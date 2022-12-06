Read full article on original website
16-year-old wanted in double Freeport shooting
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police said Friday they are on the hunt for a 16-year-old who shot two men Thursday in the 600 block of W. Avon Street. According to police, the shooting happened at 4:50 p.m. An 18-year-old and 20-year-old victim were injured. Both were taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital, and the 18-year-old […]
WIFR
Two hurt duirng Avon Street shooting in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a Thursday shooting in Freeport. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday on W. Avon Street. Freeport police say they have identified a suspect, but details about any charges haven’t been released at this time. This...
Driver flees Rockford Police, crashes into empty house
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say two men were arrested late Wednesday after fleeing police and crashing into an empty house on Broadway. According to police, officers tried to stop a car in the 2600 block of Broadway around 10:25 p.m., but the driver sped away. The car crashed into a house in the […]
WIFR
Two shot during attempted robbery on Avon Street in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Two young men are recovering from non-life-threatening gunshot injuries after a person they knew tried to rob them Thursday. Just before 5 p.m., Freeport police dispatched to the 600 block of W. Avon Street. At the scene, police found two men, ages 18 and 20, suffering...
Rockford Police arrest man with a satchel full of cocaine
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said a Monday traffic stop lead to a drug bust after officers found a satchel of cocaine in the suspect’s car. According to police, Kenneth Fuzzell-Partee, 24, was the subject of a traffic stop in the area of 9th Street and 12th Avenue around 1:50 a.m. on Monday. Inside […]
WIFR
Police search for suspect in break-in at Chicken Hop in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators need the public’s help identifying a suspect in a restaurant break-in. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday at Chicken Hop, 3511 E. State St. in Rockford. Police responded to the alarm and found the front doors and windows of the restaurant had...
Homicide suspect caught one year after Mason Hada’s death
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Police have caught the suspect in local teenager Mason Hada’s car crash death more than a year after the incident. The U.S. Fugitive Task Force arrested Deahri Steele, 19, in Detroit on Thursday. According to Rockford Police, he fatally struck Hada, then 16, in August 2021 on his way home from […]
Trio arrested following armed robbery in Illinois, chase through Beloit, police say
BELOIT, Wis. — Police in Beloit arrested three people who they said led officers on a chase through much of the city following an armed robbery in northern Illinois. In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said the chase “involved a significant portion of the city” and ended when the vehicle crashed into one occupied vehicle and several more...
Teen gets 40 years for carjacking, shooting at Aurora Wendy's that paralyzed mother of 2
A 17-year-old boy will spend 40 years in prison for his role in a carjacking and shooting in Aurora that left a woman paralyzed.
Police recover several bullet casings in east side neighborhood
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police recovered several shell casings Thursday morning in a neighborhood near East Towne Mall. Someone in the area called police after finding multiple shell casings in the 2000 block of Portage Road around 10:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they found around 10 more shell casings. No injuries were reported and no property was damaged. Authorities...
MyStateline.com
Man wanted in Freeport armed robbery of 81-year-old woman arrested in South Dakota
Police have arrested a man for the attempted robbery of an 81-year-old woman in Freeport last month. Man wanted in Freeport armed robbery of 81-year-old …. Police have arrested a man for the attempted robbery of an 81-year-old woman in Freeport last month. 21 students graduate from GoodGrads program. The...
YAHOO!
DeKalb police arrest suspect in murder of 17-year-old at candlelight vigil
DeKalb police confirmed one of the suspects involved in a shooting at a candlelight vigil in late November had been arrested. DeKalb police said that at 6:18 p.m. on Nov. 27, officers responded to 2051 Flat Shoals Road in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they found 17-year-old Ian Hagerty dead.
MyStateline.com
Homicide suspect caught 1 year after crash that killed East High School football player
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Stellantis announced they won't be closing their Belvidere plant, but keeping it idle. This came as a shock to the more than 14-hundred employees that will be getting laid off. in the recent bargaining agreement between the union and company, it was put in place that the plant couldn't officially close.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Accident With Injuries, Possible Vehicle on Fire
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. On I-39 just South of the bypass. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. One vehicle might be on fire. Not confirmed. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears that at least one person is possibly injured. It is...
Man arrested, accused of pointing gun at person at Brodhead bar
BRODHEAD, Wis. — A Beloit man was arrested after police said he pointed a gun at another customer at a Brodhead bar over the weekend. In a news release Thursday, Brodhead Police Chief Chris Hughes said the 22-year-old man pointed a gun at another man around 1:40 a.m. Sunday following a disturbance at a bar in the 1100 block of...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Carjacking in Rockford
Sources are reporting a carjacking. This one happened in the area of Blackstone and Belden. Unknown if it is related to the other carjacking/robbery. Sources said the suspects stole a Hyundai Elantra. Suspect is allegedly described as a Black male, approx. 19 years old,. 5’10, 150 lbs, wearing a Black...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Approx. 300 traffic stops in Winnebago County in the last 72 hours
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. We keep everyone...
nrgmediadixon.com
Driver Facing DUI Charge Following Fiery Head-on Crash Sends One to the Hospital
On Monday evening, Ogle County Deputies, along with Lynn Scott Rock EMS were dispatched to the intersection of North Illinois Route 251 and East Lindenwood Road for a two-vehicle accident with injuries. It was further reported that one vehicle on scene was fully engulfed in flames from the accident. After...
Man, suspected in Wisconsin Culvers robberies, now wanted for armed robbery at Best Buy
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police are trying to identify a man wanted for a string of robberies to Culver’s restaurants throughout southern Wisconsin, who is now wanted for an armed robbery at a Janesville Best Buy. Janesville Police said the suspect stole two Macbook computers on Monday evening after displaying a black handgun in the […]
Police searching for Grinch stealing Christmas decorations in Sycamore
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole Christmas decorations from outside a home in Sycamore. Police said the suspect was caught on surveillance video taking down the lighted displays. They then drove off in an SUV. Law enforcement says other Christmas decorations have been stolen in the area. […]
