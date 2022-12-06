ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

16-year-old wanted in double Freeport shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police said Friday they are on the hunt for a 16-year-old who shot two men Thursday in the 600 block of W. Avon Street. According to police, the shooting happened at 4:50 p.m. An 18-year-old and 20-year-old victim were injured. Both were taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital, and the 18-year-old […]
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Two hurt duirng Avon Street shooting in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a Thursday shooting in Freeport. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday on W. Avon Street. Freeport police say they have identified a suspect, but details about any charges haven’t been released at this time. This...
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Two shot during attempted robbery on Avon Street in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Two young men are recovering from non-life-threatening gunshot injuries after a person they knew tried to rob them Thursday. Just before 5 p.m., Freeport police dispatched to the 600 block of W. Avon Street. At the scene, police found two men, ages 18 and 20, suffering...
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Police search for suspect in break-in at Chicken Hop in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators need the public’s help identifying a suspect in a restaurant break-in. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday at Chicken Hop, 3511 E. State St. in Rockford. Police responded to the alarm and found the front doors and windows of the restaurant had...
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Trio arrested following armed robbery in Illinois, chase through Beloit, police say

BELOIT, Wis. — Police in Beloit arrested three people who they said led officers on a chase through much of the city following an armed robbery in northern Illinois. In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said the chase “involved a significant portion of the city” and ended when the vehicle crashed into one occupied vehicle and several more...
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police recover several bullet casings in east side neighborhood

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police recovered several shell casings Thursday morning in a neighborhood near East Towne Mall. Someone in the area called police after finding multiple shell casings in the 2000 block of Portage Road around 10:15 a.m. ﻿ When officers arrived, they found around 10 more shell casings. No injuries were reported and no property was damaged. Authorities...
MADISON, WI
YAHOO!

DeKalb police arrest suspect in murder of 17-year-old at candlelight vigil

DeKalb police confirmed one of the suspects involved in a shooting at a candlelight vigil in late November had been arrested. DeKalb police said that at 6:18 p.m. on Nov. 27, officers responded to 2051 Flat Shoals Road in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they found 17-year-old Ian Hagerty dead.
DEKALB, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Accident With Injuries, Possible Vehicle on Fire

Sources are reporting an automobile accident. On I-39 just South of the bypass. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. One vehicle might be on fire. Not confirmed. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears that at least one person is possibly injured. It is...
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Carjacking in Rockford

Sources are reporting a carjacking. This one happened in the area of Blackstone and Belden. Unknown if it is related to the other carjacking/robbery. Sources said the suspects stole a Hyundai Elantra. Suspect is allegedly described as a Black male, approx. 19 years old,. 5’10, 150 lbs, wearing a Black...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Approx. 300 traffic stops in Winnebago County in the last 72 hours

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. We keep everyone...

