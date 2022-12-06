Phoenix police identify victim in fatal hit-and-run crash; investigation remains ongoing

Phoenix police were investigating a hit-and-run that killed one woman near 26th Avenue and Jackson Street in Phoenix early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the area just before 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday to reports of a woman down on the roadway, according to a Phoenix police statement.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive woman, now identified as 61-year-old Kathleen McGuire, on the ground with obvious signs of trauma, Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.

Witnesses told officers that the woman was struck by a four-door passenger vehicle that fled the area after the collision, Krynsky said.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to treat McGuire, but she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives then responded to take over the investigation which preliminary information indicates that a dark colored sedan was traveling west on Jackson Street when it struck McGuire while she was lying in the roadway, Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Scherer said.

The sedan fled the scene after the collision.

The roadway remained closed as detectives continued to investigate.

No other information had been released.

