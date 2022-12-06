Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
"What can you do besides look up to her? She's literally tennis" - Alycia Parks on her practice session with Serena Williams
American youngster Alycia Parks, a self-described Serena Williams fan, has hit a bit of a purple patch in recent weeks — having lifted the biggest title of her career at the WTA 125K event in Andorra. Taking time out between celebrating the most important win of her career, the...
BET
Serena Williams Launches New Lifestyle Brand Focused On Recovery
Serena Williams is a champion on and off the tennis court and on Thursday, the superstar athlete launched her newest venture, "Will Perform," a brand that has been several years in the making to help athletes recover from post-workout muscle aches. According to WWD, her five topical products include, Will...
NBC Sports
Federer reflects on calling Nadal to play last match of career
Tennis legend Roger Federer did not hesitate to ask longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal to play the last doubles match of his career. The 20-time Grand Slam champion reflected on the heartfelt moment of calling the Spaniard star after this year’s U.S. Open, requesting his participation at the 2022 Laver Cup.
Nick Bollettieri, One of the Greatest Tennis Coaches of All Time, Dies at 91
Nick Bollettieri, who coached many of tennis’ greatest athletes, died Sunday at his home in Bradenton, Florida, at the age of 91. Bollettieri, who was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2014 despite never having played the game professionally, produced an astounding 10 international No. 1 players by the end of his career, from Andre Agassi to the Williams sisters. Nicholas James Bollettieri was born in Pelham, New York, on July 31, 1931 to a pair of Italian immigrants. Having barely touched a racket before, he began coaching the sport to support himself through law school, reportedly...
Allyson Felix Wins SI’s 2022 Muhammad Ali Legacy Award
The 11-time Olympic medalist retired from competition in July at age 36, ending her legendary athletic career.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
WNBA Star Brittney Griner and Wife Cherelle Griner’s Relationship Timeline
Love and basketball. Brittney Griner is one of the best athletes in the WNBA — and she always has her sweetheart, Cherelle Griner, cheering her on from the sidelines. The Olympic gold medalist and the teacher met as undergraduates at Baylor University in Texas while Brittney was making a name for herself as one of […]
Popculture
US Open Tennis Champ Reveals Wedding Photos: 'Best Weekend of Our Lives'
A tennis champion is now a married woman. Australian tennis star Storm Sanders married Loughlin Hunter late last month and adopted her husband's last name. The wedding took place in Australia, and a handful of WTA players were in attendance, including Sam Stosur, Maddison Inglis, Priscilla Hon, Alicia Molik, Ellen Perez, Lizette Cabrera and Jaimee Fourlis. Daria Saville, Jessica Moore and Sam Harris were bridesmaids, according to Women's Tennis Blog.
Rory McIlroy Reacts To What Tiger Woods Told His Son
Tiger Woods made waves recently when he revealed that he's been trying to teach his son the game of golf by modeling his swing after Rory McIlroy's rather than his own. Naturally, word of that got back to McIlroy himself. Appearing on Inside the NBA this week, McIlroy said he...
tennisuptodate.com
Osaka looking forward to return to action in 2023: "Definitely looking forward to doing a lot of stuff but I am a tennis player"
Naomi Osaka is ready to play some tennis in 2023 as she hasn't played that much tennis lately and certainly not a high level. This past season has been very interesting for Osaka as she was able to find joy in playing tennis again but there hasn't been much success. She's had a few good promising showings but overall never looked like the old Osaka.
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas all too chummy ahead of The Match
Hopefully, The Match itself is better than the pre-tournament press conference. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are set to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on Saturday evening under the lights at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. On Wednesday, a Zoom call with all four players failed to create the hype often associated with a boxing match; this was more of a meeting of a mutual admiration society — with a few subtle digs.
Laurie Hernandez's Girlfriend Charlotte Drury Reveals Year-Long Secret Crush on the Olympian
The couple celebrated their second anniversary this week Even Olympians experience unrequited love. In an Instagram post, Charlotte Drury said she pined for her now-girlfriend Laurie Hernandez for a whole year before the two became a couple. Drury, 26, celebrated their two-year anniversary with a sweet message for the 22-year-old Olympic gymnast on Tuesday. "Two whole years (not counting the year I spent secretly pining after you). My hot date, my best friend, my favorite person," Drury, a trampoline gymnast, wrote alongside a slideshow of some mirror selfies...
Who Is Soccer Star Karim Benzema’s Model Girlfriend Jordan Ozuna?
Find out who Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema is dating and where you may have seen the American model before.
Steph Curry Reacts to Brittney Griner Returning Home
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is happy that WNBA star Brittney Griner is free
NBA Stars LeBron James, Steph Curry, Dwyane Wade Cheer Brittney Griner's Release: 'It's a Great Day'
"Kudos to the President, kudos to Kamala Harris," James said on TNF in The Shop Thursday night Brittney Griner is back on American soil, and the NBA's biggest stars are celebrating. "I think it's a great day," LeBron James said on TNF in The Shop Thursday night after the news that Griner was heading back home after nearly 10 months in Russian custody. "For us as Americans, I think having BG back, in the sports world, just having her family's back, I know her wife misses her and...
GolfWRX
Justin Thomas dines at one of the most exclusive restaurants in the world…with elite company
If you’re invited to a restaurant, that’s a nice thing. If you’re invited to Rao’s, that’s a privilege. The exclusive 10-table eatery in Harlem has no reservation list – you are ‘it’ or not, and ‘not’ doesn’t get you in.
Roger Federer denied entry to Wimbledon grounds by overly eager security guard
Diehard Wimbledon fans know how hard it can be to get into the grounds of the famed tennis tournament, with spectators often camping overnight to get in a pole position to join a seemingly endless queue just for a chance to watch the championships.
Ryan Lochte and Wife Kayla Are Expecting Third Baby Together
Ryan Lochte and wife Kayla Lochte are parents to daughter Liv Rae, 3, and son Caiden Zane, 4 Ryan Lochte is adding another little one to his family. The Olympian, 38, and wife Kayla, 31, announced in a joint Instagram post on Friday that they're expecting their third baby together. "Lochte baby #3 on the way, in June again of course!😜," they captioned the joint post, joking about the fact that their third baby will follow suit of older siblings Liv Rae, 3, and son Caiden Zane, 4, both born in June. The video...
