Check each day for Treasure Coast high school sports scores for the week of Dec. 5-10

Friday's scores

Boys Basketball

Treasure Coast 67, Centennial 63 : Remi Dieujuste scored 16 points and Tyson Wilson also scored 16 points and added seven assists to lead the Titans (4-1) to a road win.

Ty Owens scored all of his game-high 23 points in the second half in the loss for the Eagles (4-3).

South Fork 46, Jensen Beach 40 : Imarion Stanberry scored nine points and Nick Chang along with Loghan Downie each added eight points to help the Bulldogs (5-1) win on the road.

Grayson Lorello and Phillip Clark each scored 13 points in the loss for the Falcons (0-7).

Pine School 46, Boca Christian 30 : Shiv Patel scored 19 points to send the Knights (6-0) to their sixth win in a row to start the season.

Girls Basketball

Sebastian River 42, Treasure Coast 34 : Daphne Gibson scored a game-high 14 points to lead the Sharks (4-2) to victory. Jayda Pickard added 10 points and Samiya Adams chipped in eight points for Sebastian River.

Jada Parson scored 10 points and Tashauna Pinto added eight points in the loss for the Titans (5-4).

Boys Soccer

St. Edward’s 3, Jupiter Christian 1 : Brogan Buck scored a goal and added an assist as the Pirates (8-0-1) kept their unbeaten streak going. Brandon Cochrane and Patricio Argote also found the back of the net and Will Kourakis added an assist for St. Edward’s.

St. Edward’s 41, Calvary Christian 16 : Gaby Collazo scored a game-high 15 points to lead the way for the Pirates (6-3). Adterria Holloway and Dhanika Perez each scored six points for St. Edward’s.

Girls Soccer

Pine School 6, St. Edward's 0 : Giovanna Waksman netted a hat trick and added an assist to lead the way for the Knights (7-0). Keziah Anderson added a goal and an assist, Annabelle Baldwin and Dalia Leonard scored one goal apiece, Brennan Troup picked up one assist and Justina Southern made two saves in goal to hold a clean sheet for Pine School.

Meagan Baker made 13 saves in the loss for the Pirates (1-5-1).

Thursday’s scores

Boys Basketball

John Carroll Catholic 54, Jensen Beach 35 : Aidan Singleton scored 10 points and added six assists and six rebounds to lead the way for the Rams (4-1). Wilky Denaud also scored 10 points and added five rebounds, Aaron McFarlane scored nine points and Robert Jones chipped in eight points for John Carroll.

Landyn Shaddinser and Grayson Lorello each scored 10 points in the loss for the Falcons (0-6).

South Fork 55, Fort Pierce Central 46 : Nick Chang scored 16 points and Loghan Downie added 15 points as the Bulldogs (4-1) rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to earn the win.

Justin Beall and Imarion Stanberry each added 10 points for South Fork.

Christian Maxon hit seven 3-pointers for all of his game-high 21 points and Josh Williams added 12 points in the loss for the Cobras (5-3).

Girls Basketball

Treasure Coast 41, Fort Pierce Central 38 : Jada Parson scored 17 points and Samorae Frederick added 10 points to lead the Titans (5-3) to victory.

Harmoni Randolph scored a game-high 21 points in the loss for the Cobras (2-5).

Jensen Beach 51, Okeechobee 39 : Lauren Cioffi had a double-double scoring 15 points and added 16 rebounds to lead the Falcons (6-1) in the win. Elizabeth Fitzwater also scored 15 points, Yasmin Newson added 11 points and Kiosha Smith pulled down 14 rebounds and scored six points for Jensen Beach.

Sanye Washington led the Brahmans (2-3) with 12 points.

Sebastian River 35, Bayside 27 : Daphne Gibson scored a game-high 13 points and Cate Holderman added seven points in the win for the Sharks (3-2).

Boys Soccer

St. Edward’s 6, John Carroll Catholic 1 : Patricio Argote netted a hat trick and added an assist to lead the way for the Pirates (6-0-1). Brogan Buck, Marlon Dato-Slattery and Patrick Macmullan all added a goal, Jah Jeune picked up three assists and Will Kourakis assisted on a goal for St. Edward’s.

Girls Soccer

South Fork 8, Okeechobee 0 : Makena Meyer scored two goals and added three assists and Chloe Ridley also netted a pair of goals to lead the Bulldogs (6-1) to their fifth win in a row. Addison Camene scored a goal and added two assists, Isabella Nogueira and Avery Wilson scored a goal apiece, Molly O’Donnell, Cadence Reed and Paige Sossi picked up one assist each and in goal, Hailey Resetar made four saves to hold a clean sheet for South Fork.

Wednesday’s scores

Boys Basketball

Martin County 82, Royal Palm Beach 44 : Elijah Duval scored 14 points and Max Schellenberg added 10 points to lead the way for the Tigers (4-2). Charlie Winter scored nine points and Brandon Brazell added eight points for Martin County, who had 12 players score on the night.

Pine School 35, S.L.A.M. 25 : Shiv Patel scored a game-high 16 points to help the Knights (5-0) remain unbeaten on the season.

Girls Basketball

Centennial 47, Benjamin 44 : Jailyn Williams scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the way for the Eagles (6-1).

Port St. Lucie 58, St. Edward’s 56 : Kynia Hughes scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Jaguars (3-5) in the win.

Gaby Collazo and Chase Nelson each scored 14 points and Adterria Holloway added 12 points for the Pirates (5-3).

Boys Soccer

Vero Beach 2, Fort Pierce Central 0 : Sam Santoro and Will Dunlap bagged goals to lead Vero (1-3-1) to its first win of the season. Hernan Simon picked up one assist and Oscar Ramirez made three saves to keep a clean sheet in goal for Vero Beach.

Girls Soccer

St. Edward’s 8, Tradition Prep 0 : Caroline Langsam and Valentina Zavala each scored two goals and added an assist to help the Pirates (1-4-1) win their first game of the season. Liz Campbell added a goal and an assist, Marissa Vatland, Natalee Rogers and Jackie Sylvia scored a goal apiece, Alma Czajkowski picked up one assist and Meagan Baker made one save in goal for St. Edward’s.

Girls Weightlifting

Vero Beach 83, St. Cloud 82, Harmony 27, Celebration 26, Gateway 2; 80, St. Cloud 71, Harmony 36, Celebration 33, Gateway 0

Carlie Kovaleski (129 pounds), Carol Martinez (139 pounds), Enyjai Tyson (169 pounds), Mollie McCain (183 pounds) and Arriana Keyes (unlimited) won their weight classes in the Olympic lifts (snatch, clean-and-jerk) and in the traditional lifts, Martinez, Ella Ripple (154 pounds), Tyson, McCain and Keyes also won their weight classes for Vero Beach.

Tuesday’s scores

Boys Basketball

Centennial 58, Fort Pierce Central 53 : Ty Owens scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Eagles (4-2) to a key District 7-7A victory early in the season.

Playing their first home game of the season, Centennial ran out to a good start as Owens and Jayson Smith each scored five points to help the Eagles lead 16-8 after the first quarter.

The Cobras (5-2) played a cleaner second quarter and thanks to seven second-quarter points from Josh Williams trailed 30-27 at halftime.

Both teams played well defensively in a low-scoring third quarter as Fort Pierce Central got as a close as a point but went into the final eight minutes trailing 41-37 trying to keep their five-game win streak intact.

Owens completed a four-point play to begin the fourth quarter, hitting a 3-pointer in the left corner and converting the foul shot to give Centennial some breathing room, but the Cobras didn’t give in.

Fort Pierce Central closed the gap to trail 49-46 with 2:40 to go but Owens drove and dished to Antwan Smith, who answered back with a 3-pointer on the left wing to make it a six-point Centennial lead.

Williams converted a driving layup to again bring the Cobras within a possession down 53-50 with 1:28 to go and after Owens split a pair from the foul line, Cobra guard Joesph Gayle knocked in a 3-pointer from the left corner to make it a one-point game with Centennial ahead 54-53 with 34.9 seconds remaining.

The Eagles broke the traps of the Fort Pierce Central defense and Owens hit Joesph Lezeau, who scored on a driving layup with 16 seconds left and the Cobras after an offensive rebound turned the ball over with a chance to tie the game.

Lezeau scored 12 points, Smith scored eight points and Zach Brown also added eight points for Centennial.

Maxon led the Cobras with 17 points and Williams added 11 for Fort Pierce Central.

Port St. Lucie 86, Vero Beach 70 : Ryan Rodriguez scored a game-high 25 points to lead the way for the Jaguars (3-3) in the win. Rodriguez has scored 83 points in his last three games and had help Tuesday as Derek Gagnon scored 18 points and TJ Schuck had a double-double scoring 14 points and added 11 rebounds for Port St. Lucie.

Derrick Davey and Jaylen Shelly led Vero (2-3) with 16 points each in the loss.

Pine School 57, Jensen Beach 52 : Shiv Patel scored a game-high 27 points and JD Long added 11 as the Knights (4-0) remained unbeaten scoring a road victory.

John Carroll Catholic 60, Okeechobee 35 : Aaron McFarlane scored a game-high 18 points, hitting five 3-pointers and Wilky Denaud added 16 points to lead the way for the Rams (3-1)

James Jaspar scored 11 points and Braydon Reynolds added 10 points in the loss for the Brahmans (4-3).

Girls Basketball

Jensen Beach 62, Somerset 43 : Elizabeth Fitzwater scored 18 points and added four steals to lead the way for the Falcons (5-1). Christen Bell added 15 points and Lauren Cioffi went for a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds for Jensen Beach.

Boys Soccer

Jensen Beach 2, Centennial 0 : Thomas Marin and Anthony Castro scored goals in the second half to lead the Falcons (3-1) to a home victory over the previously unbeaten Eagles.

David Marquez picked up an assist and Michael Hinson only needed to make three saves to hold a clean sheet in goal for Jensen Beach.

Girls Soccer

Treasure Coast 2, Jensen Beach 1 : Two goals in a span of three minutes from freshman Deanna Romero helped the Titans (2-0) rally from a halftime deficit to earn the victory.

Treasure Coast nearly opened the scoring right away as Findley Wessel rattled the crossbar with a shot and shortly after, the Falcons went ahead.

Jensen Beach freshman Carmella Leach took a feed from Lauren Kenney and chipped the ball over the Titan goalkeeper from just outside the box to make it 1-0 Falcons.

The score stood at halftime and Romero fired a warning shot early in the second half hitting the post with an effort in tight out front of the Falcon goal.

Romero hit the back of the net just after the second half water break, finding a way to strike the ball from an odd angle out to the Jensen Beach keeper’s left and fired the ball across from her right with a perfect shot into the goal.

The freshman gave Treasure Coast a lead they didn’t give up as she took a pass into the box from the left-hand side, popped the ball to the side of the Falcon keeper and finished with her left foot from close range to give her team a 2-1 lead.

Romero nearly claimed a hat trick after again striking the post in the final minutes and Jensen Beach almost came away with a late tying goal as Kate Frawley rocketed a long-range effort, but reserve Treasure Coast goalkeeper Jordan Roberts snagged the shot on the final act of the match.

Pine School 5, John Carroll Catholic 2 : Giovanna Waksman scored four goals for the third consecutive match to help the Knights (6-0) remain unbeaten. Annabelle Baldwin added a goal, Keziah Anderson and Lyla Baldwin picked up one assist each and in goal, Justina Southern and Adela Horowitz each made two saves for Pine School.

Katelyn Cristaldi and Halston Kraaz each scored a goal, Irelynd Dempsey had one assist and Sarah Petersen made 11 saves in the loss for John Carroll (2-4).

South Fork 8, Centennial 1 : Makena Meyer racked up six goals and added an assist to lead the way for the Bulldogs (5-1). Natalie Dresser and Cadence Reed added goals, Chloe Ridley picked up two assists, Paige Rossi, Savannah Tatum and Addison Camene had one assist each and Hailey Resetar made nine saves in goal for South Fork.

Monday’s scores

Girls Basketball

Centennial 37, Sebastian River 32 : Tykiria Benjamin scored 10 points and Jaylin Williams added eight points to help the Eagles (4-1) win a low-scoring game on the road.

Bella Bowen scored a game-high 13 points and Shyauna Shelly added eight points for the Sharks (2-2).

Treasure Coast 48, John Carroll Catholic 31 : Ariel Horne hit four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 18 points and Jada Parson added 14 points to lead the Titans (4-3) to victory.

Sammi Rychter scored 17 points and Chelsea Francis added eight points in the loss for the Rams (3-2).

St. Edward’s 48, Master’s Academy 32 : Adterria Holloway and Gaby Collazo each scored 13 points and Chase Nelson added 11 points to lead the way for the Pirates (5-2).

Alison Vieresma and Olivia Lore each scored 11 points in the loss for the Patriots (0-4)

Girls Soccer

Vero Beach 3, West Shore 2 : Avery Wilgeroth, Reese Dion and Skyy Bell all netted goals and Sophie Leyda made two saves in goal to help Vero (2-1-2) to victory.

Lincoln Park Academy 6, St. Edward’s 1 : Liz Campbell netted the Pirates’ lone goal and Meagan Baker made seven saves in goal.

Jupiter Christian 6, John Carroll Catholic 1 : Lauren Hoeffner scored off an assist from Marie Marcellino and Sarah Petersen made 10 saves in the loss for the Rams (2-3).

Bryan Cooney is a high school sports reporter at TCPalm, part of the USA TODAY Network. You can reach him at bcooney@gannett.com and also on Twitter at @Bryan_Cooney .

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Check each day for Treasure Coast high school sports scores for the week of Dec. 5-10