveiled its coin. The team believes Web3 is designed for everyone in the cryptocurrency industry. wBTC Chain is a decentralized...
