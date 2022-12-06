Nick Bollettieri, who coached many of tennis’ greatest athletes, died Sunday at his home in Bradenton, Florida, at the age of 91. Bollettieri, who was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2014 despite never having played the game professionally, produced an astounding 10 international No. 1 players by the end of his career, from Andre Agassi to the Williams sisters. Nicholas James Bollettieri was born in Pelham, New York, on July 31, 1931 to a pair of Italian immigrants. Having barely touched a racket before, he began coaching the sport to support himself through law school, reportedly...

