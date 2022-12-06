Three people have died and several are missing, authorities say, after an explosion and fire at a block of flats in Jersey.“Around a dozen” residents are missing following a blast in St Helier on the south of the island, according to Robin Smith, the chief officer of the States of Jersey Police.One person is still in hospital but not in a serious condition, while two people who were being treated earlier had been released, he said.Fire crews were called last night after residents around the Haut du Mont flats reported smelling gas.Video footage and photographs showed smoke billowing above the...

30 MINUTES AGO