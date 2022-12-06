ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Record Breaking Parachute Jumper Dead at 94

Retired Air Force Col. Joseph Kittinger, whose parachute jump from almost 20 miles above the Earth stood as a world record for more than 50 years, died on Friday in Florida at the age of 94. AP reports that he died of lung cancer. Kittinger, whose plane was shot down over Vietnam in May 1972 and spent almost a year being tortured in a prisoner of war camp, gained worldwide fame in 1959-60 for three jumps over 10 months from high above the Earth. He almost died during his first attempt when he lost consciousness but was saved when his automatic chute opened. Kittinger’s record jump came on Aug. 16, 1960, in the New Mexico desert. He held the record until 2012 when Austrian Felix Baumgartner jumped from 24 miles above the New Mexico desert, an effort in which Kittinger served as an adviser. Kittinger is survived by his wife, Sherri. View this post on Instagram A post shared by FELIX BAUMGARTNER (@therealfelixbaumgartner) Read it at AP
Off-duty FBI agent fatally shoots person at DC metro station

Authorities say an off-duty FBI agent fatally shot someone on a metro train platform at Washington, D.C.'s Metro Center station in the heart of the city's downtown area. Ashan M. Benedict, the executive assistant chief of police at the Metropolitan Police Department, said, the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. at the busy station just as the evening rush of commuters were traveling on the city's Red Line, one of the transit system's busiest.
