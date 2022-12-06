Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cost of living: Woman, 78, lives in bedroom to keep warm
A 78-year-old woman has described how she spends most of her time living in her bedroom because she cannot afford to heat the rest of her home. Audrey Roberts said she has been like this for years and is used to it, but this is the coldest she has known.
BBC
Nurses bitten and screens smashed - life in A&E
Busy, noisy, highly stressful - and sometimes violent. This is the reality of A&E as the NHS gears up for what will be an incredibly difficult winter. That much is clear from the experience of staff and patients at Royal Berkshire Hospital's emergency department. Like all units, it is struggling...
BBC
Liverpool Council: Troubled authority has turned corner, mayor says
Troubled Liverpool Council has "turned a corner" after months of supervision by government commissioners, the city's mayor has said. The authority has been under pressure ever since a damning report highlighted issues of financial mismanagement and a toxic culture. Whitehall officials have said they are now "optimistic" about the progress...
BBC
Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears
Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
BBC
'If I buy a bus ticket I can't eat for two days' - asylum seeker Aymen
Aymen Alkhawlani wakes each morning and asks himself the same question: Do I buy a bus ticket and go hungry, or eat and be alone?. Such dilemmas are familiar to people in the UK asylum system. With most barred from working, they rely on UK government support. Typically this is...
BBC
Coroner to write to Tesco after Conwy paddleboard death
A coroner plans to write to the UK government and Tesco to raise concerns over the safety of paddleboards. Emma Powell, 24, from Llandudno, died in July while out in the River Conwy estuary on a paddleboard sold by Tesco. Senior coroner John Gittins delivered a verdict of accidental death...
BBC
The big challenges of having a night out in Scotland
This ought to be one of the busiest weekends of the year for festive revelries - for workplace colleagues, sports clubs, friends and families to go out at night. After two years where Covid restrictions killed off the party spirit, there's a lot of catching up to do. But the...
BBC
Pair starved children in Glasgow house piled with rubbish
A man and woman have been found guilty of neglecting four young children who were starved and forced to live in a house piled with rubbish. Shane Curran, 47, and Nicola McCall, 44, exposed the three girls and one boy to drugs - including amphetamine - while living in the dirty "dump" of a house in Glasgow's southside.
BBC
Newcastle Whey Aye wheel doubts mount amid delays
Mounting doubts surround plans to build Europe's biggest observation wheel in Newcastle. Dubbed the "Whey Aye" wheel, the 460ft (140m) structure on Spillers Wharf would be taller than the London Eye. Work had been due to begin in 2020 but has been repeatedly delayed. Developers behind the £100m project say...
BBC
One killed in explosion at flats in Jersey
One person has died after an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey. About a dozen people are missing and two are being treated in hospital after the explosion on Pier Road in St Helier just before 04:00 GMT. Searches are under way and Chief of Police Robin Smith...
Jeremy Hunt to outline plans for shake-up of City regulation
Chancellor expected to target senior managers’ regime and ringfencing rules in 30-point package
New Cumbria coalmine ‘like opening a Betamax factory’, says Tim Farron
Cumbrian Lib Dem MP condemns decision to give green light to Britain’s first new coalmine in 30 years
Tories continue to appal as Labour schmoozes a newly receptive City set | John Crace
As ministers proved again they’ve lost the plot, Keir Starmer sought to show business bigwigs his is the party to back
Mark Harper refuses to deny No 10 or Treasury pushed for driver-only trains
MPs question transport secretary about reports government stipulation may have scuppered rail deal
Thousands of British Gas customers still waiting for help as cold sets in
Around 20% of all households with a traditional prepayment meter are yet to receive vouchers from energy suppliers
BBC
Coldest night of 2022 as Scots struggle with energy bills
Temperatures have sunk to the lowest level of the year in Scotland as many cut back on spending to stay warm. Forecasters recorded -9.2C at Eskdalemuir in Dumfries and Galloway on Friday night. Snow and ice weather warnings have been extended to most parts of the country this weekend. It...
BBC
Police aim to identify woman over report of fraudulent driving test
Police have released a picture of a woman officers are aiming to identify in connection with an alleged fraudulent driving test. Derbyshire Police said it happened in Quintin Road, Derby, on 18 November, when staff became concerned one of the women present might have been taking a test on behalf of another person.
BBC
Independence one of three viable options for Wales, say experts
The way Wales is currently governed is "not sustainable", according to a new report. The Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales said it would examine three "viable" options for the future, including independence. The commission was set up last year as part of a deal between the Welsh...
BBC
Air passengers told to expect 'serious disruption'
People face "serious disruption" at UK airports over Christmas due to planned strikes by border staff, the home secretary has warned. Suella Braverman said people should "think carefully" about their plans as "they may well be impacted". Staff at six airports will stage walkouts from 23 December to Boxing Day...
BBC
Haverfordwest paddleboarder deaths 'tragic and avoidable'
The deaths of four people on a paddleboarding trip was "tragic and avoidable", a report has said. The organisation of the trip on the River Cleddau on 30 October 2021 was strongly criticised by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch MAIB. Paul O'Dwyer, 42, Morgan Rogers, 24, Nicola Wheatley, 40, and...
Comments / 0