It seems like every person who tuned into the first three episodes of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries on Thursday night was looking for something different. Some wanted to hear the couple discuss racism within the royal family, others just wanted to see more photos of the Sussexes’ two children. But if you watched to hear more about Harry and Meghan’s relationship with Prince William and Princess Kate, you may have been disappointed. The Cambridges weren’t mentioned too much throughout the the first installment of the series, in fact they were only brought up once when Meghan revealed the story of the first time she met her future sister-in-law, and it actually sounds like quite the awkward experience.

1 DAY AGO