Nashville, TN

Comments / 4

Peanut
3d ago

Bond should have been a large amount. With that small amount he will be out in 30 minutes. Should have been charged with attemped murder.

Reply(1)
3
 

WSMV

Arrests made in Dickson gun shop theft

The Metro Fair Board hosted a public hearing on Thursday about the proposed renovations to the racetrack at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The cases of flu reported in dogs has increased in the past weeks. Leann Rimes concert postponed because of illness. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Leann Rimes' concert scheduled...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run threatened to kill President in May

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man whom Metro Nashville Police are familiar with has died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run incident that took place ten days ago. On Wednesday, November 30, 56-year-old Paul Nevels was in the middle of the roadway when he was struck by an unknown vehicle driving in front of St. Ann Church on Charlotte Avenue, police said. He succumbed to his injuries on Dec. 8.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Man accused of threatening Hermitage homeless camp with shotgun

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody after he reportedly used a shotgun to threaten homeless people in the Hermitage area of Nashville, according to an arrest document. The warrant said police were at the intersection of Andrew Jackson Parkway and Old Hickory Boulevard and heard a loud pop — believed to […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Pedestrian dies 10 days after hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run accident that took place a ten days ago. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 56-year-old Paul Nevels was in the middle of the roadway when he was struck by an unknown vehicle driving on 5101 Charlotte Pike. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man shot by car thieves in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex in Antioch where a man was severely injured in what appears to be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. According to MNPD, a man pulled into the parking lot...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Four children found near train tracks, mother arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A call to police from a mother looking for her four children led to officers discovering a home in squalor and children living in deplorable conditions in the Cayce Homes neighborhood on Wednesday. According to the arrest affidavits, 23-year-old Takeeva Brown called Metro Nashville Police around...
NASHVILLE, TN
thunder1320.com

Woman suspected in car thefts, including some in Coffee County

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in identifying the female and the vehicle in these pictures . She is a suspect in several auto burglaries and thefts around the Beechgrove and Manchester area. The tag on the vehicle is stolen as well. If you have any information,...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
WSMV

VIDEO: Alleged porch ‘grinches’ steal furniture from home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police say detectives are looking for two “Grinches” who stole porch furniture from a home in East Nashville. Ring home surveillance footage shows the alleged porch pirates stealing two chairs from a home off Stainback Avenue on Friday. The video shows they grabbed...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police search for man who removed convulsing woman from car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for a man who removed and abandoned a woman as she was having convulsions in his vehicle. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, surveillance video shows a man moving a convulsing woman from the passenger seat of his car to the pavement of a Mapco gas station.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Armed Burglary Suspect Steals Electronics and Gaming Consoles From Nashville Home

December 7, 2022 – Midtown Hills Precinct detectives are working to identify a man who, on October 28, broke into a home on Lealand Lane and stole hundreds of dollars’ worth of electronics and gaming consoles. The suspect (seen in attached surveillance photos) kicked the back door in and took a PlayStation 4, two Nintendo Switch consoles, and two hard drives.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

